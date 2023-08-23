August 23, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Clermont election heads to November runoff
Chandra Myers, Max Krzyminski. Images via campaign websites.

Jacob OglesAugust 23, 20233min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Who takes advantage of Donald Trump’s absence and other things to watch in the Republican debate

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump won’t be at the GOP’s first presidential debate, but his presence will be felt

HeadlinesTech

Never Back Down account briefly suspended from X

Chandra Max
Chandra Myers and Max Krzyminski are advancing to the Nov. 7 ballot in the Seat 4 race.

A Clermont City Council race will head to a runoff in November. Chandra Myers and Max Krzyminski remain in the fight to hold Seat 4 in the Lake County municipality, but Mairead Caitrin Taylor has been eliminated.

A Nov. 7 election will determine who succeeds Ebo Entsuah on the Clermont City Council. Entsuah is running for state Senator.

Myers and Krzyminski duked it out in weeks leading to the election but neither secured a majority of votes in the election held Tuesday night, according to unofficial final election results.

Myers was the top vote-getter, but by just 56 votes, with 1,158 (46.3%) votes to Krzyminski’s 1,102 (44.1%).

Taylor wasn’t a major factor in the race, but she received 237 votes (9.5%) and was able to deny either opponent a clear majority.

“I was taught to both win and lose with grace,” Taylor wrote on her website. “Tonight, I called and left a voicemail for one of my opponents, and called but was unable to leave a voicemail for another of my opponents, to concede the election.”

Myers, a 19-year Clermont resident and Code Enforcement Board member, has run on a platform of balanced growth in the growing South Lake city.

Krzyminski served on the Planning and Zoning Board for the city. The 33-year-old has focused on encouraging economic development while preserving the city’s historic character.

Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays noted voters still have until Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. to cure mail-in ballot signatures.

“We appreciate all the City of Clermont voters who exercised their right to vote today as well as the combined efforts of the Election Workers who contributed to a successful election,” Hays said.

“I want to encourage Lake Countians to participate in Municipal Elections and make plans to vote on November 7th. Local elections are every bit as important, if not more so, as federal elections.”

Clermont City Councilmember Jim Purvis was also up for re-election for his Seat 2 seat and was elected unopposed.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLincoln Project: First GOP debate is ‘over before it started’

nextSuper PAC spox says Ron DeSantis will use 'his words' during GOP presidential debate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories