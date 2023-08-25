Ron DeSantis says people looking for child care won’t get help from the feds if he becomes President

Families with parents who have to work and who need child care shouldn’t expect direct help from the Ron DeSantis administration.

During a Never Back Down meet and greet event in Rock Rapids, Iowa, the Governor and 2024 presidential candidate said that while the federal government could work in a “supportive” role, offering “tax credits,” his instinctive aversion to “bureaucracy” stops him from saying Washington could do more.

He also noted that people who “dropped out of the workforce” during the COVID-19 pandemic were to blame.

A questioner named Ashley asked DeSantis his plan to help “families (that) can’t work because they don’t have day care, let alone affordable day care.” She noted that the “shortage is huge, not only in Iowa, but also across the country.”

“I think what we’ve seen with the Bidenomics is it’s almost impossible for a family to get by on a sole source of income. And, you know, I believe people should have the right to make the decisions of how they do their families,” DeSantis said Friday.

“But if somebody wants to stay home with the kids and it’s not economically feasible, then they get put into a situation where they’re searching for child care and they’re searching for all this.”

“You know, I don’t know that the federal government is going to be able to solve that,” DeSantis added “because I think that to impose bureaucracy, certainly mandates would not, there may be things you can do with the tax code to make things work a little bit better.”

DeSantis had dealt with a similar question in a previous Iowa stop earlier this month.

“It used to be, you could support a family on a single income,” DeSantis said in Panora, so that “parents have options in terms of what they want to do.”

“I mean, like for me, most people, they have to juggle all this just to make ends meet. That’s not a good economy for the middle class,” said DeSantis, now a millionaire who lives in state-provided housing and is insulated from economic variables like the property insurance crisis.

Florida is not immune from these issues. Even before the pandemic, nearly two out of five children lived in areas where child care was hard to access. Meanwhile, 51% of children nationwide face the same problem.