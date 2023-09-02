September 2, 2023
In Live Oak, President Biden praises Rick Scott, Ron DeSantis

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 2, 20232min0

Partisan politics will be reserved for another time.

The President of the United States had kind words for two of his most strident critics Saturday.

After surveying Idalia damage in Live Oak, Joe Biden was complimentary toward Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott.

Biden said, regarding DeSantis not meeting him Saturday, that he was “not disappointed … because he did help us plan this.”

“He sat with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and decided where we should go, where it would be the least disruption,” Biden said, noting he was in “frequent touch” with the Governor despite the lack of a face to face meeting Saturday.

The President had kind words for Scott also.

“And I’m very pleased the guy, who we don’t agree very much at all, the distinguished former Governor and Senator, he came, talked to me and to you all about what an incredible job the federal government was doing. And I found that reassuring and so I think, I think we can pull all this together.”

Biden “thank(ed Scott) for his cooperation and help and he shares the view I do about FEMA; they’re doing an incredible job.”

Biden participated in a briefing with Scott before the press remarks, which Scott did not attend.

The President also had an aerial tour of storm damage, and did a walking tour in Live Oak also.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

