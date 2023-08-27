August 27, 2023
Mass shooting, tropical storm change Ron DeSantis’ travel plans
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 5/5/23-Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news conference after the 2023 legislative session concluded, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. GancarskiAugust 27, 20232min1

FLAPOL050523CH013
'This is important.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been criticized for a heavy out-of-state political travel schedule, but events are changing that in the near term.

In the wake of a racist mass murder in Jacksonville and a tropical storm bearing down on the Peninsula, the Governor will be in Florida for the next few days.

DeSantis will be at Edward Waters University Sunday night for a campus vigil mourning the three people, Angela Michelle Carr, Anolt “AJ” Laguerre Jr., and Jerrald De’Shaun Gallon, murdered at a nearby Dollar General. Mayor Donna Deegan and other state and local leaders will be in attendance, and the Mayor’s Office said he would be at the event later.

DeSantis called Deegan at 2:15 p.m. Sunday. He had spoken to Sheriff T.K. Waters on Saturday in the immediate wake of the shooting.

Meanwhile, the Governor will be “locked in” as Tropical Storm Idalia approaches the state, he said at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee Sunday.

“We’re going to get the job done. This is important,” DeSantis said.

The Governor was slated to go to South Carolina Monday, but he will not be there, he confirmed.

“I am here,” he told a reporter Sunday.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

previousHorror and outrage spreads as racially motivated gunman is identified

One comment

  • Thomas Kaspar

    August 27, 2023 at 3:36 pm

