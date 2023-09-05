Personnel note: Veteran legislative staffer Ryan C. Cox joins Ramba Consulting Group

Veteran legislative staffer Ryan C. Cox is joining Ramba Consulting Group and Ramba Law Group.

Cox most recently served as the Staff Director for the Senate Committee on Children, Families, and Elder Affairs, and previously served in various roles over the past eleven years including the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice, House Criminal Justice Subcommittee, and the Public Safety Unit in the Office of Policy and Budget.

Cox is known for her quick mastery of complex legal and legislative issues and her willingness to listen to and collaborate with all stakeholders to craft legislation that achieves the legislator’s goal and is implementable. Before beginning her legislative career, Cox worked as an attorney in the administrative and criminal arenas in Broward County and Tallahassee.

“We believe the addition of Cox will further bolster our reputation as being able to dive into the details to draft legislation and advocate for our clients,” said RCG founder David Ramba. “Team RCG has long agreed that she is a perfect fit for our team and client portfolio, and we are thrilled to officially welcome her.”

Cox added, “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve Floridians through my public sector career and to have shaped policy that touches real Floridians every day including some of our most vulnerable populations. The work I have been able to accomplish has improved the lives of our children who have entered the foster care system or juvenile justice system; persons who have become victims of crimes, such as elder abuse, human trafficking, or domestic violence; Floridians who have been deeply impacted by mental health or substance use issues as well.

“I am thrilled to join Ramba Consulting Group and have the opportunity to serve our clients through a blend of legal and policy work. It is exciting to have the opportunity to shift my career path to the private sector while continuing to develop sound policy for Floridians on behalf of RCG clients.”

Cox, who holds a bachelor’s and law degree from Florida State University, was born into Florida public service — her mother is the late Linda C. Cox, who served as a state Representative from 1976-82 and later worked as a lobbyist. Ryan Cox was the first child born to a woman serving in office in Florida and she grew up watching her mother lead by example through her own legal analysis and legislative expertise and her willingness to mentor and develop relationships to better serve the people in Florida.

The younger Cox has held onto the memory of her mother and used it as the foundation that inspires her to work in public service. Linda C. Cox previously worked with David Ramba until her death in 2008 and was a key team member working with many of Ramba’s clients who are still with him today.

“I have been honored to serve in a leadership role for President Passidomo and have been inspired by the first woman Senate President in many years. I have also been blessed to work with incredibly brilliant professional staff of the Florida Senate including Allie Cleary, Andrew Mackintosh and Lauren Jones, who are all such assets to President Passidomo and Florida. The talent in the Senate is unmatched and the public servants I have been fortunate enough to work with will forever be in my heart,” Cox said.

“As I move into the exciting next chapter of my career, my priority is to build on the framework that so many before me have established. I love Florida and want to contribute to the future for my children. RCG is not just a job or firm — we represent the families and growth all across the board for Florida’s future. I am incredibly grateful for all the hard work, laughs, and memories I have made in the Legislature over the years and I am thrilled to see what is on the forefront with this next chapter.”