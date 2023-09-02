Details emerge on Joe Biden’s Florida visit to tour Idalia damage

The White House has released an itinerary detailing the President’s visit to North Florida on Saturday afternoon to assess impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to land in Gainesville at 1:05 p.m. From there, they will tour by air storm-impacted areas in Live Oak.

By 2 p.m., they will be on the ground in Live Oak.

“The President and The First Lady (will) participate in a briefing on response and recovery efforts and meet with federal personnel, local officials, and first responders,” according to the official White House schedule. That briefing is slated for 2:25.

At 3:50, the Bidens will “tour a community” impacted by the storm. The schedule does not specify which community they will tour.

At 4:15. Biden will deliver remarks “reaffirming his commitment to supporting the people of Florida.”

The Bidens will leave from Gainesville thereafter at 6 p.m.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will not meet with the President during Biden’s afternoon in Florida, but Sen. Rick Scott will be at the briefing event.