Last Call for 8.16.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Florida State defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. has an advocate in the U.S. Senate and, now, one in the Florida Cabinet.

Diehard Seminole and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is going to bat for the star player, who began his NCAA career as a Terrapin, transferred to The U for a season and then re-entered the transfer portal to join the Noles.

While NCAA players no longer have to sit on the bench for a season after their first transfer, there are strict rules for second-time transfers. Jackson’s tour of the ACC is not without reason: He transferred to Hurricanes’ top rival to be closer to his mother, who is in poor health and lives close to FSU campus in Quincy.

Jackson cited the hardship in an appeal to the NCAA, but his waiver was denied. Patronis, in a Wednesday letter, is urging the association to give the waiver a second look.

“As an FSU Alum, and father of two, when I came across Darrell’s story — I’ve got to admit — it got me emotional. After all, Darrell put his family first and transferred to FSU to be closer to his ailing mother,” Patronis wrote. “Meanwhile, the NCAA blocks his ability to play the game he loves while caring for his family? It doesn’t make any sense. Why take this action? Why rob a responsible, family focused, young man of his opportunity to compete? If Darrell played, who’s the victim? What’s the NCAA protecting, exactly?”

Patronis continued, “You’ve put Darrell into a lose-lose situation; I don’t think he wants to be away from his mom, and I really don’t think his mother wants her son to give up on his dreams. Only 1.6% of all NCAA football players make it to the professional level. If not reversed, this decision could destroy Darrell’s odds of playing in the NFL. It’s hard enough getting to that level. No doubt, Darrell’s been preparing most of his life to take on giant players who’d love nothing more than to put Darrell’s body on the ground — but I bet Darrell’s never faced the kind of red tape that your organization has put in front of him.”

The CFO’s letter follows a similar call from U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

“The NCAA’s decision to deny Darrell’s waiver request sends a wrong message to our young adults when confronted with family health. Darrell’s hardship application deserves a second look. If this is not what hardship waivers are for, then what is?” Rubio wrote to NCAA President Charlie Baker.

Notably, Florida’s senior Senator bleeds orange and blue, has a son who is a walk-on football player for the Gators, and holds a law degree from the University of Miami to boot.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson on Wednesday held a roundtable discussion with medical and legislative leaders to discuss strategies to curb the use of high-potency hemp products among Florida youth.

The panel, held at Tampa General Hospital, included TGH Executive Vice President and COO Kelly Cullen, emergency medicine physician and Tampa Poison Center Medical Director Justin Arnold, Sen. Colleen Burton, Rep. Will Robinson and Matthew Curran, the Director of the Division of Food Safety at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The discussion focused on products with high levels of THC — the chemical in marijuana that produces a high. While Floridians may purchase medical marijuana with a prescription, THC may be present in some hemp products sold over the counter. According to the Florida Poison Information Center, 933 children were exposed to high-potency hemp products in Florida last year and some of them required hospitalization.

“Together with our medical and legislative partners, we have taken significant and meaningful steps to safeguard our children from the risks of high-potency THC products — but our job is not done,” Simpson said. “Whether through closing dangerous loopholes in the law, prohibiting marketing that targets children, establishing age requirements for purchasing hemp products, requiring poison prevention packaging, or conducting inspections sweeps to remove illegal products, we will continue to work with our partners to ensure the safety of our children.”

Simpson has also targeted hemp-based products that are marketed to children, announcing last month that his office had confiscated nearly 70,000 products that ran afoul of a new state law prohibiting cannabis retailers from selling items that bear a resemblance to well-known candy brands or otherwise come off as child-friendly. The legislation — sponsored by Burton and Robinson — originally sought to cap THC levels in hemp products, but that portion of the bill was scrapped amid heavy opposition from the hemp industry.

Still, high-THC products are popping up in seemingly innocuous packaging. TGH President and CEO John Couris said such products have been the culprit in many THC-related hospitalizations.

“At Tampa General, we offer high-quality care to patients of all ages, from the simplest to the most complex cases. Some of these cases involve pediatric patients who unintentionally consume high-potency THC products disguised as candy or other familiar snacks,” said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. “In partnership with Commissioner Simpson, we’re working to protect children by raising awareness of the risks associated with these products and ensuring they are properly labeled.”

Burton intimated hinted further regulations could be on the table: “The Sunshine State is certainly moving in the right direction, but we must continue these important conversations about the danger high-potency hemp poses to children, building on the work we have done to ensure future generations remain safe and continue to thrive.”

The Tributary’s Andrew Pantazi and Jacksonville Bold’s A.G. Gancarski will deliver an encore performance Friday at First Coast Tiger Bay.

The excitement kicks off at 11:30 a.m. at the River Club, located up in the sky on the 34th floor of 1 Independent Drive. The discussion will focus on the early days of the Donna Deegan administration, including the new Mayor’s audacious nominations of Randy DeFoor to be the city’s General Counsel and Al Ferraro to run Neighborhoods. Do they have a shot to get through the GOP supermajority City Council?

Time will tell about that and other issues.

Interested in attending? Email [email protected] sooner than later.

“As a parent right now, I can’t take my 6-year-old daughter and get her a tattoo, even if I want to do that. You don’t have the right to do things that are going to be destructive to kids. I think that some of these parents are being told by physicians who are making a lot of money off this that you have to do this, otherwise, your kid can end up doing something like commit suicide. I think that they get bullied into thinking this is the right decision.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, defending his stance on transgender issues.

