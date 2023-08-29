August 29, 2023
Uber offering free rides to hurricane shelters as Hurricane Idalia nears
Tropical Storm Idalia. Image via AP.

Tropical Storm Idalia
A ticket to ride, discounted hotel rooms and free storage are among the items offered to help those in Hurricane Idalia's crosshairs.

Ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s wrath hitting, Uber is offering to smooth the way for those in the storm’s crosshairs with free trips to any state-approved hurricane shelter in select counties.

Residents of Hernando, Hillsborough, Leon, Manatee and Pinellas counties are eligible for round-trip rides worth up to $35 each way to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter, via rides hailed through the Uber app.

Uber is among a few companies looking to offer a boost to Floridians facing stressful times as nature bears down. Hurricane Idalia could potentially come ashore as a Category 3 storm, with the strength to cause “devastating damage.” It could also mean electricity and water are out for days.

Orlando-based Rosen Hotels & Resorts has reduced their rates ahead of Idalia and will extend the offer as long as necessary to those displaced after the storm.

“This is an unexpected expense, not a staycation,” said Jennifer Rice-Palmer, Director of Guest Contact. “People should be able to leave their homes and know they can depend on Rosen Hotels & Resorts to do its part to keep them and their pets as safe as possible.”

Distress rates at Rosen’s seven properties range from $69 per night to $129.

And U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage at 54 facilities across the state.

“The National Hurricane Center is warning residents to prepare for strong storm surges and forceful winds,” said Bob Magyar, U-Haul Company of West Tampa President. “Having an emergency plan in place is important. U-Haul is helping by making locations available where folks can store their belongings free for up to a month.”

People seeking free storage or use of a U-Box should contact the nearest participating location. A complete list can be found here.

Claiming the Uber ride is done on your nearest cell phone and requires downloading the Uber app. Tap “Account” on the bottom right of the app. Tap “Wallet” and down to “+ Add Promo Code.” Next, enter the code IDALIARELIEF.  Select any of the following: Hernando, Hillsborough, Leon, Manatee and Pinellas County, state-approved Florida evacuation shelters listed at floridadisaster.org/planprepare/shelters.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected].

