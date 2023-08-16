August 16, 2023
Shevrin Jones endorses Marucci Guzman in House District 35

Jacob Ogles August 16, 2023

Marucci Guzman
A Democratic Primary is scheduled in November.

Democrats want to flip a House district in Central Florida. Now, Sen. Shevrin Jones made clear who he thinks is the best candidate to do it.

The Miami Gardens Democrat is endorsing Marucci Guzmán in the highly watched Special Election.

“Marucci is an experienced leader that has spent her career empowering underserved families,” Jones said in a statement.

“From ensuring that our children have access to comprehensive education that teaches ALL of our history, to addressing Florida’s affordability crisis, to fighting for women’s freedom to make their own personal health care decisions — Marucci understands that this Legislature needs more voices for the people — not more political games at the expense of the people.”

The endorsement from Jones was announced shortly after the qualification deadline passed on the Special Election for the Osceola-Orange seat. That set the field for a Democratic Primary on Nov. 7 to determine a nominee for a Jan. 16 Special Election.

Guzmán touted the support online.

“I’m so proud to have the support of my friend Senator Shevrin Jones,” Guzmán posted on social media. “There’s no stronger voice in Florida speaking up for students in the face of attacks on African American History standards. Students deserve to learn ALL of our history. Thank you Shev!”

Guzmán serves now as Executive Director of Latino Leadership.

Of note, Jones served with Guzmán’s husband in the House. Former Rep. Rene Plasencia, an Orlando Republican, represented a prior configuration of House District 50. After redistricting, the new lines for House District 35 contain most of the Orange County territory within Plasencia’s old district.

Guzmán faces two Democratic opponents in the Primary, lawyer Rishi Bagga and aerospace businessman Tom Keen.

The Special Election is being held to fill a seat vacated by former Rep. Fred Hawkins, a St. Cloud Republican just hired as the new president at South Florida State College.

Democrats see the election as a pickup opportunity. In the 2020 Presidential Election, nearly 52% of the district’s voters supported Joe Biden over Donald Trump. As of book closing for the 2022 elections, the district served as home to 40,746 no-party voters, compared to 40,464 registered Democrats and 37,534 Republicans.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

