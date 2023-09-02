Nikki Fried rips Ron DeSantis for not meeting Joe Biden

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision not to meet President Joe Biden as he tours damage from Hurricane Idalia is drawing criticism from a familiar force.

Late Friday, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried took the Governor for task for putting politics over storm recovery.

“On behalf of the Florida Democrats, I would like to extend a warm welcome to President Biden as he tours the counties hardest hit by Hurricane Idalia,” said Fried. “From disaster relief to infrastructure investments, President Biden continues to show up for Floridians.”

“Though the circumstances are tragic, Floridians appreciate knowing that their president has their back. The empathy he shows to people who are suffering is why he got elected — it’s one of the marks of a true leader, and it’s why President Biden is the right person to lead us through these difficult times,” Fried added.

“Unfortunately, Ron keeps showing us what divisive leadership looks like. In times of crisis, the American people expect our leaders to put aside their differences and find strength in unity. By refusing to meet with President Biden, he’s proving again what we’ve known for years — Ron will always put politics over people. I hope his fundraisers in Iowa are worth it.”

The Governor’s spokesman says the state couldn’t be assured of security for the President as he tours the most storm-stricken areas in the state, even though such concerns weren’t an issue in the aftermath of 2022’s Hurricane Ian.

“We don’t have any plans for the Governor to meet with the President tomorrow,” Jeremy Redfern says. “In these rural communities, and so soon after impact, the security preparations alone that would go into setting up such a meeting would shut down ongoing recovery efforts.”

Meanwhile, Florida’s most recent former Governor will meet Biden. Sen. Rick Scott will be “in Suwannee County with Biden to receive a briefing from local officials and meet with families impacted by Hurricane Idalia. I’ll be urging him to support the immediate passage of my Federal Disaster Responsibility Act – families in Florida and across the U.S. need this relief ASAP.