Ron DeSantis reveals what keeps him in ‘game shape’

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ physical appearance continues to be lauded by friendly interviewers, who want to know his secret.

During “Fox & Friends,” DeSantis interviewer Brian Kilmeade enthused about the Florida Governor being in “game shape” and asking if “athletic training” was the reason why.

The Governor’s take? The best workout is raising his three children.

“Just chasing after them, I think my wife and I have found, has been a lot,” DeSantis said. “You know, when you had the two, it was the man-to-man defense. Now we’re in the zone defense and our 3-year-old is very mobile, very opinionated. She has a mind of her own. So we have fun with it, but it’s a lot of work.”

Kilmeade alluded to the movie “Rocky II,” in which chicken gave Rocky speed.

“You use children, a little bit different,” Kilmeade said.

DeSantis smiled and said “that’s right.”

This exchange follows a July interview on the Mark Levin Show, in which the host remarked on the Governor’s weight loss.

“It looks like you’ve lost about 30 or 40 pounds and it looks like I picked those up,” Levin quipped. “That’s not good. You’ve got to tell me how you did it next time we speak.”

Levin noted his difficulty in avoiding a piece of chocolate cake thereafter, which elicited support from DeSantis.

“You only live once, man, so sometimes you’ve got to let it rip,” DeSantis joked back.

If reports are to be believed, meanwhile, the Governor has steered clear of not only chocolate cake but other confections and sweet treats.

“Sugar is the biggest issue,” DeSantis told Piers Morgan, as reported by the Daily Mail. “Because if you do sugar your body burns sugar, if you don’t, it burns fat. So, if you’re working out and just eating halfway decent, that’s good.”

DeSantis told the British host that he had a “good regimen” going.