August 17, 2023
Victor Torres again backs Tom Keen in HD 35 contest

Jacob Ogles

Tom Keen
The Senator also wanted Keen as the Democratic nominee for the seat last year.

Osceola County’s only state Senator knows he wants to help the community from the House side.

Sen. Victor Torres, an Orlando Democrat, is endorsing aerospace businessman Tom Keen for the Special Election in House District 35.

“Sen. Torres and I share more than just a passion for public service; we are friends drawn together by our mutual dedication to our communities,” Keen said. “Sen. Torres has been a beacon of leadership and service for Florida, he currently represents the 25th district in the Florida State Senate, which overlaps with House District 35 in Osceola County.”

Keen ran for House District 35 last year but lost the Democratic nomination to Rishi Bagga by just 57 votes. Bagga went on to lose to incumbent Rep. Fred Hawkins, a St. Cloud Republican.

Of note, Torres supported Keen in the Democratic Primary last year as well.

“His military experience and continued service to the city of Orlando on the Citizen’s Police Review Board demonstrate his commitment, knowledge, and passion to represent our community,” Torres said at the time. “He is my choice for District 35.”

Hawkins just resigned his seat to become the new President for South Florida State College. Keen quickly filed to take a run at the district without a sitting lawmaker in the race. He faces Bagga and Marucci Guzmán in a Democratic Primary on Nov. 7, with the winner advancing to a Special Election in January.

Keen said he felt honored to have Torres’ support. Torres served in the House before the Senate and was just re-elected in his Senate district covering parts of Orange and Osceola County.

Keen stressed similarities in his and Torres’ background.

“Victor’s service extends well beyond the political realm. As a retired NYC Transit Police Detective and a decorated United States Marine Corps Sergeant, he’s devoted his life to protecting and serving our community and our nation,” Keen said in an email to supporters.

“As a Navy Veteran, I too have spent countless hours volunteering in organizations dedicated to assisting fellow veterans. These experiences have not only strengthened our bond but fortified our shared vision for a better future for all Floridians.”

The Special Election represents a strong pickup opportunity for Florida Democrats. Hawkins won re-election last year by 9 percentage points. But voters in the district two years prior favored Democrat Joe Biden in the Presidential Election over Republican Donald Trump.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

