August 11, 2023
Ron DeSantis blames child care crisis on mothers having to work

A.G. GancarskiAugust 11, 20232min2

DeSantis NBD Iowa
'It used to be, you could support a family on a single income.'

Ron DeSantis says so-called “child care deserts” wouldn’t exist if mothers were able to afford to be home with their kids like in the old days.

“It used to be, you could support a family on a single income,” DeSantis said, so that “parents have options in terms of what they want to do.”

“I mean, like for me, most people, they have to juggle all this just to make ends meet. That’s not a good economy for the middle class,” said DeSantis, a millionaire who lives in state-provided housing and is insulated from economic variables like the property insurance crisis.

DeSantis said that regarding the issue of child care deserts, the federal government had a limited role. He said he might consider “tax credits.”

The Governor made the comments at a town hall in Panora hosted by Never Back Down, his supportive super-PAC.

Florida is not immune from these issues. Even before the pandemic, nearly two of five children lived in areas where child care was hard to access. Meanwhile, 51% of children nationwide face the same problem.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida.

2 comments

  • Ocean Joe

    August 11, 2023 at 8:33 pm

    So this explains why Florida is kicking more children off Medicaid than any other state.

  • SteveHC

    August 11, 2023 at 8:38 pm

    Of COURSE DeSantis would be desiring to push us back into the 1940’s or ‘50’s, the idiot thinks that’s what everyone wants – women forced to be full-tim3 homemakers and men to be out earning the money for the family. Moron’s in favor of literally cutting the American workforce down to half its current size while at the same time forcing families into poverty while concentrating even MORE money into FEWER hands. Either has no brains or evil intentions.

