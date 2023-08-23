Clermont election heads to November runoff

A Clermont City Council race will head to a runoff in November. Chandra Myers and Max Krzyminski remain in the fight to hold Seat 4 in the Lake County municipality, but Mairead Caitrin Taylor has been eliminated.

A Nov. 7 election will determine who succeeds Ebo Entsuah on the Clermont City Council. Entsuah is running for state Senator.

Myers and Krzyminski duked it out in weeks leading to the election but neither secured a majority of votes in the election held Tuesday night, according to unofficial final election results.

Myers was the top vote-getter, but by just 56 votes, with 1,158 (46.3%) votes to Krzyminski’s 1,102 (44.1%).

Taylor wasn’t a major factor in the race, but she received 237 votes (9.5%) and was able to deny either opponent a clear majority.

“I was taught to both win and lose with grace,” Taylor wrote on her website. “Tonight, I called and left a voicemail for one of my opponents, and called but was unable to leave a voicemail for another of my opponents, to concede the election.”

Myers, a 19-year Clermont resident and Code Enforcement Board member, has run on a platform of balanced growth in the growing South Lake city.

Krzyminski served on the Planning and Zoning Board for the city. The 33-year-old has focused on encouraging economic development while preserving the city’s historic character.

Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays noted voters still have until Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. to cure mail-in ballot signatures.

“We appreciate all the City of Clermont voters who exercised their right to vote today as well as the combined efforts of the Election Workers who contributed to a successful election,” Hays said.

“I want to encourage Lake Countians to participate in Municipal Elections and make plans to vote on November 7th. Local elections are every bit as important, if not more so, as federal elections.”

Clermont City Councilmember Jim Purvis was also up for re-election for his Seat 2 seat and was elected unopposed.