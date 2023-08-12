Takeaways from Tallahassee — ‘Come what may’

The first doors opened on the 2023-24 school year, and this year includes a debut unlike any other.

Over the summer, a little thing called universal school choice went into effect — representing the largest expansion of school choice in the country. It allows homeschooling families and private school students, regardless of family income, to get publicly funded vouchers averaging $7,800 per student. And it’s going to be either a sea change, representing the end stage of public schools as we know them, or no big deal at all, depending on who you talk to.

Democrats decried the diversion of money to private schools from cash-starved public schools, which are charged with serving all students as they meet strict rules and accountability measures. Republicans hailed new freedom for students to attend the school that best meets their needs.

Forty-something days into the new law, the full picture is still developing.

So far, as of the end of July, about 351,000 students have applied for a scholarship and new requests are coming in at about 2,000 every day, according to Doug Tuthill, president of Step Up for Students, which administers the program.

That’s an expansion of about 100,000 students from the number served last year, a Step Up for Students spokesman said.

With no deadline to apply for a scholarship, this demand could soon outstrip what’s been budgeted, said Holly Bullard, Florida Policy Institute’s chief strategy and development officer.

The cost — being dependent on families’ decisions — was a big question as the legislation wound to approval with fierce Democratic opposition.

House Republicans first said universal school choice represented about $210 million in new costs. Ultimately, about $3.4 billion was put aside.

When times don’t have the state budget so flush with cash, decisions about continuing this new entitlement will have to be made, Bullard predicts.

Critics lambasted this expansion as a new benefit for billionaires, whose accountants would surely urge them to apply for the benefit worth thousands per child every year and pressure their child’s school to start accepting the vouchers. Tiger Woods’ kids would be eligible, Democratic Joe Casello argued.

But that prediction has hit a snag — if Woods’ kids attend the crème de la crème schools. The vouchers are not redeemable at the most exclusive.

You won’t find Maclay School in Tallahassee, Bolles School in Jacksonville, Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa or Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale — where tuition runs as high as the $40,000s — on the list of schools taking vouchers.

If you read between the lines of a statement Berkeley Prep put out regarding participation, it seems like they don’t want there to be any question if a teacher wants the class to read a William Shakespeare play in its entirety.

Berkeley Preparatory School does not accept any money from any governmental entity for any reason, the statement says. Not so universal in the choosing then, is it?

“To do so would leave the school vulnerable to governmental interference, jeopardizing the independence we cherish,” the statement reads. “Schools enrolling students whose families accept that reimbursement may be accountable to the government in a number of potentially onerous ways, and it is predicted that additional constraints may be put in place over time.”

___

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Anne Geggis, Christine Jordan Sexton and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

— Take 5 —

Deja vu — Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order suspending Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell from office Wednesday, alleging the prosecutor failed to pursue minimum mandatory sentences for violent and drug-related crimes. Worrell said she has lawyers looking at DeSantis’ order and vowed to continue her re-election effort, even soliciting donations to her campaign during the press conference. DeSantis similarly suspended Andrew Warren, State Attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit, just over a year ago. That means DeSantis has suspended two of the six Democratic state attorneys who were elected in 2020. DeSantis named Judge Andrew Bain, whom he previously had appointed to an Orange County judgeship, to replace Worrell. Florida Democrats, meanwhile, have decried the move.

Reboot, reload, and repeat — After campaign insiders had insisted her job was safe, DeSantis ousted his presidential campaign manager Generra Peck, whom he previously praised in his 2022 re-election victory speech for heading “the best-run campaign in the history of Florida politics.” Peck will remain on as a senior political adviser but the top job is now being handed to James Uthmeier, who has been the Governor’s Chief of Staff since 2021. DeSantis also tapped veteran political operative David Polyansky, a senior adviser to his allied Never Back Down super PAC, to serve as deputy campaign manager. The changes come on the heels of the campaign’s decision to lay off about a third of the campaign staff. Uthmeier is not permanently leaving his state job but is going on a leave of absence. Alex Kelly, who was recently installed as the Department of Commerce Acting Secretary, will be the Acting Chief of Staff while Uthmeier works with the campaign.

Hard lessons — Schools are opening for a new year and teaching looks more and more like a combat job with lots of head swiveling required. First off, the Florida Education Association found that there are fewer adults in classrooms, cafeterias, and buses than ever — advertisements for vacancies are at the highest level since the union started counting in 2016. And for those taking on the challenge, what’s being taught has become ground zero for fights about what kids are learning. The College Board announced last week that its Advanced Placement Psychology class, which about 28,000 Florida students took last year, could not be taught considering state rules that prohibit any discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation. But state Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. issued a statement this week saying that it could be taught fully in a manner that is “age and developmentally appropriate.” Some school districts are sticking with their decision to forgo the offering. Plus, Hillsborough County Schools will not have students reading the Bard’s plays in their entirety for fear of the bawdier bits that might draw a parental complaint that it runs afoul of the state’s law prohibiting sexually explicit content. Diaz responded by putting “Romeo and Juliet” on his August book recommendations.

A familiar face — Brian Hughes, who had been a top member of the administration of former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, is going to become Florida director for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Before going to work for Curry, Hughes was well-known in Tallahassee political circles. He worked in Gov. Rick Scott’s communications office and served as an adviser to former Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater. Hughes also worked with another well-known northeast Florida consultant — Tim Baker. Hughes also was part of DeSantis’ campaign team for his first congressional run more than a decade ago. Hughes is joining the Trump operation that also includes top adviser Susie Wiles, who helped DeSantis win his first campaign for Governor but then had a falling out with the Governor.

Strike two — A Florida appeals court said state health care regulators overstepped their authority in February 2021 when they issued a memo telling medical marijuana treatment centers they could not contract with Leafly, a third-party company that helped with online ordering. The 1st District Court of Appeal this week rejected the Department of Health (DOH)’s assertion that contracting with Leafly violated state laws banning the use of third-party companies in the dispensing or delivery of medical marijuana and threatened to levy $5,000 fines against companies that inked contracts with Leafly. Leafly filed an administrative court challenge and won. The DOH appealed the administrative court ruling to the 1DCA in Tallahassee, which issued the opinion Wednesday.

— Pull! —

It’s National Shooting Sports Month in Florida, according to a recent proclamation from DeSantis dedicating August 2023 to the hunters, target shooters, and conservationists of the Sunshine State.

“Sport shooting and training ranges are widely used and enjoyed by Floridians across the state and are a component of the guarantees of the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution,” reads the proclamation.

The proclamation aligns with DeSantis’ prioritization of Florida’s natural resources and firearms rights. The document highlights the Governor’s funding of Florida Forever, the state’s environmental land acquisition program. It also highlights his pro-gun philosophy, citing actions like signing a permitless-carry law into effect in April.

The proclamation also makes sense given the popularity of outdoor sports in Florida. The state is home to many riflemen and women, including Dania Vizzi a world-class shooter who has won multiple World Cup medals representing both Florida and the United States. She attributes her success in part to the Sunshine State’s government.

“I am not only proud but fortunate to live in Florida where my rights are protected as both an athlete and a hunter,” she states in the proclamation.

The document attributes to Florida’s sportsmen and women the founding of Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. More broadly, the proclamation credits famous conservationist and former President Theodore Roosevelt with promoting rifle sports, exploration, and big-game preservation.

The FWC’s objectives include educating outdoor enthusiasts so they are equipped with the right knowledge and skills to safely hunt and shoot. To that end, it manages 11 ranges across the state and offers hunter-education courses.

— Hallway Heroes —

A new initiative seeks to help kids get to know their school resource officer, so they’ll be more likely to say something if they see something.

The Hallway Heroes initiative that will put posters in school hallways tailored to elementary, middle and high school students came out of stories of students reporting suspicious situations to school resource officers. These students were able to provide the officers with the information needed to protect students, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office.

“We’ve already seen students rescued from dangerous situations in Florida schools because they trusted their school resource officer enough to report serious crime involving sensitive subject matters,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a video promoting the new effort. “So, to help foster these important relationships, our office is making crime prevention posters available to schools statewide.”

The poster shows SROs making a shadow like a caped superhero.

“Have you seen something that you think is a crime?” the elementary level one asks the reader to consider.

Middle- and high-school-level posters make the student more active in the situation. “Helping prevent crime is easier than you think,” the poster says.

— Patronis pitches Illinois —

Some say the state is crowded enough — too crowded for some to find affordable housing it seems — but Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has a new line to recruit Illinois businessmen and women to Florida who are sick of the “pure insanity.”.

In Illinois’ elimination of cash bail in the justice system, the CFO sees an opportunity to recruit business owners who are looking for a state with plenty of bail bond professionals at the ready, unlike the supposed “hellscape” that is Illinois.

“Dear Illinois Business Owner,” Patronis’ letter begins. “I can only imagine how difficult it is to keep your doors open as crime runs rampant through the streets while so-called ‘leaders’ in blue states like yours work to fulfill their dreams to ‘defund the police.’ It must be frustrating and infuriating.”

Illinois is becoming the first state to eliminate cash bail in its prison system. The new law goes into effect in September. The rationale is not to terrorize the population with free-roaming criminals, as Patronis’ letter might have you believe. The effort is so that those arrested can keep their jobs, housing and custody of their children should they get arrested for something and be unable to afford to bail out.

A spokesperson for Patronis’ office said that the letter was mailed to about a dozen businesses in the Chicago area. There are no plans to expand its outreach further in Illinois, at the moment. It may also help Floridians understand how lucky they are to live in a law-and-order state, the spokesperson added.

“While failing states like California, New York, and Illinois are obsessed with pushing a far-Left agenda that makes doing business nearly impossible, Florida is open for business!” Patronis writes. “Our great state is one of the freest and safest places in the country to grow a business, raise a family, and live the American dream.”

— Top priority: Prosperity —

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is putting local governments on notice about a new law designed to shield farmers and other owners of agricultural lands from additional property taxes.

State legislators during this year’s Session included the tax break in the comprehensive tax package. The new law says that cities and counties can’t place special assessments — such as charges for fire protection services or street improvements — on agricultural lands. Legislative staff estimated the move would save landowners throughout the state nearly $24 million a year.

Simpson on Wednesday sent a letter to local governments where he wrote that “my top priority is to ensure that Florida agriculture continues to prosper – because when farmers succeed, we all succeed. Agriculture is not only the quiet giant of our economy, but it is also an issue of national security. All too often, our residents and decision-makers take for granted Florida’s agricultural abundance.”

Simpson, whose office has set up a webpage explaining the new tax break, said that lawmakers acted this year because there have been “numerous instances of special assessments on agricultural lands being applied unfairly and/or unreasonably.”

The letter also explains what lands are covered by the new tax break and points out that residential structures are still subject to special assessments.

— Precious cargo —

Simpson and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey on Friday rolled out a statewide vehicular heatstroke prevention initiative aimed at educating parents and caregivers on the dangers of hot cars.

Florida leads the nation in child vehicular heatstroke fatalities. Simpson and Ivey stressed the importance of never leaving a child or pet inside a hot vehicle.

As part of the initiative, every fuel pump in the state will be outfitted with a new inspection sticker featuring safety messaging.

Below the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services seal, the sticker now has a bright yellow warning label informing drivers to “never leave children or pets in a hot vehicle.”

“With daily routines changing for children heading back to school coupled with the still very present summer heat, it is imperative for parents and caregivers to be vigilant to protect their precious cargo,” Simpson said.

“Our FDACS inspectors work hard each day to ensure that fuel pumps are working safely and properly for consumers across our state, which is visibly present every time you visit a gas pump and see the ‘Inspected and Approved for Accuracy’ sticker. I am proud to add this important safety message to the nearly 75,000 fuel inspection stickers across Florida to protect the vulnerable.”

In addition to not leaving children or pets in hot cars, individuals can also prevent vehicular heatstroke by calling 911 if they see a child, vulnerable adult or pet locked in a hot car and by always checking the backseat before locking and leaving a car.

Florida law provides certain protections to good Samaritans trying to rescue a person or a pet from a motor vehicle — they may be exempt from damages incurred breaking into the car, provided the vehicle is locked and there is no other reasonable way to get the person or animal out; there is reasonable belief of imminent danger; the person calls 911 prior to or immediately after entering the vehicle; uses no more force than necessary; and remains with the person or animal until a first responder arrives.

— Instagram of the week—

—The Week in Appointments—

6th District Court of Appeal — DeSantis has appointed Roger Gannam, of Apopka, to serve as Judge on the 6th District Court of Appeal. Gannam served as assistant vice president of Legal Affairs for Liberty Counsel since 2016. Previously, he was a partner at Lindell & Farson, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of North Florida and his law degree at the University of Florida. Gannam fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Meredith Sasso.

—Challenge withdrawn—

The Florida Association of Behavioral Analysis agreed this week to withdraw a challenge to new rules regarding the delivery of services for children with autism.

On Aug. 9, FABA withdrew its challenge, with prejudice, after Division of Administrative Hearings Judge Gar W. Chisenhall refused its second request for a summary judgment.

In the order denying the motion, Chisenhall said he couldn’t issue the order because the state is alleging FABA is not “substantially affected” by the rule and therefore does not have standing to bring the challenge.

“That assertion amounts to a disputed issue of material fact that precludes entry of a summary final order,” Chisenhall wrote.

Florida provides applied behavior analysis services to Medicaid-eligible minors who are under the age of 21 and are diagnosed with autism or autism spectrum disorder.

While Florida relies on managed care plans to administer most Medicaid-covered services to the poor, elderly and disabled, the care provided to autistic children is delivered on a fee-for-service basis.

The Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study that estimated one in 44 8-year-old children in 2018 was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

— When? What time? —

We interrupt this start of the school year for a moment to appreciate the effects of DeSantis’ “woke” wars on school officials’ schedules.

Two weeks ago, state Education Commissioner Diaz was a “confirmed” attendee at an evening town hall held this week to talk about the state’s new Black history guidelines that have ignited a national firestorm.

Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones, representing the Miami area, called the town hall in response to the widespread disbelief and outrage that the curriculum guidelines will require teachers to instruct students on how “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

But, oops, something came up that school districts in many parts of the state had approved months, if not years, ahead of time: The first day of the 2023-24 school year.

The evening before his pending no-show, Diaz posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, “There was nothing sudden about my inability to attend Sen. Jones’s town hall. As I told the Senator last week, I will be visiting schools throughout the state to welcome back students, parents and teachers for the first day of school.”

We’re not sure why students, parents or teachers need to be welcomed at 7 p.m. on the first day of school, but OK.

The town hall drew RSVPs from 1,200 people and about 800 showed up, said central Broward County Democratic Sen. Rosalind Osgood, who co-hosted the town hall with Jones and Miami-Dade School Board member Steve Gallon III.

Diaz was also in the headlines for a brouhaha over whether a new law will mean Advanced Placement Psychology classes can’t count for college credit in Florida and whether the more risqué portions of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” might run afoul of new restrictions on sexual content in school instruction, as Hillsborough County schools fear.

Given that and new laws more closely regulating what pronouns are in use at school and what public school bathrooms are being used by which gender, this man has a lot on his plate!

—A step closer—

State Rep. Adam Anderson this week commemorated Tay-Sachs Awareness Day in Florida, which was held Thursday and, for the Anderson family, turned tragedy into hope.

“My family’s journey with Tay-Sachs, losing our dear son Andrew at age 4, has not been easy. But it has inspired us to look forward, to be relentless in our pursuit of a cure,” Anderson said. “It is that same inspiration that I want to share with families across our state and country.”

Tay-Sachs disease is an extremely rare genetic disorder that mostly affects infants and young children. It stops nerve function and is typically fatal.

There is currently no cure for the disease.

“While we call these diseases rare when we look at them collectively there are more than 7,000 known rare diseases impacting over 30 million people nationwide, of which 85% are genetic in origin,” Anderson said. “With every sunrise, we are a step closer to a world without Tay-Sachs disease.”

Tay-Sachs disease can only occur in a child if both parents carry the faulty gene that causes it and, even then, there is a 25% chance the child won’t inherit the disease; a 50% chance the child inherits the gene from one parent to become a carrier, but won’t develop the condition; and a 25% chance the child will develop the disease, according to NHS UK.

— Get writing —

Children are indeed our future, but Miami Democratic Rep. Ashley Gantt is hoping they will weigh in on today’s problems as well.

Gantt’s office in House District 109 has launched the HD 109 Bill Writing Contest to seek legislative input from high schoolers. Participants are asked to identify an issue in the community and submit a one-page solution to address it.

To be eligible, students must be in HD 109, which covers a vertical, inland strip of Miami-Dade County between Opa-locka and downtown Miami.

Submissions are due by Oct. 1. Gantt will sponsor the winning idea as one of her seven bills in the 2024 Legislative Session.

“This new initiative is focused on engaging, educating and empowering our next generation of leaders to use their voice to influence policies that will impact their future,” Gantt said in a statement. “Our office believes in creating opportunities for young people to engage in politics and serve at the forefront of creating impactful policies on their education, health and overall livelihood.”

Gantt’s contest reflects similar initiatives state lawmakers have run in the past. In 2005, former Republican Rep. Kevin Ambler of Tampa held a bill-writing contest in Hillsborough County. Former Democratic Rep. Richard Stark ran one as well in 2013.

More recent contests took place under the guidance of Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky and Rep. Kelly Skidmore of Boca Raton.

And in something of a full-circle moment, Rep. Dan Daley, a Democratic lawmaker from Coral Springs, sponsored a bill in the last Legislative Session that came through the Democracy in Action bill-writing contest. Daley participated in the contest in 2008 while attending Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Click here to participate in the HD 109 Bill Writing Contest. For additional information, Gantt’s Office says to contact her legislative aide, Alexis Roberson, by email.

— Back-to-School Fair —

State Rep. Susan Valdés is hosting a Saturday Back-to-School giveaway at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa.

The event, which starts at 8 a.m., will provide free backpacks, school supplies and medical check-ups, including immunizations and physicals, to students.

Community partners will also be on hand to provide information about services available to Tampa Bay area families.

“I am so excited to welcome our community to join us Saturday. Each year, I host this event so students are prepared with the school supplies and health check-ups needed for a great start,” Valdés said.

Thank you to our volunteers, sponsors, and supporters that helped to make this possible including Hillsborough Community College, the Brink Foundation, Goodwill Suncoast, Hillsborough Education Association, Brain Expansions Scholastic Training, Inc., Cano Health, Department of Health Hillsborough County, Tampa Family Health Centers, Finlay Institute of Nursing, and El Nuevo Zol 97 FM.”

Physicals are available for Hillsborough County Public Schools students. They must bring the appropriate physical form if it’s needed to participate in school sports.

Backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed while supplies last, so families are encouraged to arrive early.

Hillsborough Community College is located at 4001 W. Tampa Bay Blvd.

— Ready, set, bowl! —

The Florida Sports Hall of Fame is hosting its Celebrity Bowl event this afternoon at the Greenacres Bowl to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County.

The event is expected to draw several sports stars and celebrities who will compete with participants in a friendly game of bowling.

Some of the confirmed competitors: pro golfer Piri “Petey” Borjas; former Miami Dolphins linebacker Larry Ball; former MLB player and coach Luis Alicea; former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Duane Starks; former Dolphins running back Lorenzo Hampton; former Steelers and Jets placekicker Don Silvestri; former Dolphins wide receiver Randell “Thrill” Hill; former Titans defensive end Jevon “The Freak” Kearse; former Dolphins wide receiver OJ McDuffie; and former Miami Hurricanes baseball coach Jim Morris.

“You never know who you might see on the lanes, from football legends to Hollywood A-listers. And the best part? You’ll be supporting a great cause, as proceeds from the event go to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County and the Florida Sports Hall of Fame,” event organizers said.

In addition to the bowling tournament, there will be food and beverages provided and plenty of other activities to keep the non-bowlers busy, including autograph signings to photo ops. A four-person team can rub shoulders with the stars for $500. For more information on the event, or to register for a spot, visit the Celebrity Bowl event page.

— Best of the best —

Sachs Media has long established itself as one of the top PR and public affairs firms in the business, and its peers certainly agree.

The Tallahassee-based firm, now in its 27th year, was honored this week for producing the best public affairs campaign in Florida, earning the Golden Image Award and a Judge’s Award from the Florida Public Relations Association.

Sachs Media earned the top public affairs prize for its Florida Realtors Hometown Hero Housing Program campaign, which generated public awareness and legislative support to secure $100 million in funding for affordable housing for front-line workers in 2022.

Sachs Media had an impressive haul even beyond that at FPRA’s event, snagging three Awards of Distinction, for campaigns on behalf of the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida, the Farah & Farah law firm, and Florida Kidcare.

“We are driven to make a meaningful impact for our clients, whose missions are changing the world,” said Sachs Media President and CEO Michelle Ubben. “These awards are a testament to our team’s passion, dedication, and commitment to excellence.”

The FPRA Golden Image Awards competition is conducted annually to recognize outstanding public relations programs in Florida and to encourage and promote the development of public relations.

The Golden Image Awards have become a standard of excellence in the state of Florida. Winners demonstrate the very best examples of innovation, planning and design. To qualify for judging, a Golden Image entry must incorporate sound public relations research and planning and meet the highest standard of production, execution, and evaluation of results and budget.

— Kids’ Boutique —

The Junior League of Tallahassee recently hosted a back-to-school shopping experience for Tallahassee kids at the 27th annual Kids’ Boutique shopping event hosted at Kohl’s.

The event served 149 students and provided each child with an allowance and a personal shopping assistant to help them select new clothes and shoes for the school year.

“Through our Kids’ Boutique back-to-school shopping event, our volunteers strive to provide more than just school supplies and clothes,” said Junior League Tallahassee President Carla Juarez Farley. “We aspire to spark confidence and excitement in the students participating in this event, so they feel ready to take on a new academic year, feeling empowered to reach their fullest potential.”

Students were also able to select a backpack stocked with school supplies they needed for the coming academic year.

Additionally, a community fair offered resources and treats from community partners, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend, the Early Learning Coalition of the Big Bend Region, Florida Healthy Kids, Girl Scouts of Gateway Council, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, PBS Kids, St. John’s Choir School, Tallahassee Police Department, and WFSU.

“I’m incredibly proud of my committee and our volunteers for pouring their hearts into organizing and executing this year’s Kids’ Boutique,” said Kids’ Boutique Chair Lauren Soto. “Because of their hard work and the generosity of our donors and partners, we were able to give 149 students a truly exceptional experience.”

Student recipients were chosen in coordination with guidance counselors in Leon County schools to identify those most in need.

Sponsors and donors include Arbor Properties, CycleBar Tallahassee, District 850, Drip Drop Fitness, Smile in Style, Staples, Stege Contracting, Talbots, Target Print and Mail, Quarter Moon, and Wildside Nutrition.







— FSU to the Capitol —

Florida State University undergraduates in the Applied Politics and Policy Learning Experience (APPLE) program capped their inaugural year with a visit to members of Florida’s congressional delegation in Washington D.C.

The program “provides undergraduates with unprecedented insight into policymaking processes” and exposes them to “career paths at local, state and federal levels,” according to FSU Dean of the College of Social Sciences and Public Policy Tim Chapin.

“We’re grateful to the congressional members and FSU alumni who generously shared their time and experiences with our students in D.C.,” Chapin said.

Students were able to meet with U.S. Reps. Neal Dunn, John Rutherford and Darron Soto. They also met with FSU alumni who now work as staffers on Capitol Hill, including 2010 graduate Marcus Garza, 2013 graduate McKinley Lewis and 2021 graduate Chasten Pfingston.

The APPLE program includes a three-semester slate of coursework and activities to provide students with experiential learning in local, state and federal government. Participating students also complete an internship during a semester in D.C. where they live and take classes at The Washington Center. The internships include placements on Capitol Hill, in the U.S. Department of Energy, with the D.C. Bar Association and with the National Labor Relations Board, among others.

“We created APPLE to provide select FSU political science majors an opportunity to experience local, state and national policymaking firsthand,” APPLE founding Co-Director Amanda Driscoll said. “The program seamlessly integrates into the undergraduate curriculum requirements while helping students to build their professional skills and resumés.”

— Capitol Directions —

Ron DeSantis — Twisted arrow — How many times can one hit the reset button?

Jeff Roe — Up arrow — He makes Richard the III look decent and honorable.

Manny Diaz — Down arrow — He got a 5 on the AP Gaslighting test.

Richard Corcoran — Crossways arrow — He was a half-step away from calling a trustee Lt. Weinberg. He’s still going to be New College prez, though.

Generra Peck — Down arrow — Does anyone know why DeSantis 2024 can’t quit her?

Alex Kelly — Up arrow — Even if he’s just Acting Chief of Staff, he’s still Chief of Staff.

Ryan Tyson — Crossways arrow — Remember the restaurant adage: The closer you are to the door, the closer you are to the door.

Monique Worrell — Down arrow — She kinda asked for it, no?

Carolina Amesty — Down arrow — We hear Pollo Juan is the new Los Pollos Hermanos.

Fabian Basabe — Down arrow — If this were a reality show, it’d be canceled after eight episodes.

Jason Shoaf — Up arrow — Wakulla has a first-magnitude Rep.

Shakespeare — Up arrow — O Florida, Florida, wherefore art thou Florida?

The Revolving Door — Up arrow — It’s basically a perpetual energy machine. Thanks, Judge Bloom.

Bill Galvano — Up arrow — Do a golf clap for the new World Champions Cup Volunteer General Chair.

Anthony Sabatini — Down arrow — C’mon, at least copy/paste the correct spelling of ‘Freidrich.’

Sachs Media — Up arrow — The trophy case is overflowing.

The Florida Standard — Down arrow — Ain’t no hate like Christian love.

Marco Rubio — Up arrow — He bleeds orange and blue but still looks out for the garnet and gold.