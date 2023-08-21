August 21, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Ron DeSantis in single digits in GOP Primary race nationally
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A.G. GancarskiAugust 21, 20233min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Fentrice Driskell to seek re-election in Florida House, forgo U.S. Senate bid

HeadlinesSouth Florida

FAU presidential search ‘fully complied’ with Sunshine Law, lawyer says

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll suggests Donald Trump’s failure to debate Wednesday could hurt him

Florida Governor
Rounding does get the Florida Governor to 10%, however.

A new survey of the Republican presidential race finds Florida’s Governor just below the 10% mark nationally.

Ron DeSantis has 9.7% support in the Insider Advantage poll of 750 likely GOP Primary voters and caucus participants conducted Aug. 19-20, a number which shows the Governor continues to struggle nationally.

Despite failing to clear the 10% mark, DeSantis is still in second place in this survey.

Former President Donald Trump, with 50.6%, leads the field. Vivek Ramaswamy’s 6.3% is good for third place, ahead of Nikki Haley (4.8%), Chris Christie (4.2%), and Mike Pence and Tim Scott (each with 3.3%).

There are some positives for DeSantis overall in this poll. He performs best with voters between 40 and 64 years of age, with 11.7% support among that demographic.

There are also some negatives. Among voters between 18 and 39 years of age, he has just 4.9% support, tying him with Larry Elder and Pence, and putting him below Ramaswamy, who has 19.5% support among that youthful cohort.

DeSantis downplays the importance of national surveys, for what it’s worth. He has said there is no “national Primary,” adding that a “national poll” is “not the same as what’s happening in these early states.”

“We’re focusing on the early states because that’s how the process works and that’s how the delegates are awarded,” DeSantis added.

The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump ahead of DeSantis 55% to 14% nationally, with Ramaswamy in third place at 8%.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll suggests Donald Trump's failure to debate Wednesday could hurt him

nextFAU presidential search ‘fully complied’ with Sunshine Law, lawyer says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories