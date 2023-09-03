Climate change? Ron DeSantis says the problem is really ‘politicizing the weather’

Once called a “green Governor” even by liberal editorial pages, Ron DeSantis is now seeing red over the concept of climate change.
In Yankeetown Sunday, the Governor was asked about President Joe Biden’s assertion, made Saturday in Live Oak, that “nobody intelligent can deny the impact of the climate crisis.”
The Governor’s take? Comments like that are just a “lie” designed to “politicize” natural phenomena.
Noting that storms have hit Florida long before the current era, the Governor said the “notion that somehow hurricanes are something new” is “just false.”
“And we’ve got to stop politicizing the weather and stop politicizing natural disasters,” DeSantis continued. “We know from history, there have been times where it’s been very busy in Florida.”
In the “late forties, early fifties,” DeSantis said there were “a lot of hits of significant hurricanes.”
“So I think sometimes people need to take a breath and get a little bit of perspective here. But the notion that somehow if we just adopt, you know, very left wing policies at the federal level, that somehow we will not have hurricanes, that is a lie. And that is people trying to take what’s happened with different types of storms and use that as a pretext to advance their agenda on the backs of people that are suffering and that’s wrong and we’re not going to do that in the state of Florida.”
The President sees it differently, of course.
“Nobody can deny the impact of climate crises—at least nobody intelligent can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore. Just look around, around the nation and the world for that matter,” Biden said Saturday. “Historic floods, intense droughts, extreme heat, deadly wildfires that have caused serious damage that we’ve never seen before.”
My Take
September 3, 2023 at 1:24 pm
DeSScumtis distorts.
Dog bites man.
Biscuit
September 3, 2023 at 1:51 pm
Hey, don’t blame dogs. He’s a stinkass all by himself.
Arf.
eva
September 3, 2023 at 1:34 pm
Dog's Ma
September 3, 2023 at 2:02 pm
DeSantis is, of course, correct. The ever-present and continuing cycles in climate and weather are being used by Left wing demagogues to advance their anti-Western agendas. Ten thousand years ago there were glaciers in Ohio, and as recently as a couple centuries ago we went through a period called “The Little Ice Age.” While change sometimes come at a faster pace than we are comfortable with, the truth is that all the greeny-weeny dogmas that the Left tries to smash down our throats will have very little affect at all on the future of the climate, which will be what it will be, regardless of how many windmills you build to charge how many Teslas.