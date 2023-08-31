Steve Losner says he has qualified for the Homestead Mayor’s race

Six months after launching his final campaign for the city’s top office, Homestead Mayor Steve Losner says he has qualified for the 2023 race.

“Over the past four years, it has been both a privilege and a responsibility to serve as the Mayor of Homestead, yet I know that our work is only just beginning,” he said in a statement.

“I look forward to earning our community’s support once again as we continue to fight against out-of-control development, push for strong economic growth, and invest in improved public safety, parks, and roads.”

Losner’s announcement came Thursday, just one day before the qualifying deadline closed for candidates running for office in Homestead, Miami-Dade County’s second oldest municipality.

The requirements to qualify are far from steep. Candidates must only announce which elected office they’re seeking, fill out necessary paperwork, present proof they are registered to vote and pay $260 in fees for the Mayor’s race and $148 to run for the City Council.

This year, Losner is slated to face one opponent: Julio Guzman, Homestead’s Vice Mayor.

Losner filed for this year’s race in early March, just over four months after narrowly winning re-election to a second two-year term. Changes to the city’s election rules this year extend mayoral terms from two to four years, meaning that while service as Homestead Mayor is still limited to eight consecutive years, Losner would reach term limits in 2027 if voters keep him in office.

A lawyer by trade, Losner’s roots in Homestead run four generations deep. The city’s central greenspace even bears his family’s name: Losner Park. From 2001 to 2007, he served as Vice Mayor. Twelve years later, in 2019, he successfully sought the mayoralty.

Losner’s policy priorities center on the city’s economy, infrastructure and public safety, from jobs, civil services and curbing crime to stemming overdevelopment in the city, an issue for which his 2021 opponent criticized him.

“Homestead residents deserve a leader who listens and takes action to tackle the challenges our city and our residents have faced over the last four years,” he said. “I am committed to being that leader by building on the progress we’ve made with a continued focus on jobs, infrastructure, and amenities befitting a community the size of Homestead.”

Guzman, a real estate broker, aims to improve housing affordability, broaden employment opportunities, reduce traffic congestion and modernize Homestead while still maintaining “its historic charm.”

Losner carries endorsements from more than a dozen elected officials in Miami-Dade, including Republican Sens. Ana Maria Rodriguez of Doral, Alexis Calatayud of Miami, Ileana Garcia of Miami and Bryan Ávila of Miami Springs; Republican Reps. Tom Fabricio of Miami Lakes, Alina Garcia of Miami, Vicki Lopez of Coral Gables, Jim Mooney of Islamorada, Juan Carlos Porras of Miami and Alex Rizo of Hialeah; Democratic Rep. Kevin Chambliss of Homestead; Republican Miami-Dade Commissioner René García; and Republican Miami-Dade Clerk Juan Fernandez-Barquin.

Eight others have filed to run for office in Homestead this year.

Council member Sean Fletcher faces candidate Ana San Roman, who worked as a City Administrator for two-plus decades, for Vice Mayor and Seat 2 on the City Council.

Council member Larry Roth is set to defend Seat 3 against law enforcement veteran William “Bobby” Rea.

Four people are running to succeed Council member Patricia Fairclough-Staggers in Seat 6: retired physician and entrepreneur Clemente Canabal, University of Miami talent acquisition specialist Carlos Galván, veteran learning and development manager Toshiba Mitchell and Homestead Community Development District Chair Brandy Ramirez.

The city’s Primary Election is on Oct. 3. If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, the two candidates with the most votes will compete in a Nov. 7 runoff.