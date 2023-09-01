Memo reveals Ron DeSantis campaign’s strategy to spin Hurricane Idalia as political lift

A communications memo from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign discusses how to spin the state’s response to Hurricane Idalia into a political headwind.

A memo obtained by Florida Politics reveals the DeSantis campaign’s talking points since the Governor left the campaign trail to address a disaster at home.

Under the heading “Strong Leadership in a Time of Crisis,” the memo stresses DeSantis’ record leading Florida’s government through multiple natural disasters.

“The DeSantis Administration helped guide the state through another historic storm,” reads the memo, which was authored by campaign Communications Director Andrew Romeo. “As part of that effort, Ron DeSantis appropriately left the presidential campaign trail to focus on the needs of Floridians.”

DeSantis canceled several out-of-state campaign appearances as the Category 3 hurricane made landfall in the Sunshine State. But the memo shows his campaign communications staff has remained hard at work finding ways to spotlight DeSantis’ official duties as a political asset.

That includes highlighting a $2.7 billion tax relief package that included a sales tax holiday on generators and hurricane supplies.

The memo also touts the newly created Florida State Guard, which just graduated its first troops from training camp. The state guard was deployed in Taylor County after Idalia made landfall there on Wednesday morning.

“Just two months after the first graduation of Florida State Guard soldiers in 75 years, following legislation signed by DeSantis, these brave men and women are already making a difference in Florida’s time of need,” the memo reads.

Talking points also include rapid power restoration, stressing 420,000 already have lights back on. The memo includes a quote from Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator DeAnne Criswell, an appointee of President Joe Biden, praising ongoing and previous efforts to deploy linemen and restore electricity.

“What we saw during Hurricane Ian is that they were able to restore the power rather quickly, and I expect the same to happen here,” Criswell told CNN in a clip also shared by the campaign-run DeSantis War Room account on X.

The memo heaps praise on a number of state agencies that report to DeSantis, including the departments of Health, Environmental Protection, Transportation and Law Enforcement. It also showcases First Lady Casey DeSantis’ work raising private donations to support recovery.

“First Lady Casey DeSantis has reactivated the Florida Disaster Fund, previously used to support those impacted by Hurricane Ian last year, to provide additional aid to those in need following Hurricane Idalia,” the memo reads. “Donations are tax-deductible, and 100% of donations will be used to help Floridians recover from the storm.”

One talking point notes all state-maintained bridges in communities affected by Idalia have been cleared. Of note, that was a message stressed by DeSantis at an official press conference on Thursday.

Overall, the memo drills in the Governor’s “Swift Response” and the benefits to Floridians from his leadership.

This campaign memo was just the latest strategy message to lead from DeSantis-world. The pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down published a memo on its website offering debate advice to DeSantis, and it made headlines before being taken down. Another NBD memo offered fundraising advice for DeSantis supporters.

Campaigns and super PACs cannot directly coordinate messaging.

DeSantis Hurricane Memo PDF by Jacob Ogles on Scribd