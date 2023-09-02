Details emerge on Joe Biden’s Florida visit to tour Idalia damage

The White House has released an itinerary detailing the President’s visit to North Florida on Saturday afternoon to assess impacts from Hurricane Idalia.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to land in Gainesville at 1:05 p.m. From there, they will tour by air storm-impacted areas in Live Oak.
By 2 p.m., they will be on the ground in Live Oak.
“The President and The First Lady (will) participate in a briefing on response and recovery efforts and meet with federal personnel, local officials, and first responders,” according to the official White House schedule. That briefing is slated for 2:25.
At 3:50, the Bidens will “tour a community” impacted by the storm. The schedule does not specify which community they will tour.
At 4:15. Biden will deliver remarks “reaffirming his commitment to supporting the people of Florida.”
The Bidens will leave from Gainesville thereafter at 6 p.m.
Gov. Ron DeSantis will not meet with the President during Biden’s afternoon in Florida, but Sen. Rick Scott will be at the briefing event.
3 comments
Suze
September 2, 2023 at 8:26 am
Ron begs for money but doesn’t have the class to be there. Shame on him
tom palmer
September 2, 2023 at 9:12 am
Good to know the President Biden’s travel plans, unlike Gov. DeSantis ‘ wanderings are not treated like a state secret.
Rick Whitaker
September 2, 2023 at 9:26 am
obviously biden is a real citizen and good guy. desantis, well, i can’t say anything nice about him. soon he will be all florida’s problem only and not a federal problem. trump SHOULD be easy to beat.