May 4, 2024
Dolphin Democrats to honor Christine Hunschofsky at 42nd annual gala in Fort Lauderdale
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/4/23-Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, D-Parkland, during the House Agriculture Conservation & Resiliency Subcommittee, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

FLAPOL010423CH061
The organization will also honor several others at the May 18 event.

Dolphin Democrats, a group which supports and helps elect pro-LGBTQ Democratic candidates, is hosting its 42nd annual gala at the Westin Hotel in Fort Lauderdale on May 18.

The organization, founded in 1982 and chartered by the Florida Democratic Party, will also honor several individuals at the upcoming gala, including Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky.

Hunschofsky will be presented with the Jamie Bloodworth Award, named after the late Jamie Bloodworth, a longtime member of the Dolphin Democrats. Hunschofsky represents House District 95. She was first elected to the Legislature in 2000, and previously served as the Mayor of Parkland, guiding the city through the 2018 mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School.

Wilton Manors City Commissioner Chris Caputo will also be among the honorees, as he is set to receive the Harvey Milk Award.

Those looking to attend can purchase tickets here. A cocktail reception will begin at 6 p.m. on May 18, followed by a 7 p.m. dinner.

Other honorees include Nik Harris, Jasmine McKenzie and Patti Lynn.

Harris, VP of Strategic Outreach & Engagement at the Human Rights Campaign, will receive the Visibility Award. McKenzie is the founder of the McKenzie Project and is being honored with the Bishop S.F. Makalani-MaHee Award, named after Bishop S.F. Makalani-MaHee, another longtime Dolphin Democrats member.

Lynn, meanwhile, is set to receive the Volunteer of the Year award.

Staff Reports

