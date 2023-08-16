Cindy Stuart to launch re-election campaign for Clerk of Court

Hillsborough County Clerk of Court Cindy Stuart will kick off her re-election campaign Aug. 21 with a bipartisan slate of supporters.

The event, at the University Club at 201 N. Franklin St. from 5:30-7 p.m., will feature U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor as a special guest.

Stuart’s host committee also includes her predecessor, Pat Frank, as well as Tampa Mayor Jane Castor; County Commissioners Harry Cohen and Gwen Myers; Reps. Dianne Hart and Susan Valdes; Tampa City Council members Guido Maniscalco, Alan Clendenin and Luis Viera; Tax Collector Nancy Millan; Sheriff Chad Chronister; Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez; School Board members Karen Perez and Nadia Combs; former Florida Education Commissioner Betty Castor; and Public Defender Julianne Holt.

Other hosts include former Hillsborough County Commissioner Kim Overman, Nicholas Buhanan, Jeff Gibson, Jen McDonald, Patrick Baskette, John Schifino and Jim Porter.

Stuart, a Democrat, was first elected to office in 2020 after serving two terms as a Hillsborough County School Board member. She succeeded Frank in office after Frank’s retirement.

“I am proud of the work we have done at the Clerk’s Office, building on the strong foundation of my predecessor,” Stuart said. “We have emerged from the challenges of the pandemic stronger and more committed than ever to customer service.”

In a release announcing her campaign kick-off, Stuart touted strong partnerships with other constitutional officers — including the County Sheriff, Property Appraiser, Tax Collector and Supervisor of Elections — as well as county stakeholders.

“We look forward to four more years at the Hillsborough County Clerk and Comptroller’s office to continue our mission of equity, transparency, and independence,” Stuart said.

Stuart is up for re-election next year.