Ron DeSantis blasts ‘incurious’ media coverage of Maui fire

In Yankeetown Sunday, Gov. Ron DeSantis weighed in on another recent national tragedy: the widespread fires in Maui.
The Governor, who had criticized President Joe Biden in the past, turned his focus instead to “corporate media” which is apparently “totally incurious” about the circumstances surrounding the blaze.
“It’s interesting how incurious our corporate media is about what happened in Maui. I mean, I don’t see them interviewing parents who can’t find their kids, but we know there’s a lot of people missing,” DeSantis said, adding that it’s “really heartbreaking to hear some of the stories, even though they’re not being publicized.”
It’s unclear how DeSantis is hearing the stories if they are not publicized. But the Governor’s comments represent a break from the Biden bashing of previous Maui comments.
During a pre-debate rally in Fort Walton Beach last month, DeSantis blasted the President for being too slow to respond, “protected” by the media in the process.
“But, you know, I just had a thought experiment: if we had a Republican President who in the midst of these fires and their aftermath decided not to go engage to help the victims, but to go sit on the beach, what would the media say if they tried to do that? They would be screaming bloody murder and yet, what do they say about Old Joe just sitting out there? They don’t say anything, they protect him. That’s what they’re trying to do,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis had this “thought experiment” a few days prior also. He told an Atlanta crowd the President was derelict in addressing the “utter devastation” and that the “media” gives him a free pass because he’s a Democrat.
“Biden, what is he doing? He ends up on the beach and then he’s asked about it and he says, ‘Oh, no comment.’ If a Republican had tried to do that, what do you think the media would do? They would go crazy. In fact, they would blame the Republican for the fires happening in the first place,” DeSantis said, drawing laughter from the crowd.
Joseph
September 3, 2023 at 1:19 pm
If ya’ll really want to connect with you’re audience, hold the liberal mayonnaise & undertones.
If you have not been paying attention, the tank is full.
Silly Wabbit
September 3, 2023 at 2:01 pm
You stewpid.
Silly Wabbit
September 3, 2023 at 2:07 pm
Kwazy, too.
My Take
September 3, 2023 at 1:20 pm
Does DeSScumtis ever say ànything that is not political claptrap?
M. Mouse
September 3, 2023 at 2:00 pm
“I just had a thought experiment'” says our little governor! Turns out, for him, thinking is just an experiment! And in this case, you can tell he’s new at it! Back to the laboratory, little guy!
Squeak!
TJC
September 3, 2023 at 2:05 pm
Apparently Fox News is not doing enough coverage of the Maui fire. If DeSantis had been watching CNN, he’d have seen more than enough of what he claims he wants to see and hear. It’s remarkable that we have a governor who so often demonstrates and brags about how little he knows about the world around him. Change the channel, gov, you won’t find it on Fox.