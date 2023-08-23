Former lawmaker, Republican pioneer Dale Patchett dies

Dale Patchett, the former Florida lawmaker widely credited with creating the Republican majority in the Florida Legislature, has passed away. He was 73 years old.

Patchett served in the Legislature from 1976 until 1990. He served as the Republican leader of the House from 1984 until 1990.

Patchett was one of the chief architects of Project ’90, a sweeping plan to flip the then Democratic majority to GOP control that would ultimately be successful.

The program was designed to motivate Republican voters to get out the vote. It had support from then-President Ronald Reagan.

In 1988, with Patchett’s help, Florida became one of few states to gain GOP seats in the Legislature.

Patchett, serving before term limits were enacted, was elected seven times to the Florida House representing parts of Indian River, St. Lucie, Brevard, Osceola and Okeechobee counties during his tenure.

He was born and raised in Illinois where he attended Southern Illinois University. After graduating, he moved to Florida where he worked for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in its Division of Forestry.

Patchett was also a small-business owner, with a commercial landscape business and a commercial and agricultural real estate business. He was also a founding board member for the Indian River National Bank.

Following his legislative career, Patchett worked for what was then the Department of Natural Resources as its deputy secretary, a fitting move considering his environmental stewardship in the Legislature. Patchett was known for standing up to developers in support of existing laws protecting the environment.

After retiring from the Department he became a lobbyist, including work with the firm Johnson & Blanton. He later fully retired, deciding to settle down to travel with his wife, Candy.

Colleagues praised Patchett’s extensive career and work when he signed on to Johnson & Blanton.

“He has seen government operate from every angle as both an elected legislator and appointed official. He was Republican in Florida before it was fashionable … and not just a rank and file Republican but an early pioneer and leader in the party,” firm founder Jon Johnson said at the time.

“I had the pleasure of serving with Dale during much of his service, during the initial years right next to him on the House Natural Resources Committee,” wrote newspaper columnist and former lawmaker Bob McKnight in 2012.

Patchett is survived by his wife, as well as his daughter, Katie, and her husband Chase Daniels.

A service is scheduled for Sept. 23 to celebrate Patchett’s life. A time has not yet been confirmed. It will be held at Celebration Baptist Church in Tallahassee.