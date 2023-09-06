September 6, 2023
Personnel note: Nicole Gomez promoted to COO at LSN Partners

Drew Wilson

Nicole Gomez copy
'Nicole is the right person to lead this charge.'

Full-service consulting firm LSN Partners has elevated Nicole Gomez to Chief Operating Officer, effective Sept. 1.

Gomez first joined the firm in 2018 as an Associate and was promoted to Director of Client Relations three years ago. LSN Partners said Gomez has proved an integral part of the firm over the past five years.

As COO, Gomez will oversee day-to-day operations across Miami-based firm’s offices across the state and nation while continuing to actively engage in client-facing advocacy activities. She will also spearhead the implementation of the firm’s strategic vision, optimize operational performance, and develop new, efficient internal systems.

Her portfolio will now encompass strategic planning, financial and human resources management, cross-office coordination, and overseeing all internal and external communications.

“In her new role, Nicole will be instrumental in executing LSN’s vision for the future, focusing on sustainable growth and enhanced client services,” said LSN Managing Partner and co-founder Alexander Heckler.

Since joining LSN Partners, Gomez has earned a reputation for delivering bipartisan solutions to clients, often representing them before Governors and Mayors.

Gomez’s expertise spans high-level organizational strategy, management, operations, and public affairs. Before joining LSN, Gomez served as the Chief of Staff to the Mayor and Commission for the City of North Miami Beach and led the Division of Public Affairs and Community Engagement. She was also responsible for the operation and budget of both divisions, including the coordination of policy and legislation, external affairs and communications.

Gomez is also an alumna of Rick Scott’s 2014 gubernatorial campaign, where she served as Deputy Director. She is a Miami native and graduate of the University of Central Florida, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science.

“Our firm grew exponentially over the past few years and it is time to bring in a high-level operations executive to manage the firm’s day-to-day operations,” said Gabriel Groisman, Partner and Chair of the firm’s Israel Practice and National Republican Practice. “We are fortunate that we did not have to look too far and are confident that Nicole is the right person to lead this charge.”

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

