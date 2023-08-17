Ron DeSantis laments high cost of living in Iowa

Ron DeSantis presented on Wednesday deeply empathetic comments about the high cost of living in the state of Iowa.

The Governor was discussing what the 2024 presidential election should be about on Wednesday’s “Guy Benson Show,” where he painted a picture of a family in the Hawkeye State bristling under Bidenflation in pitching himself as an alternative to Donald Trump.

“People out there want a different direction and we need to show them how we’re going to reverse the decline and restore the American dream. You have people.I mean, I was in Iowa. I met a lady who, they’ve got four kids outside of Des Moines and she’s talking about how much the groceries have gone up, how much their energy costs have gone up, how it’s hard to afford a new car,” DeSantis related.

“These are middle class people who are doing everything right, who are working hard and they’re seeing the American dream slip away. If we can’t do well for those types of Americans, this country is not going to succeed, but that’s what the election needs to be about,” he added.

The Governor’s Florida speeches haven’t touched on the localized impacts of inflation with that kind of anecdote. Surprisingly to some, Florida is even more expensive to live in than Iowa.