Florida gas prices fall to 4-week low as troubles loom

Gas prices in Florida are at their lowest level in four weeks, but an impending storm and tainted gas at the Port of Tampa could influence costs and supplies in the near future.

Monday’s state average for gas was $3.70 per gallon — a 16-cent drop over the past 11 days and the cheapest price since July 31.

The continued drop comes in tandem with oil hitting its lowest price point in a month, said Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group. As Blomberg reported, oil prices dropped due to concerns about reduced demand in China, the world’s top petroleum importer.

In the Sunshine State, Floridians on the Gulf Coast and in the Panhandle are bracing for Tropical Storm Idalia which the National Hurricane Center expects to reach hurricane strength before it makes landfall Wednesday.

AAA is encouraging residents to continue monitoring the storm while filling up their gas tanks, taking only what they need. The organization reminded those in the storm’s path to stay off the road during severe weather and that fuel deliveries will continue before and after the storm.

Over the weekend, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) identified a potentially widespread fuel contamination due to “human error” at the Port of Tampa.

Any fuel purchased after 10 a.m. Saturday at stations supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa is likely contaminated with diesel fuel.

“Contaminated gasoline and diesel have the potential of causing engine damage or affecting operability,” FDACS said in a statement. “Impacted stations have been asked to stop selling gas until the contaminated fuel is replaced and tanks are cleared.”

Those stations include:

— Big Dan’s Car Wash: 39522 US Highway 19 N., Tarpon Springs.

— 7-Eleven: 3437 US Highway 19, Holiday.

— 7-Eleven: 13411 Fish Hawk Boulevard, Lithia.

— 7-Eleven: 4325 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres.

— 7-Eleven: 12750 South Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers.

— 7-Eleven: 290 Lakeland Park Road, Lakeland.

— 7-Eleven: 720 Chiquita Boulevard, North Cape Coral.

— 7-Eleven: 2604 Skyline Boulevard, Cape Coral.

— 7-Eleven: 940 S Broad St., Brooksville.

— 7-Eleven: 1626 Meadow Road, Lehigh Acres.

— 7-Eleven: 2401 James Redman Parkway, Plant City.

— 7-Eleven: 601 Pine Island Rd. S.W., Cape Coral.

— 7-Eleven: 6050 Dean Dairy Road, Zephyrhills.

— 7-Eleven: 714 Burnt Store Road, Cape Coral.

— BJ’s Wholesale: 1929 Pine Island Road N.E., Cape Coral.

— BJ’s Wholesale: 9372 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Pkwy., Fort Myers.

— BJ’s Wholesale: 13585 NE 86th Path, Lady Lakes.

— Handy Foods Store #86: 21321 Palm Beach Blvd., Alva.

— Handy Foods Store #87: 3205 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres.

— Superday CITGO: 1595 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte.

— Bolton One LLC: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson.

— JHW #310 – DBA Avenue CITGO: 11867 N. Williams St., Dunnellon.

— AL Prime – Daytona Beach: 1898 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach.

— Quick & Easy Stop: 4529 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota.

— Palmers Easy Stop: 903 Cattleman Rd., Sarasota.

— Falkenburg CITGO: 5320 Falkenburg Road, Tampa.

— Choice Food & Gas: 310 N Central Ave., Umatilla.

— 2K Express 5: 6202 N 40th St., Tampa.

— Perfection Station 5: 9931 N Florida Ave., Tampa.

FDACS has opened its consumer hotline to receive complaints from impacted customers. Those who believe they were sold contaminated gas can file a complaint by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA or contacting the Department online.

The most expensive metro market in Florida for motorists to refill their tanks was again the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where gas cost $3.87 per gallon on average, followed by Naples and Gainesville, where the average price per gallon was $3.81.

Drivers and motorcyclists in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area are paying the least, $3.49 per gallon, followed by $3.50 in Pensacola and $3.54 in Panama City.