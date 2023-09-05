Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.5.23

Good Tuesday morning.

National government relations firm The Vogel Group is expanding its Tallahassee team with the addition of veteran legislative staffer and campaign operative Andrew Liebert.

Liebert, who joins the firm as a director, will bolster the firm’s government affairs roster and deepen its political, policy and appropriations capabilities in the Florida Capitol.

For the past five years, Liebert has served as Chief Legislative Aide and Senior Adviser to Senate Majority Leader and incoming Senate President Ben Albritton. In that role, he worked to advance Albritton’s legislative priorities, helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars in appropriations, and provided advice and counsel on key decisions. Liebert also served as an aide in the House to Albritton and to now-Sen. Debbie Mayfield.

His résumé also includes experience as deputy director of Legislative Affairs at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services under former Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, where he worked to secure the Department’s legislative and budget priorities. Additionally, Liebert has extensive campaign experience, having worked for the Republican Party of Florida in multiple successful state legislative races.

“Andrew has been exceptionally loyal to our office for many years. His skill set is deep and wide, and I attribute much of my success to his advocacy and hard work on my behalf.” Albritton said. “His friendship means the world to me, and I am certain he will be very successful.”

Vogel Group Principal Eileen Stuart added, “Andrew’s deep relationships, track record of success and stellar reputation across state government will add significant value to our growing team. He has a keen mastery of the most relevant statewide policy issues, along with exceptional political instincts. Few are more adept at navigating the halls of the Florida Legislature, and our rapidly expanding client base will benefit from Andrew’s experience.”

___

“Ken McDuffie to take over as U.S. Sugar CEO; Robert H. Buker Jr. announces retirement” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Buker is announcing he’s ready to retire, and the company has already named his replacement. After serving as the longest-tenured CEO in the organization’s history, Buker is stepping aside effective Oct. 27. Executive Vice President McDuffie will take over after serving in his current role since 2021. “At 73 years old and after 41 years of working with and for U.S. Sugar, I am proud to say that I am leaving the company with confidence, knowing it is stronger, more resilient, has far better leadership, and is in an overall better position than when I began,” Buker said in a prepared statement released Friday. Before McDuffie became executive vice president in 2021, he worked 16 years as U.S. Sugar’s senior vice president of Agricultural Operations.

___

Veteran legislative staffer Ryan C. Cox is joining Ramba Consulting Group and Ramba Law Group.

Cox most recently served as the Staff Director for the Senate Committee on Children, Families and Elder Affairs, and previously served in various roles over the past 11 years including the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice, House Criminal Justice Subcommittee, and the Public Safety Unit in the Office of Policy and Budget.

Cox is known for her quick mastery of complex legal and legislative issues and her willingness to listen to and collaborate with all stakeholders to craft legislation that achieves the legislator’s goal and is implementable. Before beginning her legislative career, Cox worked as an attorney in the administrative and criminal arenas in Broward County and Tallahassee.

“We believe the addition of Cox will further bolster our reputation as being able to dive into the details to draft legislation and advocate for our clients,” said RCG founder David Ramba. “Team RCG has long agreed that she is a perfect fit for our team and client portfolio, and we are thrilled to officially welcome her.”

Cox added, “I am thrilled to join Ramba Consulting Group and can serve our clients through a blend of legal and policy work. It is exciting to have the opportunity to shift my career path to the private sector while continuing to develop sound policy for Floridians on behalf of RCG clients.”

___

Tampa General Hospital has elevated Steve Harris to senior vice president of payor and government affairs.

“With the expansion of Tampa General’s geographic footprint to deliver world-class care to more families throughout the state of Florida, our advocacy efforts are more important than ever,” said John Couris, president and CEO of TGH. “Steve plays a key role in advocating for TGH and the patients we serve by working closely with our community leaders, elected officials and regulatory agencies to advance policies that promote quality and expand access to health care.”

Harris has over 25 years of health care policy experience and joined TGH in 2011. In his new role as SVP, Harris will continue advocating for policies that enable TGH to deliver high-quality, accessible and affordable care among policymakers on the federal and state levels, including members of Congress, federal officials, Florida lawmakers and key stakeholders in Florida’s health care agencies.

Harris will also oversee government relations for new facilities, such as the TGH Rehabilitation Hospital, recent acquisitions from Bravera Health expected to close at the end of this year, and the TGH Behavioral Health Hospital anticipated to open in 2024.

As SVP, Harris also serves as the key liaison for health plans and government payors, including Medicare, Florida Medicaid and Tricare, and oversees regulatory compliance efforts with federal law, state legislation and regulatory rules.

“Tampa General is consistently breaking records, achieving milestones and saving lives. It’s a privilege for me to advocate on behalf of one of the nation’s leading academic health systems to our partners in health care and our key stakeholders in government,” said Harris. “By effectively communicating the value of TGH, we’re able to strengthen the quality of world-class care we deliver to the people and communities we serve.

—@POTUS: There are a lot of politicians in this country who can’t say the word “Union.” I’m not one of them. I’m proud to be the most pro-union President in American history.

—@MarcACaputo: Sen. Rick Scott has been at loggerheads since Gov. Ron DeSantis succeeded him For those of us who know Scott — a fierce partisan who seldom says a kind word about Prez (Joe) Biden — this is a total troll of DeSantis who skipped appearing with POTUS today

—@AngBonds: Lafayette County is truly blessed with Sen. (Corey) Simon ⁦@csime90! He hasn’t stopped since the storm passed through wreaking havoc on his district. The residents of Mayo say he’s there so much they are going to get him a 2nd home. Thank you, Senator! We are grateful for you

—@JasonShoafFL: Many school districts are resuming classes this week. I will keep everyone posted when Taylor County schools reopen as the recovery process continues. Thank you to all the teachers and faculty who are working hard to make sure our students don’t fall behind.

Tweet, tweet:

Thank you @steveschale for the help this week! I hope we don't need to again this season, but I would respond to a hurricane with you any time! pic.twitter.com/SJ3MS8PISR — Dr. Rachel Pienta (@wakullawriter) September 4, 2023

—@Paul_Renner: This Labor Day, I am grateful for the nearly 500 employees of the @myflhouse and the exceptional work they do on behalf of all Floridians. Having such a remarkable staff makes us more effective as legislators. Happy Labor Day!

—@AnneVClark: Jimmy Buffett dying on Labor Day weekend is the most over summer has ever been.

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORY —

“Judge says Ron DeSantis’ congressional map is unconstitutional, orders lawmakers to draw new one” via David Kihara and Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Judge J. Lee Marsh’s ruling is a rebuke to the Governor, who previously vetoed the Legislature’s attempts to redraw Florida’s congressional maps and pushed lawmakers to approve his map that dismantled a North Florida seat formerly held by Rep. Al Lawson, a Black Democrat.

“Plaintiffs have shown that the Enacted Plan results in the diminishment of Black voters’ ability to elect their candidate of choice in violation of the Florida Constitution,” Marsh wrote in his ruling.

The section violated is commonly referred to as the Fair Districts Amendment, which states that lawmakers can’t redraw congressional districts that “diminish” minority voters’ ability to elect someone of their choice.

The congressional map pushed by DeSantis broke up Lawson’s district, which linked Black neighborhoods and towns stretching from just west of Tallahassee to Jacksonville. Lawson, who lost election last year, previously said he would consider running for his old seat if lawmakers reinstate it to a similar configuration as when he held it.

Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd, in a text message, said that he disagrees with the decision and that the state will appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

The case stems from a lawsuit brought by various groups, including Black Voters Matter, Equal Ground, Florida Rising and the League of Women Voters of Florida. The groups sued over the new maps in April 2022, after DeSantis signed the new congressional maps into law.

“‘A great victory’: Local leaders applaud judge’s ruling that DeSantis’ congressional map in Florida is unconstitutional” via Jim Piggot of The Associated Press — The voting rights groups that challenged the plan in court “have shown that the enacted plan results in the diminishment of Black voters’ ability to elect their candidate of choice in violation of the Florida Constitution,” Circuit Judge Marsh wrote. The decision was the latest to strike down new congressional maps over concerns that they diluted Black voting power. Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland said his office must be ready for possible changes. “Will it make the 2024 elections? All those kinds of things are still up in the air,” Holland said.

— EPILOGUE —

“Hurricane Idalia response gives DeSantis a break from rough news” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — In the week before Hurricane Idalia hit Florida, DeSantis’ debate performance didn’t appear to boost his presidential chances, and he faced a chorus of boos in the wake of a racist murder of three Black people in Jacksonville. But the arrival of the powerful Category 3 storm allowed the Governor to show leadership by responding to a crisis under pressure, a role that helped him during last year’s campaign for re-election when he oversaw recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian. He also had good things to say about the federal government, touring the affected region with the FEMA chief and working with Biden to declare disaster areas, a notable shift from his usual attacks on the President and Washington in general.

“DeSantis gets praise — and warnings — for his hurricane response” via Kimberly Leonard and Natalie Allison of POLITICO — DeSantis’ work ahead of the storm and during the relief efforts highlighted his command of the bureaucracy and ability to communicate complicated instructions to the masses in simple terms. But it also foreshadowed potential fodder for his rivals, including scrutiny of Florida’s affordability problems. He laid out clear instructions about how Floridians could stay safe and receive help, while also urging vulnerable residents to evacuate some areas. But certain aspects of DeSantis’ management are getting scrutinized. This week, DeSantis fielded multiple questions about Florida’s property insurance crisis, as well as criticism from Trump, who took to Truth Social to accuse DeSantis of giving “up the store” with the insurance reforms he made. “What a shame for Florida!” Trump wrote, speaking to the populist wing of his party.

—”DeSantis looks for campaign momentum after leading Florida through Hurricane Idalia” via Steve Contorno of CNN

—”Memo reveals DeSantis campaign’s strategy to spin Hurricane Idalia as political lift” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“DeSantis and wife Casey hand out Chick-fil-A to Hurricane Idalia survivors as they ramp up the political theater after leaving Joe Biden to a solo disaster tour” via Stephen M. Lepore for DailyMail.com — Biden and wife Jill took an aerial tour of the ravaged coastline on the way to Live Oak, where he landed to receive a briefing on response and recovery efforts from local officials — and later walk the city streets to meet residents with Sen. Scott. But DeSantis refused to participate in Biden’s visit, suggesting a meeting could hinder disaster response efforts — and went on to hold a separate, simultaneous tour of ravaged Keaton Beach, a coastal town about 50 miles from Live Oak. The political disconnect is a stark break from the recent past. Biden and DeSantis met when the President toured Florida after Hurricane Ian hit the state just last year and following the Surfside condo collapse in Miami Beach in the Summer of 2021.

“After DeSantis no-show, Rick Scott stands next to Biden in Florida” via Myah Ward and Adam Cancryn of POLITICO — Friday evening, DeSantis’ office surprised the White House when it announced the Republican had no plans to meet with the President, citing “security preparations” that would disrupt recovery efforts. “I’m not disappointed,” Biden said, referring to DeSantis’ absence. “He may have had other reasons.” While the Governor was a no-show, Scott, who has long sniped with DeSantis, met with Biden in Live Oak, where he repeatedly complimented the administration’s efforts. “Thank you for being here,” Scott said, shaking Biden’s hand while donning an embroidered “45” hat, a reference to Scott being Florida’s 45th Governor.

“DeSantis hammers climate change alarmists in no uncertain terms in Idalia’s aftermath” via Danielle Wallace of Fox News — “So, I think the notion that somehow hurricanes are something new, that’s just false. And we’ve got to stop politicizing the weather and stop politicizing natural disasters,” DeSantis said. “We know from history there’s been times when it’s very busy in Florida, late 40s, early 50s, you had a lot of hits of significant hurricanes.” “So, I think sometimes people need to take a breath and get a little bit of perspective here,” he said. “But the notion that somehow if we just adopt, you know, very left-wing policies at the federal level that somehow we will not have hurricanes, that is a lie. And that is people trying to take what happened with different types of storms and use that as a pretext to advance their agenda on the backs of people that are suffering.”

“Key to Hurricane Idalia’s low death toll? Floridians heeded evacuation warnings.” via Alex Harris and Joey Flechas of the Tampa Bay Times — Hurricane Idalia brought record-high winds and water to a corner of the state that is perhaps least prepared for it. The images of the ferocity of the winds and the devastation of the water are jaw-dropping, as are the tales of those who stayed behind to witness it. And yet, by two crucial markers, Idalia’s impact was not as bad as others have been in the storm-plagued state. Most importantly, the death toll of the storm remains officially at zero. Two men died in car accidents during some of Idalia’s rain bands, but DeSantis said that after a full day of search and rescue missions, officials have not yet chalked any deaths up to the storm.

“‘Cedar Key is strong’: Despite Idalia destruction, residents pull together to rebuild” via Douglas Soule of the Tallahassee Democrat — The evening after Hurricane Idalia hit, those driving around the island city of Cedar Key had to steer around a lot of obstacles. Chuck Adams had remained on the island during the storm, staying with a friend a block away. He wanted to reach his property as quickly as possible once the weather improved to assess the damage and start cleaning things up. The damage was worse than he expected. “It made me sick,” he said. “It’s distressing.” He’s lived there for three and a half years. Despite the destruction, he says he’s not going anywhere. He’ll rebuild. “I love it here,” Adams said. As he explained why — it’s a friendly place, for one — the construction worker clearing the pile returned with his skid steer construction vehicle.

“After the storm, a cherished local fishing industry feels more fragile” via Emily Cochrane, Patricia Mazzei and Jacey Fortin of The New York Times — Dan Ellison started shrimping when he was 12. “It’s just a dying breed,” Ellison said of shrimpers in the Big Bend region. For three decades, since the net-fishing ban effectively abolished the region’s commercial fishing industry. In Yankeetown, Justin Lord, who goes by Captain J.C. and makes a living taking families out to fish or scallop, was glad that he had moved his boat and his home, a recreational vehicle, out of harm’s way ahead of the storm. But the dock where his boat typically anchors was snapped in half, and the muddy waters kicked up by the hurricane could take time to clear. That likely spells the end of this year’s scalloping season, which usually goes until late September.

“Citizens policyholders will pay assessments if storm claims from largest account breach $420 million” via Rob Hurtibise of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Customers of state-owned Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the risk you’ve been warned about for years could soon come true: Chances are increasing that you will be soon be assessed up to 15% of your annual premium to help pay for shortfalls in Citizens’ claims-paying ability. It will happen if claims from one or more storms from the company’s largest policyholder account exceed $420 million this year. Based on Citizens’ current policy count of about 1.4 million, a 15% assessment would cost each policyholder an average of $550. That’s in addition to their current premium. And South Florida policyholders would endure most of the cost, regardless of where the storms hit. Forty-three percent of Citizens’ policies are in the tri-county region.

Meanwhile … “Tropical system could approach Caribbean and Florida later this week” via Robin Webb of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A tropical wave off Africa is expected to develop into a tropical depression or a tropical storm midweek and potentially head in the general direction of the Caribbean and Florida. As of 2 p.m. Monday, it was given a 90% chance of developing in the next 48 hours and a 100% chance in the next seven days. The next named storm to form would be Lee. It was “more organized” Monday, producing showers and thunderstorms about 700 miles west-southwest of Africa’s Cabo Verde Islands Monday afternoon. It is forecast to move west or west-northwest between 15 and 20 mph over the eastern and central Atlantic.



— THE TRAIL —

“DeSantis-aligned super PAC asked for $50 million from donors on day of first GOP Primary debate, leaked audio shows” via Alayna Treene and Steve Contorno of CNN — “We just need your help getting $50 million more by the end of the year, and $100 million more by the end of March,” Never Back Down CEO Chris Jankowski told donors hours before DeSantis stepped on the stage Aug. 23. “I’m not worried about the second 50. We need the first 50.” Throughout an hourlong presentation, Jankowski, chief operating officer Kristin Davison and chief strategist Jeff Roe walked donors through their inside view of how DeSantis is faring just five months before the Iowa caucus kicks off Primary season. Their frank but upbeat assessments touched on perceived shortcomings in media exposure compared to the Trump campaign, their push to lean more heavily on Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, and their goal of getting more than 100,000 Iowans to caucus for DeSantis.

“Pro-DeSantis super PAC ends door-knocking in Nevada and Super Tuesday states” via Allan Smith and Natasha Korecki of NBC News — Never Back Down, the super PAC backing DeSantis’ presidential campaign, has ceased its door-knocking operations in Nevada, home to a key early nominating contest, and California, a delegate-rich Super Tuesday state. They added that in recent weeks, the group also ended its field operations in North Carolina and Texas, two additional states that vote on Super Tuesday in March. The decision to fold its door-knocking operations in Nevada and some Super Tuesday states coincides with DeSantis’ rough summer, which has featured him struggling to gain traction against the GOP front-runner Trump, since launching his campaign in late May. In recent weeks, DeSantis’ campaign has publicly promoted resets and staff shake-ups as he seeks to generate momentum.

“DeSantis’ super PAC head honcho privately admits he’s spreading dirt on Vivek Ramaswamy” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — “Everything you read about him is from us,” Jeff Roe, the leader of the DeSantis-aligned Never Back Down told the gathering of donors. “Every misstatement, every 360 he’s conducting or 180 that he is going through in life, is from our scrutiny and pressure. And so, he’s not going to go through that very well, and that will get worse for him.” Roe was speaking in remarks captured in an audio recording. He conceded that if Ramaswamy had “a big night” at the debate, it could prove problematic for DeSantis. Campaigns and allied super PACs often peddle opposition research on their opponents to the press in hopes of landing negative stories. But it is exceedingly rare that a top strategist is caught on a recording admitting as much.

“DeSantis’ smile meme is going supernova” via Matt Stieb of Intelligencer — Whether it’s failing to look like an everyman while drinking a beer or saying weird stuff to kids in Iowa about their sugar intake, DeSantis has had a hard time relating to people on the campaign trail. But his forced smile at the first debate for the 2024 Republican Primary has taken the focus on his awkward social interactions to a new level. “We will get the job done and I will not let you down,” DeSantis said toward the beginning of the proceedings. It was a totally forgettable line, but his delayed, robotic smile has etched its aftermath into the memory of debate-watchers everywhere. Is the smile of a man who looks like he is dying inside going to help with DeSantis’ growing reputation as a subpar retail politician with barely passable social skills? Absolutely not.

—“There is now a deepfake video of DeSantis dropping out of the 2024 race” via Peter Suciu of Forbes

— MORE 2024 —

“Biden’s age, economic worries endanger re-election in 2024, WSJ poll finds” via Sabrina Siddiqui and Catherine Lucey of The Wall Street Journal — Voters overwhelmingly think Biden is too old to run for re-election and give him low marks for handling the economy and other issues important to their vote. The negative views of Biden’s age and performance in office help explain why only 39% of voters hold a favorable view of the President. In a separate question, some 42% said they approve of how he is handling his job, well below the 57% who disapprove. And Biden is tied with Trump in a potential rematch of the 2020 Election, with each holding 46% support in a head-to-head test.

“Why Biden just can’t shake Donald Trump in the polls” via Ronald Brownstein of The Atlantic — Like so many bands of wind and rain, hurricane-strength squalls of bad news have battered Trump all year. Biden, by contrast, has been basking in mostly good news. “It is a sad reality that the race could be this close given Trump’s position, but it is. And I think it’s very clear that Trump can win this race if the election was tomorrow,” the Democratic pollster Andrew Baumann said. Political operatives and scientists agree on one key reason Biden and Trump remain so closely paired in a potential rematch: In our polarized political era, far fewer voters than in the past are open to switching sides for any reason. A historically large number of states appear safely locked down for each party, leaving the result to be decided by a small group of swing states.

“Trump is top choice for nearly 60% of GOP voters, WSJ poll shows” via Aaron Zitner and John McCormick of The Wall Street Journal — The new survey finds that what was once a two-man race for the nomination has collapsed into a lopsided contest in which Trump, for now, has no formidable challenger. The former President is the top choice of 59% of GOP Primary voters, up 11 percentage points since April, when the Journal tested a slightly different field of potential and declared candidates. Trump’s lead over his top rival, DeSantis, has nearly doubled since April to 46 percentage points. At 13% support, DeSantis is barely ahead of the rest of the field, none of whom has broken out of single-digit support. In a head-to-head test that excluded other candidates, Trump and Biden were tied, with 46% each and 8% undecided.

“Some Republicans worry that a Trump nomination could bring steep down-ballot losses for the GOP” via Tom LoBianco of The Messenger — Republicans have quietly been coming to grips with the likelihood that Trump will keep winning the Republican nomination until he dies if he doesn’t retake the White House next year and either outcome could cost the GOP down-ballot. It’s a grim sort of arrested development for Republicans, with Trump positioned as a modern-day Adlai Stevenson, Democrats’ losing nominee in 1952 and 1956. The worry is that Trump’s baggage and bombast will disincentivize center-right and independent voters from participating in general elections, with repercussions down the ballot — reversing the old coattails rule of politics, which holds that a strong name at the top of the ticket lifts all boats in the party.

“Chris Christie is actually gaining support for President. From Democrats.” via Mia McCarthy of POLITICO — Christie is running away with support from at least one major voting bloc in his presidential bid. The only problem is it’s among the least important groups in the Republican Primary. The former New Jersey Governor has seen his popularity soar with Democrats. Whereas Democrats once considered him a bully, a threat and an opportunistic apologist for Trump, they now can’t get enough of his new Trump-bashing persona. “He’s probably the only Republican I would vote for,” said Joe Daly, a Democrat from Warner, New Hampshire, who voted for Biden in 2020 but isn’t sold on a second term. Of those on the right, Christie is “the most reasonable, rational alternative to crazy Donald Trump.”

— DOWN BALLOT —

First in Sunburn — Rodney Jacobs files for SD 35, brings legacy of service to open Senate Seat — Jacobs, a Miramar community leader filed his intent to run for Senate District 35, currently held by Sen. Lauren Book, who serves as Democratic Leader in the Senate. “I have worked to keep our community safe as a Captain in the army reserves and by heading the Police Oversight Commission. Now, I intend to bring my legacy of leadership to Tallahassee to provide safe communities, reduce our unemployment rate, create more affordable housing options, and protect our water resources and environment. As State Senator, I will be ready to hit the ground running on Day One,” said Jacobs. Jacobs has served as the Executive Director of the City of Miami Civilian Investigative Panel (CIP), a police oversight department in the City of Miami.

“Felicia Robinson faces Primary challenge in her bid for a 3rd term” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Rep. Robinson is facing a Primary challenge in her bid for a third term representing central Miami-Dade County from a Miami Gardens social worker mounting her first bid for elected office. Gillean Stone had filed to run for the Miami Gardens City Council’s at-large seat but said she would be withdrawing from the city race because she wants to address state issues regarding immigration and rent control. “My community is feeling threatened traveling to work,” said Stone, a Jamaican-born American citizen. The two will be competing in House District 104, an inland district straddling Broward and Miami-Dade counties. It covers parts of Miami Gardens, Miramar and Pembroke Pines.





— DESANTISY LAND —

“Disney changes gears in suits against DeSantis and allies” via Brooks Barnes of The New York Times — Disney is not heeding DeSantis’ recent call to “drop the lawsuit.” Instead, it pushed back on two fronts — narrowing the scope of its federal case to focus on the charge that DeSantis and his allies violated its First Amendment rights and threatening new suits to gain access to public records. On Friday, the company filed a motion to amend its multipart federal complaint. The amendment would remove parts of the complaint specifically related to the validity of the development contracts — which is what the state case covers — while leaving intact Disney’s core accusation that DeSantis and his allies violated the company’s First Amendment rights with “a targeted campaign of government retaliation.”

“A lawyer for DeSantis revealed the real motive behind one of Florida’s most controversial laws” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Under the Stop WOKE Act, a company cannot make its employees go to a training session that teaches everyone to become self-aware of their own unconscious biases — at least not without risking a state investigation and a lawsuit. But a company is free to make its employees attend a training session that claims the entire notion of unconscious bias is bullshit. It begins with DeSantis’ attorney, John Ohlendorf, who initially claimed that the state of Florida was simply trying to stop companies from making their employees go through training espousing ideas that DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature find offensive. But then — when the judge points out a narrower way to accomplish that — the DeSantis lawyer acknowledges the real goal: To stop this kind of training entirely.

“The real story behind DeSantis’ newest fired prosecutor” via Jose Pagliery of the Daily Beast — When DeSantis finally spoke to a national audience onstage at last week’s Republican presidential debate, he gloated about the way he spitefully sacked two “radical left-wing district attorneys” in his state. What American viewers weren’t told is that, behind the scenes, the Governor’s Office had quietly conspired with local Sheriffs to tarnish the reputations of these democratically elected prosecutors — turning local cops against the State Attorneys they’re supposed to partner with and trust. In the latest instance, the Governor did one Sheriff a huge favor by firing Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell just as she was about to crack down on a wide-ranging cover-up by deputies who, she says, were faking documents to hide lethal and abusive behavior.

— STATEWIDE —

Yikes — “Senator angrily confronts domestic violence worker after shelter leadership resignations” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — State Sen. Tom Wright put his hand on a worker outside Volusia County’s only domestic violence shelter Saturday in an angry confrontation that later involved Daytona Beach police, witnesses said. Wright has been at the center of an implosion of the Domestic Abuse Council of Volusia County Inc., which oversees the operation and programs at the Beacon Center. Approximately 26 women and children were living there last month to escape dangerous situations at home and rebuild their lives.

“Florida school vouchers can pay for TVs, kayaks and theme parks. Is that OK?” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — As Florida lawmakers expanded eligibility for school vouchers this year, they also gave parents more ways to spend the money. Theme park passes, 55-inch TVs, and stand-up paddleboards are among the approved items that recipients can buy to use at home. The purchases can be made by parents who home-school their children or send them to private schools if any voucher money remains after paying tuition and fees. The items appear in a list of authorized expenses in a 13-page purchasing guide published this Summer by Step Up for Students. Many of the items are similar to what was permitted for vouchers to students with disabilities in the past, but now they’re available to anyone who receives an award of about $8,000.

“Group recommends 15% rate drop for Florida workers’ comp policies” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Florida businesses will continue to see decreases in their workers’ compensation rates in 2024. The National Council of Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is proposing insurance carriers reduce their workers’ compensation costs on average by 15% for Florida businesses starting Jan. 1, 2024. Statewide business associations cheered the news. “This is good news for the otherwise inflationary pressures small-business owners are feeling,” NFIB Florida Executive Director Bill Herrle said, adding that recent NFIB polling showed that 21% of business owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business. The proposed filing is based on data from Policy Years 2020 and 2021 as of year-end 2022.

“Lawsuit against sports betting in Florida escalates” via Martin Vassolo of Axios — A lawsuit challenging sports betting in Florida might not be resolved by the start of the NFL season, further delaying the two-year wait for football fans hoping to wager in the state. The lawsuit seeks to overturn a multibillion-dollar gaming compact that legalized sports betting in Florida by granting the Seminole Tribe of Florida exclusive control over statewide in-person and online sports betting. After the compact was signed in 2021, the Seminole Tribe briefly launched its Hard Rock sportsbook for about a month before a federal court decision forced it to suspend operations. The plaintiff in the case, casino operator West Flagler Associates, argues that the compact violates federal gaming laws because mobile sports bets could take place outside of tribal lands.

“Florida consumer optimism inches higher as inflation declines” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Consumer sentiment among Floridians is slowly creeping higher, but probably not for much longer due to recent events. Optimism among Sunshine State adults rose 0.8 points in August to reach 67.6 out of 150 possible points on the University of Florida-based Bureau of Economic and Business Research’s (BEBR) Consumer Sentiment Index. National sentiment, meanwhile, fell 2.1 points. “Although the economy is still adding jobs, it does so at a slower pace, which is gradually cooling an overheated labor market and, consequently, reducing the chances of a recession,” said Hector Sandoval, an assistant professor and director of the BEBR’s Economic Analysis Program.

“Florida gas prices fall to 4-week low as troubles loom” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Gas prices in Florida are at their lowest level in four weeks, but an impending storm and tainted gas at the Port of Tampa could influence costs and supplies soon. Monday’s state average for gas was $3.70 per gallon — a 16-cent drop over the past 11 days and the cheapest price since July 31. The continued drop comes in tandem with oil hitting its lowest price point in a month, said Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group. Oil prices dropped due to concerns about reduced demand in China, the world’s top petroleum importer.

“9 in 10 illicit marijuana samples contained pesticides in ‘striking contrast’ to regulated products, study finds” via Kyle Jaeger of Marijuana Moment — A new study reveals the “striking contrast” in safety between marijuana grown for the legal versus illegal markets in Canada, with 92% of unregulated cannabis testing positive for numerous pesticides compared to just 6% of regulated products. The study involved testing 36 marijuana samples from licensed retailers and 24 illicit samples that were seized by law enforcement. For legal cannabis, the contamination rate was just 6%, with trace amounts of “only two pesticide residues detected, myclobutanil and dichlobenil.” The latter pesticide is not among the 96 that are subject to mandatory testing under Canadian statute.

“Prosecutors seek hard time for Joe Harding, but also acknowledge mitigating factors” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Prosecutors want former Rep. Harding to serve time in prison over charges he committed fraud to secure pandemic-era bailouts. But officials concede the Ocala Republican’s willingness to pay back the money and admit wrongdoing deserves some consideration. Harding earned national notoriety as the author of Florida’s controversial “parental rights” law forbidding instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Keen filed a sentencing memo asking the courts to put the disgraced lawmaker behind bars. Federal guidelines and sentencing in similar cases suggest Harding should spend eight to 14 months in federal prison.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Miami Mayor discloses millions in side gigs in his last act as a presidential candidate” via Sarah Blaskey and Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — The day before he announced the end of his short-lived presidential campaign, Francis Suarez filed a financial disclosure statement with the Federal Elections Commission revealing more than a dozen previously undisclosed lucrative side gigs held by the Miami Mayor since the beginning of 2022. Suarez listed income ranges for 15 consulting arrangements or jobs, including his mayoral compensation, and five investment properties, putting his total income for the past 20 months somewhere between $2.1 and $12.9 million. This is the first time that Suarez, a part-time Mayor with annual compensation of around $130,000 from the role, has reported income earned from outside work, which is not required for state and local disclosures.

“It’s Mayor versus Mayor in 2024 as Levine Cava gets a GOP challenger from Miami Lakes” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — A Republican mayor from a GOP stronghold in the suburbs of Miami-Dade is taking on the county’s Democratic Mayor in 2024, handing Daniella Levine Cava her first challenge from a sitting elected official. Manny Cid, the two-term Mayor of Miami Lakes, filed papers Friday to run for County Mayor. The 39-year-old restaurant owner joins two other challengers in the officially nonpartisan race, 11 months before all candidates face each other in an August election for the county’s most powerful post. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the August vote, the contest will stretch to November, when the mayoral election would overlap with voters casting their ballots for President.

—“South Florida AFL-CIO backs Daniella Levine Cava for re-election as Miami-Dade Mayor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

“Steve Losner says he has qualified for the Homestead Mayor’s race” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Six months after launching his final campaign for the city’s top office, Losner says he has qualified for the 2023 race. “Over the past four years, it has been both a privilege and a responsibility to serve as the Mayor of Homestead, yet I know that our work is only just beginning,” he said. “I look forward to earning our community’s support once again as we continue to fight against out-of-control development, push for strong economic growth, and invest in improved public safety, parks, and roads.” Losner’s announcement came Thursday, just one day before the qualifying deadline closed for candidates running for office in Homestead, Miami-Dade County’s second-oldest municipality.

“Miami-Dade candidate charged with 21 counts of campaign finance violations” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Former Sweetwater Commissioner Sophia Lacayo is in deep legal trouble. She faces 21 criminal charges for a variety of campaign finance violations she allegedly committed during a failed bid for the Miami-Dade County Commission last year. The charges include eight third-degree felony counts and 13 first-degree misdemeanors for falsifying campaign donation information, including making donations in someone else’s name and receiving multiple over-the-limit contributions. Each felony charge carries up to a five-year prison sentence, while each misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year behind bars.

“Miami-Dade sets table for food delivery app regulations amid privacy concerns” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — App-based food delivery services operating in Miami-Dade could soon face new regulations and up to $10,000 in daily fines under a proposed ordinance being considered by the County Commission. Proponents like Commissioner Kionne McGhee, the measure’s sponsor, and the Digital Restaurant Association (DRA) say it will improve communication between restaurants and customers while bringing much-needed transparency and accountability to the companies linking them. Its detractors, including the tech-focused and tech-funded Chamber of Progress, warn it will expose people’s private information without their consent and invite unwanted contact.

“Supreme Court disciplines 4 South Florida lawyers for financial misconduct” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Four South Florida attorneys are facing Florida Supreme Court-ordered penalties for money misdeeds. The punishments, which aren’t final until the time expires for the lawyers to file rehearing motions, vary in severity from a six-month suspension to full disbarment. Atop the list is North Miami Beach lawyer Andres Jackson-Whyte, whom the Southern District Court of Florida suspended in February for misappropriating a $100,000 personal injury settlement she received on behalf of a client. The Supreme Court of Florida ruled Aug. 17 to disbar Jackson-Whyte, effective retroactively to Dec. 14, 2022, for taking and improperly dispersing the money and destroying records despite knowing of an ongoing Florida Bar investigation.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“‘Ghost’ candidate consultant had ‘involvement’ in federal probe, deposition reveals” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — The Central Florida political consultant who was charged with violating state campaign finance laws in the 2020 “ghost” candidate scandal also drew attention from federal investigators probing an unrelated matter. It’s unclear what prompted the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida to take interest in Eric Foglesong, though as a former contractor of disgraced Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, he is tied to the political scandals centered around the former elected official. The revelation about the federal probe became known in May during a deposition of Florida Department of Law Enforcement Inspector Troy Cope, who investigated the “ghost” candidate scheme that has rocked Florida politics during the past three years.

“Monique Worrell confirms she was investigating Osceola deputies before suspension” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Suspended State Attorney Worrell confirmed the existence of an investigation into the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office’s handling of several cases, sparked by discrepancies in reports filed after a 2022 shooting that killed a 19-year-old at a Target store parking lot. Worrell said that her investigation was in its final stages. She said she now fears it will be covered up by her successor Andrew Bain, a former Orange County judge picked to replace her as Orange-Osceola state attorney by DeSantis. It was the first time the ousted state attorney mentioned the investigation’s existence.

“Space Florida board picks Space Force Col. Robert Long as next CEO” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — The Space Florida board of directors decided Monday to make a Space Force colonel its next President and CEO. The board chaired by Lt. Gov. Jeannette Nuñez opted to move forward with contract negotiations with Col. Long, one of three finalists to replace Frank DiBello, who has been leading the state’s aerospace economic development entity since 2009. DiBello, who is retiring, made $325,000 a year. Long is the commander for Space Launch Delta 30 and the Western Launch and Test Range at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. It’s a similar role to the Space Launch Delta 45 group leader who oversees launches from the Space Coast. The role has him overseeing $8.4 billion in assets and a $280 million annual budget and 11,000 military, civilian, and contractor personnel.

“UCF wins praise in Washington Monthly’s ‘socially conscious’ school rankings” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — University of Central Florida (UCF) leaders are celebrating more than the start of football season this week. Washington Monthly rated UCF the No. 36 university nationally and gave the school other kudos for helping students rise up in social mobility and for “best bang for your buck,” the school announced this week. “Now more than ever, we need a better set of benchmarks for what ‘excellence’ is in higher education, ones that measure what colleges do for their country, instead of for themselves,” Washington Monthly said as the political magazine released a “different kind of college ranking” looking at graduation rates, data on student loans and Pell Grant recipients, and other factors.

— LOCAL: TB —

“In Idalia’s wake, two Tampa Bay realities: Luck and loss” via Christopher Spata, Lauren Peace and Christopher O’Donnell of the Tampa Bay Times — At the very tip of a peninsula on the far edge of Pinellas County, just past the mansions with their private docks, sits a small mobile home park renting lots for under $500 a month. Chesapeake Point is the dream of panoramic waterfront sunsets made accessible to a tight-knit community of mostly retirees who on normal days play cards, share beers, and marvel at the passing dolphins. After days of watching Hurricane Idalia’s approach on TV from Michigan, where she spends most of the year, Sally Andres arrived at her bubble gum pink trailer at Chesapeake Point. Based on neighbors’ phone updates, she’d feared sodden floors and warped siding at the home she hopes to retire to someday. She found the place just as she’d left it, unscathed.

“Clearwater Beach Hyatt ignored Idalia evacuation order, misinformed guests” via Tracey McManus of the Tampa Bay Times — As Hurricane Idalia made landfall north of Tampa Bay early Wednesday, most hotels on Clearwater Beach were empty. Pinellas County had issued an evacuation order two days earlier for Zone A, which directed all guests and residents to leave the barrier islands. But the 286-room Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa stayed open, sending emails to guests, and sliding notices under their doors with false information. “We have not been ordered to evacuate Clearwater Beach,” the messages said, adding that the resort and restaurants would remain open. “They should have told us about the evacuation and have given us the choice” to stay or go, said Nadine Barsoum, who was visiting from New York with family and found the Hyatt’s letter under her door around 5 p.m. Monday.

“Florida Board of Governors delays USF stadium vote” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Final approval for the University of South Florida’s planned on-campus football stadium will have to wait. The Florida Board of Governors canceled its meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday due to Hurricane Idalia. Staff will work with the board to identify a date for a virtual meeting within the next two weeks to take up time-sensitive agenda items, according to a release. It’s not immediately clear if that will include the USF stadium vote. An additional virtual meeting will occur on Sept. 20 to act on the items not introduced at the specially called meeting.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“In final hours before landfall, Hurricane Idalia stopped intensifying and turned from Tallahassee” via The Associated Press — In the final hours before Hurricane Idalia struck Florida the storm had grown into a Category 4 beast lurking off the state’s west coast, and the forecast called for it to continue intensifying up until landfall. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft had recorded winds up to 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in an ominous bulletin at 6 a.m. Wednesday. As the sun rose an hour later, however, there was evidence the hurricane began replacing the wall around its eye — a phenomenon that experts say kept it from further intensifying. Maximum winds had dropped to near 125 mph, the Hurricane Center said in a 7 a.m. update. Then came another surprising twist: A last-minute turn sparing the state’s capital city of Tallahassee from far more serious damage.

“DeSantis promises funding for EWU, families of Dollar General shooting victims” via Hannah Holthaus of The Florida Times-Union — DeSantis announced $1 million in funding Monday morning for Edward Waters University to increase security, the start of the second week of school and just two days after a shooter killed three people near campus. DeSantis promised an undisclosed amount the night before during a vigil for the victims in Jacksonville, where the crowd partially encouraged the dedication, and partially booed the Governor for his language surrounding the shooting and actions during the previous Legislative Session. “If the Governor wanted to come here, and he’s bringing gifts, you all know I’m taking the gifts,” Jacksonville City Council member Ju’Coby Pittman told the crowd to have them listen. “Because we’ve been through enough already, and I don’t want to go through no more.”

“The Dollar General killings didn’t happen in a vacuum. Two protests show why” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — Two protests and the way local police approached them reveal a fraught relationship between law enforcement and different communities in Jacksonville that predate this past Saturday’s violence. That dissonance contributed to an environment in which some minority groups no longer felt safe within their own city long before Saturday’s killer walked into the store. The day of the shooting at Dollar General, Sheriff T.K. Waters spoke forcefully and painfully about what had transpired. Waters has also, however, made some curious statements in the hours and days after the shooting. In one news conference, he deployed a standard right-wing talking point about guns: that it’s not their wide — and, really, ludicrous — availability to blame but the people who use them.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“A high-rolling sheriff? Lee County’s top cop discloses $458,879 in ‘gambling income’ from casino” via Bob Norman of Florida Trident — When Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno needs to unwind, he likes to gamble, and his financial disclosure forms indicate it’s been an extremely lucrative vice for him. When Marceno filed his 2022 financial disclosure forms with the state last month, he listed $168,696 in extra income from gambling at Seminole Tribe casinos, including the Hard Rock in Hollywood. That may sound like a lot of money, but it represented a substantial drop in income from gambling for Marcena at the same casino in 2021, when he quietly reported $290,183 in gambling proceeds, making it a total of $458,879 in the two-year period. In the same period, his public county salary paid him $354,467.

— TOP OPINION —

“Henry Mack: We continue to sell students short” via Florida Politics — In 2021, the Florida Legislature passed House Bill 1507, known as the “REACH Act” — Reimagining Education And Career Help. It was passed with much enthusiasm as it aimed to bring a more inclusive and integrated approach to how we train for the future of work, today.

Since 2021, Florida has witnessed much success thanks to the bill’s reforms and DeSantis’ leadership.

Despite the progress, the REACH Act came with some inefficiencies, additional bureaucracy, and a frustrated field of educators. Among the bill’s hiccups is the creation of the Credentials Review Committee (CRC) — a new statutorily appointed Committee under CareerSource’s state workforce board, of which I used to be a member.

Together with the State Board of Education (SBE), the CRC is primarily responsible for determining what credentials, certifications, certificates and degrees (yes, degrees) are valuable to the state. Being added to the “Master Credentials List” (MCL) not only signifies importance in the eyes of the state; in many cases, it comes with hundreds of millions of dollars to school districts, colleges, universities and teachers in the form of direct performance money and teacher bonuses. In short, the idea is that money drives behavior.

Unfortunately, both the SBE and CRC recently passed on the addition of multiple, in-demand certifications leading to middle- to high-wage jobs: Microsoft Office, Google Workspace and Adobe certifications.

They also have no mechanism for incentivizing those essential “human” or “soft” skills employers increasingly now insist upon.

— OPINIONS —

“Lessons from Florida: ‘Blueprint’ DeSantis touts is missing one thing: A reality check” via the Miami Herald editorial board — DeSantis’ “Florida Blueprint” has cracks. It is true that DeSantis exerts control over the state’s lawmaking process like no Governor before him and he’s adept at sniffing out cultural grievances among conservative voters that he uses to ram through his policies. But he’s been successful largely because of a compliant Republican-controlled Legislature. DeSantis’ track record in Florida should come with a warning to the rest of the country: Although he has excelled at pushing his party to pass partisan policies, he hasn’t been tested on his ability to unite or lead in times of deep division. DeSantis isn’t a skilled statesman as much as he is a political boss whose biggest source of power has been the threat of retribution.

“Believe it or not, some topics are still private” via Bill Cotterell of City & State Florida — For a while, one of the top-trending stories galloping around the internet concerned DeSantis refusing to say what he and wife Casey would do if one of their children someday comes out as gender-nonconforming. Good for DeSantis. Some things are private, even for political candidates. Voters need to know how DeSantis makes public policy and how he uses the power and property of the state. How he deals with his children is between him and his wife, unless one of those pre-kindergartners starts negotiating lucrative financial deals in Ukraine or China, like some presidential offspring we won’t mention.

“Don’t be fooled: Nikki Haley is a shameless opportunist.” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — I wish the Haley onstage in Milwaukee last week were guaranteed to be the Haley on the campaign trail next week, next month or next year. But I have this thing called a memory, and as one of my favorite classic rock bands pledged, I won’t get fooled again. I could trace all her zigs and zags since early 2016: her initially ardent opposition to Trump’s candidacy, her speedy capitulation, her stint in his administration as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and so on.

“ACC-poor FSU dominates LSU and all of its SEC money” via Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel — No. 8-ranked FSU 45, No. 5-ranked LSU 24. That’s right, the poor, impoverished ACC team dominated the fat-cat team from the SEC. If you’re scoring at home, the Seminoles are now 9-0-2 all-time in Orlando and have beaten LSU in back-to-back seasons even though the Tigers’ athletic department brought in about $200 million last year while FSU’s athletic department brought in about $160 million — or nearly $40 million less. The Seminoles sure didn’t look like they were the disgruntled and self-perceived poverty-stricken ACC team whose administrators have been whining that they can’t financially compete with the big, bad SEC. Breaking news: Athletic budgets, TV contracts, and grant-of-rights agreements had nothing to do with the outcome of this game — and most other games, for that matter.

“Jimmy Buffett died of rare form of skin cancer” via Ben Sisario of The New York Times — In an update over the weekend, the website said that he had Merkel cell carcinoma for four years. A rare and aggressive form of skin cancer, Merkel cell is diagnosed only about 2,500 times a year in the United States, and until recent years it had carried a life expectancy of five months. This year, Forbes estimated his net worth at $1 billion, with $570 million attributed to his tours and recordings and $140 million in planes, homes and his shares in Berkshire Hathaway — the holding company whose Chair and CEO is multibillionaire investor Warren Buffett, who had been a longtime friend.

“How Buffett found his vibe in the Keys, and why Florida will miss his presence” via Howard Cohen of the Miami Herald — “Jimmy exemplified our island lifestyle and attitude,” Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said in a statement. “He was instrumental in our island’s robust economy in the 1970s through his music and keen business acumen. “His unwavering commitment to the protection of our ecosystem, manatees, and the Florida Everglades has helped preserve our sensitive island environment for generations to come,” she said. Buffett never really left South Florida, despite his travels and the breadth of his reach and the subjects he illuminated in song, printed page and even the Broadway and local stage — a musical production of “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” played Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables in February, 26 years after “Don’t Stop the Carnival,” his collaboration with Herman Wouk, previewed at the Coconut Grove Playhouse in 1997.

—“Watch what Jimmy Buffett said about Key West in one of his final video interviews” via Jeff Kleinman of the Miami Herald

“Buffett honored with second-line parade in Key West Sunday: ‘Rest in paradise’” via CBS Miami — About 2,500 people gathered for the “It’s 5 o’clock in Key West” second-line procession which began shortly after 5 p.m. on the island’s Duval Street to honor Buffett, a longtime island resident who died early Saturday. He was 76. It took organizers a day to stage the second-line march, which drew a crowd of revelers and mourners to the Margaritaville restaurant and bar. When they arrived in front of Margaritaville in Key West, the group began singing Buffett’s hit song, many of them decked out in colorful costumes and floral printed clothes. There were several dogs spotted in the crowd also wearing flowers around their necks. While fans are mourning, they’re celebrating his life and legacy.

“Remembering that time Buffett took Margaritaville to Harvard” via Bill Adair for the Tampa Bay Times — I met Buffett at Harvard University in 2005, where he came to talk about Margaritaville and politics. The university’s Institute of Politics was something of a halfway house for retired politicians that gave them a place where they could teach and do the occasional panel discussion while they figured out what to do with the rest of their lives. Buffett quickly impressed me with his depth on foreign affairs. He led the students through an exercise in which he challenged them to show their understanding of the world. He chose countries named on the front page of The New York Times and asked them to pick rock bands with personalities that matched those countries.

“Ron Book remembers friendship with Jimmy Buffett: ‘I’ll never forget the laughs we shared’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Lobbyist Book befriended Buffett in the early 1980s and later worked on his behalf. The two met when Book was working with former Gov. Bob Graham and Buffett on more governmental action to protect endangered manatees. The result was the 1981 establishment of the Save the Manatees Committee — a precursor of the Save the Manatees Club — for which Buffett served as Chair. Book told The Washington Post, “It was after a (1980) concert, and Graham told Jimmy to let him know if there was ever anything he could do for him. Jimmy had a list of 10 things, and at the top was saving the manatees.” Buffett was a client of Book’s from 1983 to 1987, during which he helped the musician launch his “Caribbean Soul” clothing line. During that stretch, the two became personal friends.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Happy birthday to Valerie Wickboldt of Avail Strategies. Belated best wishes to smart guy Ryan Tyson.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.