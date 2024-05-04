May 4, 2024
Gov. DeSantis promotes new Bay County elections chief from within

A.G. Gancarski

Continuity is assured ahead of the 2024 election.

The Governor didn’t have to look far to find Bay County’s new Supervisor of Elections.

It turned out the best choice was already in the office.

Ron DeSantis picked Nina Ward, the former deputy chief, to helm the office Friday.

She is also a member of the Panhandle Credit Union Advisory Council, the Deane Bozeman School Student Advisory Council, and the National Association of Election Officials, according to the Governor’s Office, and an alumna of Gulf Coast State College.

Her appointment will maintain continuity in the office, as she replaces Mark Anderson, who held the post since 2001. Anderson left to deal with a family health issue in another state.

Upon his departure, the outgoing Chief expressed confidence his staff could handle the job.

“They’re still going to be here so there’s not an issue or concern with elections and other processes. I just know that the team that’s here, they can do it even if there isn’t another appointment right away,” Andersen said last month.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

