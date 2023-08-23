August 23, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump declares victory ahead of the debate — and offers counterprogramming
Donald Trump. Image via AP.

Anne GeggisAugust 23, 20234min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Roll up those sleeves: September, October ideal time for flu shot, CDC says

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Who takes advantage of Donald Trump’s absence and other things to watch in the Republican debate

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump’s decision to back out of debate tests Fox News’ ability to pivot again

Trump in SC
Hours ahead of go time, Trump's senior advisor says the 8 participants at tonight's debate need not have bothered.

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign issued a statement declaring victory in Wednesday’s GOP presidential debate — which he’s skipping — nine hours before moderators lobbed the first question.

Reportedly, Trump already taped his counterprogramming with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which will be available as the debate starts.

The eight GOP contenders who qualified for the debate may as well not have bothered, according to a statement from Chris LaCivita, senior advisor to the Trump campaign.

“President Trump has already won this evening’s debate because everything is going to be about him,” LaCivita’s prepared statement says. “Only President Trump has the policy ideas, the fortitude, and the polling to go head-to-head with Crooked Joe Biden in the General Election. Republican voters recognize this, hence President Trump’s 62-16 lead in the GOP Primary.”

Polling averages, according to Real Clear Politics, actually put Trump at 41 percentage points over his closest competitor, Gov. Ron DeSantis. President Biden is polling at an average of 2 percentage points ahead of Trump, according to Real Clear Politics.

During the debate, Trump’s campaign will be keeping score of how often the former President’s name gets mentioned and considering that to be Trump’s speaking time, LaCivita said.

And again, what they say is going to be a faint echo of Trump’s agenda, LaCivita’s statement argues.

“Nobody at tonight’s gathering can match the big ideas and bold policy agenda President Trump has already laid out in the run-up to 2024, including details on how he will reduce inflation, unleash American energy, seal the Border and destroy the drug cartels, clean up our crime-ridden cities, and stop the killing in Ukraine,” LaCivita said.

The release does not mention the former President’s 91 current criminal charges.

Still, calling what’s happening tonight “a debate” is really a misnomer, LaCivita said.

“Tonight’s Republican undercard event really … (is) an audition to be a part of President Trump’s team in his second term,” LaCivita’s statement says.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFormer lawmaker, Republican pioneer Dale Patchett dies

nextWant to tune in for the first GOP presidential debate? Here’s how to watch

One comment

  • Michael K

    August 23, 2023 at 5:04 pm

    “…big ideas and bold policy agenda…”

    Also known as lies.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories