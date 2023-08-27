Fuel contamination caused by ‘human error’ potentially found at Port Tampa Bay

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has identified potentially widespread fuel contamination at Port Tampa Bay, which the department says was caused by human error.

Any fuel purchased after 10 a.m. on Saturday at stations supplied by Citgo from Port Tampa Bay is likely contaminated with diesel fuel.

Citgo so far has not released the list of gas stations that received contaminated fuel. The Department of Agriculture did not specify what type of “human error” caused the fuel contamination.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson posted to X, formerly Twitter, that the department would “keep (consumers) informed as we learn more.”

The Department of Agriculture will send a list of affected gas stations when available, but for now notes that the port serves gas stations in the greater Tampa region north to Chiefland and south to Naples on Florida’s west coast. Citgo sells gas to BJs, 7-eleven and some unbranded gas stations.

The department is cautioning consumers who may have purchased contaminated gas. It could cause engine damage or affect a motor vehicle’s operability. Impacted stations have been asked to stop selling contaminated fuel until it is replaced and the tank holding it cleaned.

The Department of Agriculture has opened a consumer hotline to accept complaints from impacted consumers. Those wishing to lodge a complaint can call 1-800-HELP-FLA or file a report online at www.fdacs.gov.

The Department of Agriculture is coordinating with the Division of Emergency Management, including on coordinating with petroleum retailers, ports and all additional stakeholders to limit disruption to fuel supply as the state anticipates landfall early this week from Tropical Storm Idalia, expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it arrives on the Gulf coast.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has already waived size, weight and hour restrictions to ensure resources are able to be delivered within the state quickly and efficiently.