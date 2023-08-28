Nikki Haley stresses collective responsibility after ‘horrible’ Jacksonville mass murder

National figures continue to weigh in on the murder of three Black people at a Jacksonville Dollar General Saturday, an act perpetrated by a White man with swastikas on his AR-15 and malice in his heart.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley told radio host Hugh Hewitt that “hate online with social media” combined with “mental health issues and “the rhetoric that is happening in America of division” to create a “bad cocktail.”

“When you get that, people die, and we have to stop this and there is no place in America for hate of any sort whatsoever. We have to call it out when it happens,” Haley said.

She then pivoted to emphasizing collective responsibility in preventing these acts beforehand.

“We also have to understand every person in America has a responsibility, a responsibility for what you see, a responsibility for how you act, a responsibility for how you raise your children. A responsibility (for) the way things are talked about in the classroom. And a responsibility to not let the narrative of America be to define people based on how they look, how they act where they’re born, what their hair color is, what religion they are. All of that,” Haley said.

“We have to see every person as a mother, daughter, sister, father, son, brother and know that every person is a child of God. And you know, we just can’t stop until this stops happening. It’s horrible.”

Haley, who governed South Carolina when Dylann Roof killed nine people at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, said her state “turned away from that fear, we turned toward God and we turned toward the values that make this country great” in the wake of not only that incident but the protests in Ferguson, Missouri, last decade.

She hearkened back to the “I Have a Dream” speech in the interview also, saying it was “60 years ago that Martin Luther King gave that speech.”

“Look at how far we’ve come in 60 years. That should be the motivation in saying we’re not done yet. We’re not done yet, but we can do it. We have proven we can do it. And our goal in America is to make today better than yesterday,” Haley said.

“Our goal as Americans is to make sure that every American feels a responsibility that Americans take care of each other, that we love each other and that we continue to teach our children to be that way. And you know, that falls on the media, that falls on politicians, that falls on leaders, that falls on teachers, that falls on pastors, that falls on parents.”