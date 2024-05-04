Lottery chief among Gov. DeSantis’ Volunteer Florida picks

What are the chances?

That’s a question Florida Lottery Secretary John Davis deals with in his day job, but it turns out the durable administrator had even better chances than Powerball players and Fantasy 5 investors to get selected to the Volunteer Florida board.

Davis, who has a political science degree from Florida State University, has also served as the Vice President of the Orlando Regional Chamber of Commerce, the President of the African American Chamber of Commerce, and the External Affairs Director for the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Davis isn’t the only familiar name to get selected to the Florida Commission on Community Service.

Heather Turnbull, a managing partner of Rubin and Turnbull, met with the Governor’s approval.

She earned her bachelor’s degrees in political science and sociology from Centenary College of Louisiana and her juris doctor from the University of Arkansas, the Governor’s Office notes.

West Miami Commissioner Ivan Chavez, a firefighter and paramedic for Miami Beach Fire Rescue, also got the nod. He got his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Florida International University and his master’s degree in public administration from Barry University.

Kristen “Rhea” Goff, the Chief Administrative Officer and a Senior Vice President of the St. Joe Company, and Sherry Wheelock, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Special Olympics of Florida, round out the selections.