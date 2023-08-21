Ron DeSantis bashes Joe Biden for Hawaii response ahead of GOP debate

Ron DeSantis returned to the state he governs this week, for a pre-debate rally in Fort Walton Beach before a pivotal debate in Milwaukee Wednesday

The Governor’s Never Back Down super PAC hosted the event, which featured DeSantis trolling President Joe Biden, who surveyed fire damage in Hawaii Monday, for being too slow to respond, and “protected” by the media in the process.

“A lot of us and I’m sure you all have been sending prayers and thoughts to what’s happened in Maui. It’s really sad to see that. We’ve sent support. We’ll send more if we need to,” DeSantis said, before turning state-provided support into a political rally talking point.

“But, you know, I just had a thought experiment: if we had a Republican President who in the midst of these fires and their aftermath decided not to go engage to help the victims, but to go sit on the beach, what would the media say if they tried to do that? They would be, they would be screaming bloody murder and yet, what do they say about Old Joe just sitting out there? They don’t say anything, they protect him. That’s what they’re trying to do,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis had this “thought experiment” a few days ago also. He told an Atlanta crowd the President was derelict in addressing the “utter devastation” and that the “media” gives him a free pass because he’s a Democrat, even after the President issued a major disaster declaration.

“You have these horrible fires in Hawaii and you know, my wife and I actually, we did our honeymoon in Maui way back in the day,” DeSantis said.

“It’s a great, great area. Just utter devastation. And Biden, what is he doing? He ends up on the beach and then he’s asked about it and he says, ‘Oh, no comment.’”

The Governor argued coverage of Biden’s response is proof of a double standard.

“If a Republican had tried to do that, what do you think the media would do? They would go crazy. In fact, they would blame the Republican for the fires happening in the first place,” DeSantis said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

In addition to the Hawaii harangue, DeSantis reached into pop culture, quoting Oliver Anthony’s anthemic song of the summer.

“We are not going to let a bunch of rich men north of Richmond spend us into oblivion any longer. We’re going to hold them accountable,” DeSantis said, spotlighting spending in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.