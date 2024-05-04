Rick Scott, Democrats counter-message opposition events

In Orlando, the Florida Democrats are holding their Leadership Blue conclave.

And to the South, former President Donald Trump is meeting with donors and allegedly auditioning potential Vice Presidential picks.

One thing in common: both events are seeing the other side working to provide alternative points of view.

The re-election campaign of Sen. Rick Scott is greeting Democratic partisans with a mobile billboard to “remind voters about how Floridians are abandoning the Democratic Party thanks to their radical socialist policies that have destroyed blue states.”

As one would expect, it is targeting Scott’s likely November opponent, a former U.S. Representative from South Florida.

“Floridians are fleeing the Democratic Party because of their openly socialist agenda that goes against Floridians’ values. Most voters don’t even know who Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer’s handpicked Senate candidate is in Florida. But once they find out about Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s ties to Joe Biden and the socialist squad, they will understand why South Florida voters already once rejected her,” spokesperson Jonathan Turcotte says.

Meanwhile, Democrats are releasing spicy quotes slamming the GOP and blaming Trump for various issues.

“Donald Trump and his MAGA minions are retreating in Florida this weekend, and the massive baggage they’re bringing with them from their unpopular, anti-freedom policies is enough to fill a gravel pit. From doubling down on banning abortion to threats against our democracy, Trump’s MAGA GOP has gone to the dogs. With the far-right and out-of-touch agenda they’re running on, Trump and his group of extreme MAGA cronies won’t have a shot at the ballot box this November,’ claims DNC Rapid Response Director Alex Floyd.

In case one didn’t get the message, the Democrats followed up that statement with a more targeted statement about abortion and a certain demographic.

““Trump’s extremism and attacks on our freedom continue to disproportionately impact communities of color. As Trump’s extreme abortion bans spread across the nation, Latina women are bearing the brunt. Let’s be clear, every state where there is an abortion ban is a state where Latinas are suffering. This dystopian nightmare is a direct result of Donald Trump’s actions, and Latinas know that a second Trump presidency would only mean more freedoms ripped away from them. Make no mistake: come November, Latinas across the country will use their voices to reelect Joe Biden, the only candidate in this race who will protect their reproductive freedoms,” said Kenia Guerrero.