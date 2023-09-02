Post-Idalia power restoration continues, with less than 64K out as of Saturday morning

Electricity restoration continues in the wake of Hurricane Idalia, with more progress being made, but work remaining to be done.

As of Saturday morning, PowerOutage.US notes 63,345 accounts are still without electricity, most of them in North Florida.

Two counties in particular are hardest hit.

Taylor and Madison Counties are the worst off. Taylor has 11,803 accounts still lacking electricity, the vast majority of the 13,771 customers in the county. Madison has slightly fewer accounts without power, 11,387; however, Madison also only has 11,477 accounts total.

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed Madison specifically, noting that in “a place like Madison County — major power outages, a lot of poles knocked down — it’s hundreds of poles probably that have been reported, but we’ve got many thousands of people that can go.”

Of Hamilton County’s 7,063 power customers, 5,967 are without electricity at this writing.

In Dixie County, there are 5,203 outages, nearly half of the 10,623 total accounts.

Jefferson County also has a sizable minority of its accounts still without power: 3,265 of the 8,638 customers total.

Columbia has 2,644 outages so far, meaning that more than 90% of the county is restored.

Gilchrist has 1,290 outages remaining to resolve.