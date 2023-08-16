Ron DeSantis falls to 3rd place in another GOP Primary poll

Yet another survey of Republicans nationally shows Florida’s Governor in third place in the 2024 presidential race.
A new Rasmussen poll, reported first by the conservative Daily Signal website, shows Ron DeSantis with just 8% support nationally. This puts him behind Donald Trump, who has 60% support, and the surging Vivek Ramaswamy, who has 13%.
DeSantis is ahead of some other heavyweights, however, including Chris Christie (5%), Mike Pence and Nikki Haley (4% each), and Tim Scott (2%).
That positive note aside, the poll suggests attrition in the DeSantis position, with Christie and Ramaswamy the main beneficiaries. The Governor dropped 7 points since the last Rasmussen poll was in the field a week prior, while Christie gained 4 points and Ramaswamy picked up 3 points.
The poll was in the field from Aug. 11 through Aug. 14, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points. It is the latest survey released this month that shows a DeSantis decline.
A Kaplan Strategies survey of 800 likely voters in the GOP Primary contest shows DeSantis just behind Ramaswamy, with 10% support compared to 11% for the entrepreneur and author. Both men are way behind Trump (48%). That poll was released on Monday.
Also, DeSantis has just 10.4% support in a Cygnal survey conducted from Aug. 1 through Aug. 3, putting him 1 point behind Ramaswamy (11.4%). Trump leads in that poll with 53.3% support.
Despite these polls, the Florida Governor is still in second place in the overall Race to the White House polling average. There, DeSantis is second only to Trump, 54% to 15%. Ramaswamy, at 7%, is a distant third.
