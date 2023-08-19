August 19, 2023
Glen Gilzean defers choice between $400k administrator job or Ethics gig
Congratulations to Glenton Gilzean, newly named to the Florida Commission on Ethics. Image via the Orlando Business Journal.

Anne Geggis

glenton-gilzean-jr_1200xx4141-2330-0-131
Commission on Ethics' legal opinion says he can't do both.

Glen Gilzean, said he’s not ready to choose between his $400,000-a-year job as an administrator of the district overseeing Disney and his position on the state Commission on Ethics — but will decide before the Commission’s Sept. 8 meeting.

Steven Zuilkowski, the Ethics Commission’s General Counsel, rendered an opinion this week that Gilzean, current Commission Chair, faces a choice of whether to resign his position on the Commission on Ethics or his post as administrator for Disney’s oversight board, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD).

The district oversees Disney World’s government services. It’s a position Gilzean has held since May following the controversial dissolution of the Disney-controlled Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Gilzean got the administrator’s job even though Commission on Ethics’ rules bar members on the government watchdog panel from holding public employment. Reporting from the Florida Bulldog brought the four-month old conflict with state rules to light.

Gilzean doesn’t believe it should be seen as a problem, according to an email first obtained by The Florida Bulldog.

“I am not a lawyer and believed my status at CFTOD was of no concern,” Gilzean wrote. “… I did not appreciate the nuanced factors that distinguish an employee and an independent contractor.”

He asked Zuilkowski to review his CFTOD contract and propose specific changes that would bring it into conformity with relevant rules. Zuilkowski demurred, however.

“I am the Commission’s lawyer but no individual commissioner is my client,” Zuilkowski wrote. “I am not permitted as general counsel for the Commission to assist any individual Commissioner with their personal legal issues, such as amending employment contracts with other entities.”

Gilzean lashed the Commission on Ethics’ staff for sending Zuilkowski’s legal opinion to the press at the same time he received it.

“As far as I’m concerned, someone on your staff knowingly leaked this memo and weaponized it,” Gilzean wrote, echoing a theme heard on DeSantis’ campaign trail.

Kerrie Stillman, the Commission’s executive director, said that was not the case. The opinion was distributed in response to numerous public records requests.

“There was no ill intent,” Stillman wrote.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected].

