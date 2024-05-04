Hemp farmer gives $237M+ to FAMU, doubling endowment with ‘transformational’ gift

One of Florida’s leading Historically Black Colleges and Universities has new resources that will be devoted to what the college calls “student success initiatives” and athletics after a “transformational” gift from a Texas hemp farmer and entrepreneur.

Florida A&M University will receive $237.75 million from the Issac Batterson 7th Family Trust and Chief Executive Officer Gregory Gerami, as announced Saturday.

To put that number in perspective, the school has a $121 million endowment.

“This gift is breathtaking in its generosity and its scope. It changes the narrative about what is possible for FAMU. I cannot thank Gregory Gerami and the Issac Batterson 7th Family Trust enough. Their names are now etched into the annals of Florida A&M University in perpetuity,” said FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D.

“This donation will have a far-reaching impact on our academic and athletics programs. It will greatly enhance our ability to provide scholarships for students and also give us a boost in recruiting top students, and recruiting and retaining top faculty.”

“FAMU has become like a family to our Trust, our company and to me. Our morals and our mission are in line with FAMU and FAMU’s mission,” said Gerami. “It’s also about making sure that we set FAMU on the path to being the top HBCU in this country.”

Vice President and Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes says the gift will “substantially elevates the way FAMU athletes show up in the competition landscape,” allowing athletes “not only to compete but to dominate every time we step on the field and on the court.”

“This gift is absolutely a game changer for FAMU Athletics. It will transform the way we are able to recruit; it will transform the way we are develop and support our athletes.”