Donald Trump declares victory ahead of the debate — and offers counterprogramming

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign issued a statement declaring victory in Wednesday’s GOP presidential debate — which he’s skipping — nine hours before moderators lobbed the first question.

Reportedly, Trump already taped his counterprogramming with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which will be available as the debate starts.

The eight GOP contenders who qualified for the debate may as well not have bothered, according to a statement from Chris LaCivita, senior advisor to the Trump campaign.

“President Trump has already won this evening’s debate because everything is going to be about him,” LaCivita’s prepared statement says. “Only President Trump has the policy ideas, the fortitude, and the polling to go head-to-head with Crooked Joe Biden in the General Election. Republican voters recognize this, hence President Trump’s 62-16 lead in the GOP Primary.”

Polling averages, according to Real Clear Politics, actually put Trump at 41 percentage points over his closest competitor, Gov. Ron DeSantis. President Biden is polling at an average of 2 percentage points ahead of Trump, according to Real Clear Politics.

During the debate, Trump’s campaign will be keeping score of how often the former President’s name gets mentioned and considering that to be Trump’s speaking time, LaCivita said.

And again, what they say is going to be a faint echo of Trump’s agenda, LaCivita’s statement argues.

“Nobody at tonight’s gathering can match the big ideas and bold policy agenda President Trump has already laid out in the run-up to 2024, including details on how he will reduce inflation, unleash American energy, seal the Border and destroy the drug cartels, clean up our crime-ridden cities, and stop the killing in Ukraine,” LaCivita said.

The release does not mention the former President’s 91 current criminal charges.

Still, calling what’s happening tonight “a debate” is really a misnomer, LaCivita said.

“Tonight’s Republican undercard event really … (is) an audition to be a part of President Trump’s team in his second term,” LaCivita’s statement says.