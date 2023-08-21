Poll: Ron DeSantis in single digits in GOP Primary race nationally

A new survey of the Republican presidential race finds Florida’s Governor just below the 10% mark nationally.

Ron DeSantis has 9.7% support in the Insider Advantage poll of 750 likely GOP Primary voters and caucus participants conducted Aug. 19-20, a number which shows the Governor continues to struggle nationally.

Despite failing to clear the 10% mark, DeSantis is still in second place in this survey.

Former President Donald Trump, with 50.6%, leads the field. Vivek Ramaswamy’s 6.3% is good for third place, ahead of Nikki Haley (4.8%), Chris Christie (4.2%), and Mike Pence and Tim Scott (each with 3.3%).

There are some positives for DeSantis overall in this poll. He performs best with voters between 40 and 64 years of age, with 11.7% support among that demographic.

There are also some negatives. Among voters between 18 and 39 years of age, he has just 4.9% support, tying him with Larry Elder and Pence, and putting him below Ramaswamy, who has 19.5% support among that youthful cohort.

DeSantis downplays the importance of national surveys, for what it’s worth. He has said there is no “national Primary,” adding that a “national poll” is “not the same as what’s happening in these early states.”

“We’re focusing on the early states because that’s how the process works and that’s how the delegates are awarded,” DeSantis added.

The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump ahead of DeSantis 55% to 14% nationally, with Ramaswamy in third place at 8%.