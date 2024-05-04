Gov. DeSantis promotes new Bay County elections chief from within

The Governor didn’t have to look far to find Bay County’s new Supervisor of Elections.

It turned out the best choice was already in the office.

Ron DeSantis picked Nina Ward, the former deputy chief, to helm the office Friday.

She is also a member of the Panhandle Credit Union Advisory Council, the Deane Bozeman School Student Advisory Council, and the National Association of Election Officials, according to the Governor’s Office, and an alumna of Gulf Coast State College.

Her appointment will maintain continuity in the office, as she replaces Mark Anderson, who held the post since 2001. Anderson left to deal with a family health issue in another state.

Upon his departure, the outgoing Chief expressed confidence his staff could handle the job.

“They’re still going to be here so there’s not an issue or concern with elections and other processes. I just know that the team that’s here, they can do it even if there isn’t another appointment right away,” Andersen said last month.