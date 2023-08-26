Post-debate poll finds Ron DeSantis nearly doubles support

In the latest sign that Wednesday night’s GOP presidential debate paid political dividends, Ron DeSantis is back in what one pollster calls a “solid” second place position afterwards.
An InsiderAdvantage national survey of 850 likely Republican caucus and primary voters conducted Thursday shows the Florida Governor with 18% support, nearly doubling his support from 9.7% in the previous administration of the poll Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.
DeSantis gained eight points in less than a week, and much of that came at the expense of the non-debating Donald Trump, who fell from 51% to 45%, meaning DeSantis’ deficit shrank from 41% to 27% in just a matter of days.
Nikki Haley is in third place in this poll, with 11% support. She previously was at just 4.8%, meaning she more than doubled her support after the debate in Milwaukee.
Vivek Ramaswamy has 7% support, a marginal improvement from the 6.3% he had previously.
“Although our survey showed that Vivek Ramaswamy won the debate by a narrow margin, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley were the two major beneficiaries of the debate when it came to the actual horse race. With a vast majority of respondents disagreeing with Trump’s decision not to debate, Trump held his lead but now has several candidates still alive in the race for the nomination,” said pollster Matt Towery.
“Our InsiderAdvantageAI debate reports indicated that Ramaswamy, DeSantis, and Haley had big nights Wednesday, but only DeSantis’s efforts, followed by Haley’s had an impact on the actual race,” Towery added.
One comment
Earl Pitts "Earl Told Ya So" American
August 26, 2023 at 9:41 am
Goot Mornting America,
I, Earl Pitts “America’s Go-To Political Guru”American, take no personal pleasure in the fact that I Told You All this was going to happen.
Most of the polling business’ lion’s share of revenue is made by large payments from the left early on in an upcoming Presidental Election. Basically (to keep it simple stupid for the Dook 4 Brain’s Lefty and RINO readers):
1. The left pays polling business’s to pad the early on results to lie to the public and report massive left polititions leads in the results.
2. There comes a time as we get closer to the elections when the polling business’s MUST gravitate twoards truthfull reporting to keep their polling business’ “in business”.
Now it varies from election to election exactly when they start moving to truthfull polling results.
What you are seeing is the initial movement. There will be some polling business’s which continue to lie to the public for a while longer. It’s like turning a giant ocean liner around…in the respect that it is a slow process…an ocean liner cant just do zippity do dah direction changes like a wave-runner or Sea-Do ya know.
But there is your proof non-belivers:
Earl Pitts American was and is 100% proven correct time and time again…and again…and again…and again.
Thank you America,
EPA