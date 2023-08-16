Marco Rubio to keynote Forum Club of the Palm Beaches luncheon

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is heading to West Palm Beach next week for a noon luncheon, where he’ll deliver a keynote speech and take questions from attendees.

The nonprofit, nonpartisan Forum Club of the Palm Beaches is hosting Rubio on Thursday, Aug. 24, as part of a seasonal, yearly series of high-profile guests of varying political persuasions.

Rubio will speak for about 30 minutes and then answer prescreen questions from the audience, a spokesperson for the 800-member group told Florida Politics.

Past luncheon speakers have come from a “broad variety of industries and viewpoints,” according to Sarah Elwell, the 800-member group’s CEO. They are unpaid, she added, and audience queries are reviewed to ensure they are fair, appropriate and “represent a diversity of questions.”

Speakers this year have included former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, U.S. Rep. James Clyburn and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, the top prosecutor in the George Floyd trial.

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chaired the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack, and former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger are scheduled for appearances in October.

Among the Forum Club’s noteworthy past speakers: Jimmy Carter, Donald Rumsfeld, Eric Holder, Madeleine Albright, Mitt Romney, Nancy Pelosi, Chris Matthews, Lester Holt, Kearns Goodwin, Frank Abignale and a majority of the sitting U.S. Supreme Court Justices.

The one hour luncheon next Thursday will end at 1 p.m.

The Forum Club is holding the event at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts’ Cohen Pavilion.

Tickets are on sale now. Individual ticket prices include $55 for Forum Club members, $65 for club applicants, $80 for guests and $125 for public attendees. Group pricing is also available and ranges from $275 for a half table for members and $700 for a full table for non-members.

Virtual tickets cost $10 for members of the Florida Institute for Political Leadership, $25 for Forum Club members and $30 for non-members.

In-person and virtual (Zoom) admission is free to members of the media who RSVP with Elwell by Aug. 22. The Forum Club will allot time for reporters to ask Rubio questions before or after the event, or they may submit their questions for consideration ahead of time.