Rosen Hotels & Resorts lowering rates as Idalia closes in on Florida

With forecasters warning that Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane before striking Florida this week, Rosen Hotels & Resorts is activating its “distress rates” to offer more affordable pricing for Floridians looking for safe shelter.

So far, few evacuation orders have been issued, but that’s likely to change as the storm nears.

“We do this because it is the right thing to do,” said Harris Rosen, Founder and COO of Rosen Hotels & Resorts, a Central Florida-based hotel operator. “The safety of our guests, our associates and families across Florida is something we will go to great lengths to protect.”

The Rosen distress rates were activated Monday morning. Four of its hotels — Rosen Inn International, Rosen Inn Closest to Universal, Rosen Inn at Pointe Orlando and Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista — will offer rooms at $69 per night, plus tax.

The Rosen Plaza will have rooms available for $99 per night, plus tax. The Rosen Centre will offer rates of $109 per night, plus tax, while the Rosen Shingle Creek has set rates at $129 per night, plus tax.

“This is an unexpected expense, not a staycation,” said Jennifer Rice-Palmer, Director of Guest Contact, in describing the need for some families to find another place to stay. “People should be able to leave their homes and know they can depend on Rosen Hotels & Resorts to do its part to keep them and their pets as safe as possible.”

Pets are welcome for no additional fee, and Wi-Fi will be provided.

Officials are urging Floridians to stay up to date on storm advisories to keep track of where Idalia is expected to make landfall. Residents should also heed any evacuation orders as the storm closes in.

The latest update projects Idalia will reach hurricane strength, possibly hitting a Category 3. There is still time for that to change before the storm makes landfall, likely early Wednesday morning.