Another national poll points to post-debate bump for Ron DeSantis

Florida’s Governor has reason for optimism after yet another poll taken in the wake of last week’s GOP Presidential debate.

In an Emerson College Poll released Monday, Ron DeSantis‘sposition has improved by two points as compared to the poll released last week.

The Governor is now at 12% support, while his two main rivals lost ground. Vivek Ramaswamy is down to 9%, from 10% the week before. Donald Trump, who didn’t debate, lost six points, falling to 50% overall. Meanwhile, Nikki Haley and Mike Pence each are at 7%.

It wasn’t all good news for DeSantis, as the poll suggests his voters, along with Trump’s, are shopping around.

“There appears to be a softening of support for Trump since last week’s survey, where 82% of Trump voters said they would definitely support him, compared to 71% after the debate. DeSantis’ support also softened from 32% who would definitely support to 25%, while Ramaswamy support remained consistent from 47% to 45%,” Executive Director of Emerson College Polling Spencer Kimball said.

Meanwhile, a slight plurality of voters think Ramaswamy won the debate, with 18% saying he won compared to 16% for DeSantis. But that’s not translating into vote share.

“When presented with a Republican Primary ballot test with only the debate stage candidates, 30% of voters would support DeSantis, followed by Ramaswamy at 25%, Pence at 16%, and Haley at 12%. Chris Christie (8%), Tim Scott (5%), Asa Hutchinson (3%) and Doug Burgum (3%) round out the field,” the polling memo notes.

“When Trump is removed from the GOP ballot test, his voters split between DeSantis at 32% and Ramaswamy at 29%, with Pence at 16% — which suggests if Trump was to not run, a race between DeSantis and Ramaswamy could take shape,” Kimball said.

This isn’t the only poll showing DeSantis benefited from last week’s debate.

An InsiderAdvantage national survey of 850 likely Republican caucus and Primary voters conducted Thursday shows the Florida Governor with 18% support, nearly doubling his support from 9.7% in the previous administration of the poll Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.