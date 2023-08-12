Ron DeSantis blames child care crisis on mothers having to work

Ron DeSantis says so-called “child care deserts” wouldn’t exist if mothers were able to afford to be home with their kids like in the old days.

“It used to be, you could support a family on a single income,” DeSantis said, so that “parents have options in terms of what they want to do.”

“I mean, like for me, most people, they have to juggle all this just to make ends meet. That’s not a good economy for the middle class,” said DeSantis, a millionaire who lives in state-provided housing and is insulated from economic variables like the property insurance crisis.

DeSantis said that regarding the issue of child care deserts, the federal government had a limited role. He said he might consider “tax credits.”

The Governor made the comments at a town hall in Panora hosted by Never Back Down, his supportive super-PAC.

Florida is not immune from these issues. Even before the pandemic, nearly two of five children lived in areas where child care was hard to access. Meanwhile, 51% of children nationwide face the same problem.