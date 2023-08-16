Chris Sununu expresses ‘concern’ over Ron DeSantis campaign struggles

As Ron DeSantis once again readies a trip to New Hampshire, that state’s Governor is admitting he has “concern” about the future of the DeSantis campaign.

During an interview on the Pulse of New Hampshire, Chris Sununu expressed qualms about the recent trajectory of the Florida Governor’s effort.

“I think there’s a concern,” Sununu told host Jack Heath, despite DeSantis’ “name ID” and “money.”

Sununu urged DeSantis to “get on the ground” and “put people on the ground in Iowa in New Hampshire, knocking on doors.”

The New Hampshire Governor framed recent changes in the DeSantis campaign — which included moving DeSantis’ Chief of Staff out of the Governor’s Office and installing him as the 2024 Campaign Manager — as a positive.

“Seeing a change in the campaign isn’t the worst thing in the world,” Sununu said, adding that DeSantis is “pivoting, going more local, going more retail” and that’s a “good thing.”

“I don’t want to knock him for pivoting on his campaign because the campaign evolves. The strategy evolves, right? Where you’re doing well, where you’re not, that all moves. So I think as long as he gets on the ground, he just, my advice to him is just be yourself.”

Sununu then seemed to concede that DeSantis has a likability deficit, but it’s not necessarily his fault. Rather, it’s the fault of his handlers.

“I mean, he’s actually, he’s a really nice guy. I think his team overthinks it a little bit,” Sununu said.

The less than enthusiastic comments present a stark contrast to DeSantis’ unsolicited embrace of the New Hampshire Governor during a virtual press conference Tuesday with New England media, in which he preemptively defended him against attacks from former President Donald Trump.

“I disagree with Donald Trump’s attacks on Gov. Chris Sununu. I think New Hampshire is the best governed state in New England. I think Chris has done a great job up there and you can see the fact that people flee to New Hampshire, just like people flee to Florida, whether it’s to escape crime, high taxes, you name it,” DeSantis said.

“So those guys have done a good job up in New Hampshire as the Live Free or Die state. And as Republicans, we should be supporting Republican Governors, whether it’s Kim Reynolds in Iowa or Chris Sununu in New Hampshire, when they can get elected with big victories and then deliver. So just as a fellow Governor, I appreciate that very much,” DeSantis added.

One reason for the enthusiasm is that DeSantis needs all the help he can get.

The Governor is at 8% in the latest New Hampshire Poll, 41 points behind Trump and 1 point behind former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.