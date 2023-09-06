Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.6.23

Good Wednesday morning.

Full-service consulting firm LSN Partners has elevated Nicole Gomez to Chief Operating Officer, effective Sept. 1.

Gomez first joined the firm in 2018 as an Associate and was promoted to Director of Client Relations three years ago. LSN Partners said Gomez has proved an integral part of the firm over the past five years.

As COO, Gomez will oversee day-to-day operations across the Miami-based firm’s offices across the state and nation while continuing to actively engage in client-facing advocacy activities. She will also spearhead the implementation of the firm’s strategic vision, optimize operational performance and develop new, efficient internal systems. Her portfolio will now encompass strategic planning, financial and human resources management, cross-office coordination, and overseeing all internal and external communications.

“In her new role, Nicole will be instrumental in executing LSN’s vision for the future, focusing on sustainable growth and enhanced client services,” said LSN Managing Partner and co-founder Alexander Heckler.

Since joining LSN Partners, Gomez has earned a reputation for delivering bipartisan solutions to clients, often representing them before Governors and Mayors.

Gomez’s expertise spans high-level organizational strategy, management, operations and public affairs. Before joining LSN, the Miami native and UCF graduate served as the Chief of Staff to the Mayor and Commission for the City of North Miami Beach and led the Division of Public Affairs and Community Engagement. She is also an alum of Rick Scott’s 2014 gubernatorial campaign, where she served as deputy director.

“Our firm grew exponentially over the past few years, and it is time to bring in a high-level operation executive to manage the firm’s day-to-day operations,” said Gabriel Groisman, Partner and Chair of the firm’s Israel Practice and National Republican Practice. “We are fortunate that we did not have to look too far and are confident that Nicole is the right person to lead this charge.”

Michael LaRosa left Penta Group to join the team at Ballard Partners.

LaRosa is a former spokesperson for First Lady Jill Biden who left the Joe Biden administration last year to join the Penta Group’s predecessor firm, Hamilton Place Strategies, where he was Managing Director for Strategy.

In his new role, LaRosa will lobby for Ballard’s foreign government clients in alignment with the Foreign Agents Registration Act and Biden administration restrictions on lobbying certain officials on behalf of a foreign government.

He is also expected to work with Ballard Media Group, a strategic communications branch of the lobbying firm that launched four years ago.

Ballard Partners is one of the top firms in Florida when it comes to quarterly earnings, and it has quickly risen to top-tier status on the national level since it expanded to D.C. during the early days of the Trump administration.

Though the firm’s early success at the federal level was tied to founder Brian Ballard’s connections to the former President, Ballard Partners has hired several Democrats to work in its Washington office over the past few years.

LaRosa told media that he was not concerned with the firm’s ties to top GOP presidential candidates Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, saying it was a bipartisan firm and “one of the gold standards of lobbying shops in D.C.”

Linemen have been working hard since Hurricane Idalia made landfall to restore power. They have already brought more than 96% of accounts back online within 5 days. pic.twitter.com/4W1YvoPuBE — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 5, 2023

—@JimmyPatronis: As Floridians work to recover in the aftermath of Hurricane #Idalia under @GovRonDeSantis’ leadership, I’m inspired by the resilience and the pride seen throughout North Florida communities. We will rebuild, together. God bless! #FloridaStrong

.@LtGovNunez and I spent the morning in Levy County visiting with the staff and students at Cedar Key School, which opened today! This area was hit hard by #Idalia and we are proud of this district for opening so quickly. pic.twitter.com/72dGZJlPh7 — Manny Diaz Jr. (@CommMannyDiazJr) September 5, 2023

—@MattGaetz: I’ve spent the last 8 months giving you my best effort at this with the tools at my disposal. It hasn’t been good enough. I haven’t been good enough. I know that. And I have reflected on it deeply. I will endeavor to be better. You deserve better than this.

—@MortReport: Excited about another season but it’s time to reveal after my 33rd NFL draft in April, I made a decision to step away from ESPN and focus on my health, family and faith. The gratitude and humility is overwhelming. It’s not a classic retirement. I’ll still be here talking ball. It’s just time. God Bless you all.

“Florida appeals court ruling tossing congressional map” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Secretary of State Cord Byrd’s Office has officially appealed a circuit court ruling, one that declared the map drawn by DeSantis’ Office wrongly diminished Black voting power in North Florida.

Leon Circuit Judge Lee Marsh on Saturday struck down the map and ordered that the Florida Legislature must craft new cartography that complies with the Fair Districts amendment in the state constitution.

“Not only is there no specific district under which this Court could evaluate whether racial gerrymandering occurred,” Marsh wrote, “but Defendants also lack standing to raise a racial gerrymandering challenge in the first place.”

But Byrd signaled immediately that the state would defend the map and appeal Marsh’s decision.

“We disagree with the trial court’s decision. This is why the stipulation contemplates an appeal with pass-through jurisdiction to the Florida Supreme Court which we will be pursuing.”

“DeSantis loses more altitude in national polls” via Mark Murray and Alexandra Marquez of NBC News — According to the Wall Street Journal’s polling, Trump held a 24-point lead over DeSantis back in April, 48% to 24%. But now it’s a 46-point advantage for Trump, 59% to 13% (though the rest of the GOP field has changed during this time). Or take CNN’s polling, which had Trump ahead of DeSantis by 21 points nationally back in June, 47% to 26%. But Trump’s lead has now ballooned to 34 points, 52% to 18%. Or look at Fox News’ poll, which had DeSantis at 28% back in February, versus 43% for Trump. But Fox’s latest national poll — back in mid-August — had DeSantis at 16% (versus 53% for Trump). DeSantis’ national polling percentages have gone from the mid- to high-20s earlier this year to the teens now.

—“Once the leading alternative to Donald Trump, turnover in the DeSantis team spells trouble” via Ashley Lopez of NPR

“Nikki Haley catches DeSantis in New Hampshire GOP Primary poll” via David Zimmermann of the National Review — Both Haley and DeSantis sit at 10% while Trump holds a 37-point lead over his closest challengers, according to an NMB Research survey obtained by POLITICO. The poll, the first to show Haley tied with DeSantis in New Hampshire since the first GOP presidential debate in late August, is a relative outlier as DeSantis sits at 13% to Haley’s 3.8% in a RealClearPolitics average of New Hampshire polls. Still, the latest numbers represent a significant development given that the Florida Governor was the clear second choice in the GOP Primary contest before he started losing traction over the Summer.

“Consistent signs of erosion in Black and Hispanic support for Joe Biden” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times —On average, Biden leads Trump by just 53% to 28% among registered nonwhite voters in a compilation of Times/Siena polls from 2022 and 2023, which includes over 1,500 nonwhite respondents. The results represent a marked deterioration in Biden’s support compared with 2020 when he won more than 70% of nonwhite voters. If he’s unable to revitalize this support by next November, it will continue a decadelong trend of declining Democratic strength among voters considered to be the foundation of the party. Democrats have lost ground among nonwhite voters in almost every election over the last decade, even as racially charged fights over everything from a border wall to kneeling during the national anthem might have been expected to produce the exact opposite result.

“Chris Christie charges DeSantis with ‘putting politics above his job’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — One of DeSantis’ rivals for the nomination is hitting the Governor for not meeting Biden during Biden’s visit to survey Hurricane Idalia’s damage. Florida’s Governor made sure he was not in the same county with Biden on Saturday during the President’s trip. In an interview, Christie chastised DeSantis for “playing politics” and “putting politics above his job.” The former New Jersey Governor went on to laud U.S. Sen. Scott for having “showed up and made sure that the President saw the things that he needed to see.”

“Biden battleground state ad buy during NFL prime time game bypasses Florida viewers” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A new TV ad from Biden’s re-election campaign is debuting as the prime-time NFL season begins with the Detroit Lions taking on the 2023 Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs. But according to the list of states where the advertisement will air as the pigskin flies, the President’s campaign is focusing less on Florida. The 30-second advertisement, “Got to Work,” that will run during Thursday’s opening prime time game is part of a $25 million advertising campaign that will air on broadcast and network TV in the biggest media markets of seven “battleground” states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“DeSantis to visit Pennsylvania, Harrisburg area” via James Wesser of Your Erie — DeSantis will be stopping in the Midstate. The Florida Governor is holding a fundraising event in Harrisburg on Tuesday, according to his campaign staff.

“Tim Scott never disclosed buying stocks he recently said he owned” via Justin Papp of Roll Call — Nearly a dozen stocks appeared on Sen. Scott’s 2022 financial disclosure that wasn’t there in 2021. But the South Carolina Republican, the only member of Congress running for President, never reported buying the shares, raising questions about whether he followed a mandate Congress imposed on itself more than a decade ago. A spokesperson for Scott’s Presidential campaign said he did comply but would not say how. The amounts are hardly eye-popping, but they include shares in companies whose businesses could be affected by congressional action.

“Trump and the coming ordeal” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — A Wall Street Journal national poll over the Labor Day weekend has shaken some observers’ views of the 2024 Republican presidential campaign. The bottom line: It’s no longer a two-man race between Trump and DeSantis. Trump has pulled so far ahead and DeSantis has fallen so far behind that it is now inaccurate to characterize the two as locked in a head-to-head battle. Trump was the choice of 59% of poll respondents, while DeSantis was the choice of 13%. After DeSantis, comes former South Carolina Gov. and U.N. Ambassador Haley at 8% and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 5%. In an earlier Wall Street Journal poll, in April, Trump led DeSantis 48 to 24 — a 24-point lead. Now, it’s 59 to 13 — a 46-point lead.

“Trump memo plays up divide between DeSantis super PAC, campaign” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “Let’s recap the terrible summer the ‘impressive’ Ron Dee-Santis campaign has had and what it means for the fall,” begins the document. Strategists Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles were behind the memo, which went on to trash DeSantis’ efforts so far. “First, there is no Dee-Santis ‘campaign.’ After several reboots, the dumping of their ‘Manager’ and re-shuffling of the deck chairs, the Dee-Santis campaign is a shell of its once former self. Nearly broke, and spending what Primary cash they have in a desperate attempt to build a small-dollar donor base beyond Florida, the Dee-Santis operation has now completely entrusted its success to a SuperPAC,” Trump’s team argues.

“Trump vows to end ‘madness’ of EV push” via Lauren Sforza of The Hill — Trump is vowing to end the “madness” of the Biden administration’s push for electric vehicles, a likely appeal to voters in the swing state of Michigan. In a pair of Truth Social posts Monday evening, Trump took aim at the electric vehicle industry and Biden’s push for more electric vehicles. With this opposition to electric vehicles, Trump is likely trying to persuade Michigan voters to support him over Biden, who carried the swing state in 2020.

“New York Attorney General Letitia James asks court to sanction Trump, his eldest sons and attorneys” via Tom Winter, Adam Reiss, Jonathan Dienst and Rebecca Shabad of NBC News — James is asking the state Supreme Court to sanction Trump, his sons Eric and Don Jr., others related to the family business and Trump’s attorneys for a total of $20,000. Court records filed Tuesday showed that James’ office wants to sanction them because they’ve continued to raise “previously rejected arguments” in their motions. The attorney general called them “frivolous and sanctionable” because “sophisticated defense counsel should have known better.” The attorney general’s office said in the filing that there are five instances where previously rejected arguments by the court have been reused by Trump attorneys or where Trump attorneys made arguments based on a lack of legal or factual basis.

“Proud Boys’ Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy” via The Associated Press — Former Proud Boys leader Tarrio was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison for orchestrating his far-right extremist group’s attack on the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to stop the transfer of Presidential power after Trump lost the 2020 election. Tarrio’s sentence is the longest so far among more than 1,100 Capitol riot cases, topping the 18-year sentences that Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and one-time Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean both received after juries convicted them of seditious conspiracy and other charges. It comes as the Justice Department prepares to put Trump on trial at the same courthouse in Washington on charges that the then-President illegally schemed to cling to power that he knew had been stripped away by voters.

“Chad Johnson jumps into race for open HD 22 seat” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A former Levy County Commissioner just entered the race to succeed Rep. Chuck Clemons. Johnson, a professional auctioneer, filed for the House District 22 contest. “As a lifelong resident of the district and businessman, I understand the values and issues important to the working families of House District 22,” the Chiefland Republican said. “My experience, as well as my commitment to take a stand against the radical agenda of the Left, have compelled me to put my name on the ballot. In the state Legislature, I will work tirelessly for more jobs, better schools, conservation of our natural resources, and to protect the values of the Free State of Florida.” Johnson is the third Republican in the race. He’ll face Raemi Eagle-Glenn and Robert Woody. To date, only Republicans have filed for the open seat.

Rick LoCastro seeks second term on Collier Commission — LoCastro has filed for re-election to the District 1 seat on the Collier County Commission. “There’s still plenty of work to do,” he said in a news release. “I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished, and I look forward to continuing my work for the community every day as a full-time County Commissioner. It takes experience and proven leadership to understand, tackle, and solve the challenges and issues of our community. Tough decisions won’t always make everyone happy, but I’ve been honored to have strong support from our community and to lead with integrity and dedication.” LoCastro, a Republican and retired Air Force colonel, was elected to the Commission in 2020 with more than two-thirds of the vote. District 1 includes East Naples, Marco Island, and other communities stretching from the Isles of Capri to Copeland.





“The cost of DeSantis’ ideological purity” via David Graham of The Atlantic —The Republican Governor and presidential candidate has blocked his state from getting energy-efficiency incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act, the signature Biden-administration policy that passed in 2022, POLITICO noted last week. DeSantis vetoed a request by the GOP-dominated state Legislature to establish a $5 million rebate program — a program that is essential to accessing $341 million more. Another and more salient way to think about it is that it’s part of many Republican politicians’ strong commitment in recent years to ideological purity — and owning the libs — even at the expense of impoverishing and immiserating their own constituents.

“Florida Dems speak out again against DeSantis’ suspension of Orange County prosecutor Monique Worrell” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — A month after DeSantis suspended State Attorney Worrell of the Ninth Judicial Circuit, Florida Democratic state lawmakers held news conferences in Orlando, Miami, and Tampa on Tuesday calling that decision an attack on direct democracy. DeSantis’ suspension of Worrell last month for allegedly “neglecting her duty to faithfully prosecute crimes in her jurisdiction,” marked the second time during the past year that he has unilaterally thrown out of office a democratically elected state attorney, following his ousting of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren in 2022.

“Disney wants to narrow the scope of its lawsuit against DeSantis to free speech claim” via The Associated Press — Disney wants to narrow the scope of its federal lawsuit against DeSantis to just a free speech claim that the Florida Governor retaliated against the company because of its public opposition to a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades. Disney on Friday asked a federal judge for permission to file an amended complaint focusing just on the First Amendment claim and leaving to another, state-court lawsuit questions about the legality of agreements the company signed with Disney World’s governing district, then made up of Disney supporters. The agreements were signed before DeSantis and the GOP-controlled Florida Legislature took over the governmental body in the Spring.

“DeSantis immigration law may worsen labor shortages in Florida as planting season begins” via Syra Ortiz Blanes of the Miami Herald — A new state immigration law could worsen labor shortages in South Florida’s agricultural industry, a sector that heavily relies on migrant labor and struggles to find domestic workers, according to growers, immigrant workers and farmworker advocates. María Vázquez, a Mexican nursery worker in Homestead, said that over the last year she has witnessed colleagues and community members leave South Miami-Dade County, a region that grows warm-weather plants, fruits, and vegetables that don’t grow in most of the rest of the country. “Many people here risk their lives crossing the desert to get to this country. They leave children, wives. Then they come to a state where they put this law in place. They get scared and leave for another where they won’t get persecuted,” said Vázquez.

Happening today — Senate Democrats are hosting a Property Insurance Virtual Town Hall with Florida Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworski: 6 p.m., Facebook Live. members of the public and the press will be encouraged to actively participate, share experiences and ask questions via the Facebook comment section. Other questions can be directed to [email protected].

“Hurricane season forecast: Monster in the making, Lee breaks record before it’s even born” via Ryan Truchelut of the Tallahassee Democrat — There are more things in heaven and earth than are dreamt of in climatology. In non-Shakespearean terms, this means that weather events that haven’t been observed in our short span of reliable records can and will happen. For instance, in August, Tallahassee and many other Florida cities smashed the record for the warmest month by nearly a full degree; we also closed out a cruel summer with the first-ever major hurricane landfall between the Panama City to Cedar Key areas and the first hurricane-force inland wind event in the Big Bend in at least 75 years. Usually, anything traveling faster than 74 miles per hour in that part of Florida is immediately pulled over and issued a $295 ticket. Not this time.

“‘Right to Rock Act’ seeks to protect artists’ performances from social media censorship” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — A Florida Panhandle lawmaker has filed the “Right to Rock Act,” for the 2024 Session of the Legislature. Rep. Joel Rudman wants to prohibit the cancellation of performances because of an artist’s social media comments or their political affiliation. HB 15 would forbid entertainment venues that have accepted taxpayer funding to cancel contracts for a live presentation by a singer, musicians, dancers, comedians, and actors for their social media behavior and/or politics.

“Labor Day gas prices across Florida were most expensive since 2012, AAA says” via Arianna Otero of The Palm Beach Post — Monday marked the most expensive Labor Day that Florida drivers have seen at the pumps in more than a decade, the AAA said. The average gas price in Florida was $3.70, about 20 cents per gallon more than drivers paid a year ago, AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said. The last time gas prices were that high was in 2012. At the same time, the $3.70 per gallon was 17 cents less than what Florida drivers were paying on average just two weeks before, Jenkins said. The state’s highest average price, at $3.85, was in Palm Beach County, which traditionally has the highest gas prices in the state because of a number of reasons.

“Biden tests negative for COVID-19 ahead of G20 trip” via Michelle Jamrisko of Bloomberg — Biden tested negative again for COVID-19, the White House said, amid questions over whether he will travel to the G20 Summit in India later this week after a positive test for First Lady Jill Biden. “President Biden tested negative last night for COVID-19 and tested negative again today. He’s not experiencing any symptoms,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday. Jean-Pierre said Biden was taking steps to protect himself from a possible infection and was in close consultation with his physician. “Since the President was with the First Lady yesterday, he will be masking while indoors and around people in alignment with CDC guidance,” she said. “The President will remove his mask when sufficiently distanced from others indoors and while outside as well.”

—“A huge threat to the U.S. budget has receded. And no one is sure why.” via Margot Sanger-Katz, Alicia Parlapiano and Josh Katz of The New York Times

“President Biden to Nominate Jacob J. Lew as Ambassador to Israel” via Dov Lieber of The Wall Street Journal — The White House said Biden intends to nominate Lew, who was Chief of Staff and a Treasury Secretary in the Obama administration, as the next ambassador to Israel. If appointed, Lew will take office during a politically turbulent period inside Israel and amid strained relations between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and Washington. Israel has been roiled by protests against a continuing judicial overhaul by Netanyahu’s ruling coalition, considered by analysts to be the most religious and right-wing in the country’s history. Violence between Israelis and Palestinians has also reached its highest point in nearly two decades. The Biden administration has been highly critical of Netanyahu’s current government, including opposing unilateral changes to the judiciary and fast-paced expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“Matt Gaetz advocates forcing impeachment votes in warning to Kevin McCarthy” via Emily Brooks of The Hill — Rep. Gaetz on Tuesday forecast upcoming moves to force House votes on impeachment, while sending a warning shot to McCarthy. The firebrand Republican’s remarks come as McCarthy has met resistance from moderate House Republicans to potentially opening an impeachment inquiry into Biden over issues related to his family’s foreign business dealings when he was Vice President. Gaetz said that when the House returns to Washington next week, Republicans have to “seize the initiative.” “That means forcing votes on impeachment. And if Speaker McCarthy stands in our way, he may not have the job long,” Gaetz said.

“Amid Army Corps clash, Anna Paulina Luna says Idalia upped urgency for Pinellas beach renourishment” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Winds and storm surge from Hurricane Idalia impacted numerous coastal communities on the Gulf of Mexico. The continued impact on the shore there adds urgency to beach renourishment needs in Pinellas County, according to U.S. Rep. Luna. The St. Petersburg Republican’s Office has stepped up demands that the Army Corps of Engineers end delays. “Following the storm, this issue is not just pressing; it’s dire,” said Edie Guy, a spokesperson for Luna. The Congresswoman since her election to the U.S. House has remained in a struggle with the Army Corps over the issue. The federal agency wants to have 100% of property owners potentially affected by a public access easement sign off on the project. That’s a requirement many local officials fear will be impossible to meet.

“Miami Commissioner sued for alleged “shakedown” of Rickenbacker Marina’s operator” via Joey Flechas, Sarah Blaskey and Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — During an intense battle in 2020 over who would redesign and run Miami’s Rickenbacker Marina, Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla attempted to “shake down” the marina’s longtime operator by pressuring him to take on one of the Commissioner’s associates as a partner, according to a newly filed lawsuit. The complaint, filed in Miami-Dade Circuit Court by former state Representative and lobbyist Manuel Prieguez, accuses Díaz de la Portilla and two allies of squeezing the marina’s longtime operator, Aabad Melwani, in exchange for a vote in favor of his proposed redevelopment bid. Working through surrogates, Díaz de la Portilla attempted to “shake down an upstanding member of the community in order to financially benefit himself,” Prieguez alleges.

“Jason Pizzo new Broward County delegation Chair” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — The Senate Democratic Leader-designate for 2024-26 is also the new Chair of the Broward County legislative delegation for the coming Legislative Session. Sen. Pizzo, whose Senate District straddles Broward and Miami-Dade counties, was the unanimous choice for Chair at the delegation’s annual organizational meeting Tuesday. Pizzo will succeed Democratic Rep. Patricia Hawkins-Williams in the role she held for the 2022-23 Legislative Session. “Broward County is an incredibly important and vital part of the state of Florida and it’s the engine of many things,” Pizzo said, congratulating Hawkins-Williams for her term as delegation Chair.

“Brightline to relocate West Palm Beach workers as launch date approaches for South Florida-Orlando service” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — For Brightline tea leaf readers who are handicapped when the higher speed rail line will start its Orlando service, the Miami-based company has offered yet another sign that it’s a step closer. Late last week, management informed the state of Florida that it intends to relocate 66 workers from West Palm Beach to Miami and Orlando in a logistical move designed to expedite the preparation of Brightline’s trains each day for its regional service between South and Central Florida. No job eliminations are planned and West Palm Beach, currently the northernmost point of Brightline’s South Florida service, will continue to be an integral part of the railroad’s system.

“You thought your kids could sleep in? Broward schools to ask for exemption to new law” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Don’t turn the alarm clock off quite yet. Broward schools will ask state legislators for an exemption to a new Florida law that would move back start times for many schools by the 2026-27 school year. Florida’s bill, signed into law in May, allows “middle and high school students in Florida to achieve optimal levels of sleep, to improve their physical and mental health, safety, academic performance, and quality of life.” That means by the 2026-27 academic year, the instructional day for all public and charter middle schools must begin no earlier than 8 a.m., and no earlier than 8:30 a.m. for high schools.

“Lawyers, lawmakers call for Worrell’s reinstatement at Orange courthouse” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Local attorneys and lawmakers gathered at the Orange County Courthouse to demand that suspended State Attorney Worrell be reinstated a month after DeSantis removed her. Tuesday’s news conference in the courthouse courtyard held in solidarity with Worrell, who wasn’t present, happened at the same time as others organized in Tampa and Miami. Though few supporters attended, those who did spoke out against Worrell’s removal and called it “unconstitutional.” “I find it very ironic to be in a place of justice here at the Orange County Courthouse as we are dealing with an issue of injustice,” state Rep. Anna Eskamani said.

“Police order Senator to stay off domestic abuse shelter property after confrontation” via Mark Harper of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Daytona Beach police issued Sen. Tom Wright a warning for trespassing at a domestic violence shelter where he got into an angry confrontation with a worker Saturday afternoon, a police report states. The report, which was made available after the long Labor Day weekend, offers conflicting stories on what happened outside the Beacon Center, home to nearly 30 women and children seeking refuge from dangerous situations. A video provided by former Beacon Center CEO Angie Pye showed the confrontation. Wright stepped onto a bus outside the shelter and two shelter workers intervened, it shows. He then put his hand on one of the workers, backed off, then barked at her as he stepped toward her.

“Crowdfunding saves Florida abortion clinic with $193,000 in fines” via Timothy Bella of The Washington Post — An Orlando abortion clinic facing $193,000 in state fines has raised more than $200,000 in a crowdfunding effort that will keep one of the city’s last clinics open. Florida health regulators announced last month that the Center of Orlando for Women repeatedly violated a law that requires women to wait 24 hours before having an abortion in the days after the law took effect. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) ordered the clinic to pay $1,000 for each of the 193 violations, a total of $193,000 that was nearly three times more than a judge’s recommendation.

“Latinos in Tampa: Navigating between political rhetoric and reality” via Juan Carlos Chavez of the Tampa Bay Times — Six years ago, Iraisi Ortega left Cuba for Tampa to reunite with her daughter and embrace new opportunities. The journey didn’t end there. Finding a job and making it on her own was the real challenge. “I did it for myself,” said Ortega, 57. “I never asked for anything for free.” Yet, in the debate on immigration that’s shaping politics today, Hispanic immigrants have been cast as criminals who threaten the existing societal order. The legislation, which took effect on July 1, prohibits local governments from issuing ID cards to individuals without permanent legal status and invalidates driver’s licenses issued by other states for such immigrants.

“Pinellas, Pasco residents eligible for FEMA aid after Idalia” via Jack Evans of the Tampa Bay Times — Pinellas County and Pasco County residents affected by Hurricane Idalia can apply for federal aid. They’re among more than a dozen Florida counties where residents are eligible for FEMA’s individual assistance in the wake of the storm, which caused severe flooding in some coastal and low-lying communities in Pinellas and Pasco. Aid was made available in both counties over the weekend, with Pasco added to the list on Saturday and Pinellas on Sunday. The other counties where residents can apply for assistance are Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Suwannee and Taylor.

“Oil spill at Port Manatee causes more than 19,000 gallons of contaminated water” via Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — The United States Coast Guard is investigating a crude oil spill at Port Manatee that resulted in a cleanup over the weekend of more than 19,000 gallons of oil-slicked water. That’s enough to fill roughly six concrete mixer trucks. The spill was first reported to the Coast Guard’s call center on Friday, and cleanup crews arrived on the scene that day to begin a multiday cleanup effort. The source of the oil, including the responsible party, was still under investigation as of Tuesday.

“Showdown looms for Jacksonville Mayor, City Council over General Counsel pick” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The President of the Jacksonville City Council is weighing in on a controversial nominee for General Counsel. And in doing so, he signals a showdown between the executive and legislative branches regarding the city’s prospective lead lawyer. On Tuesday morning, Republican Ron Salem addressed the nomination of Randy DeFoor, a former Republican Council member who has met opposition from her former colleagues since Democratic Mayor Donna Deegan advanced the nomination last year. Salem said that he expected the Deegan administration to sidestep the nomination process by appointing DeFoor as the Interim General Counsel this month, and to that end, he is keeping the nomination on a normal cycle and setting it up for a vote on Sept. 26.

“Milton Council advised to reject the lone bidder on a riverfront redevelopment. Here’s why” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — Milton staff has recommended the City Council reject the sole offer received to take on a major revitalization project at the city’s Blackwater River riverfront. The latest request for proposals went out in July seeking a developer capable of bringing together the resources to construct an upscale mixed-use development that would provide multifamily residential, retail and commercial amenities alongside marine-related activity. Two previous efforts to find the right fit for the project, once in 2021 and again in 2022, had failed. Miami-based Interrelated Construction Services Corp., which markets itself as an integrated real estate business, proficient in development, investment, brokerage, management and construction, came forward in the latest round of proposals but raised a host of questions with its offering.

—“FAMU Gibbs Hall gets demolished” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat

“‘Dead chickens all over’: Hurricane Idalia ransacks farmlands in Suwannee County” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — As Hurricane Idalia neared the Apalachee Bay coastline last Tuesday night, John Slone II and his family decided to flee their house in rural McAlpin and take shelter away from the big oaks that surrounded it. They rode the storm out at his sister’s house in nearby Buckville, which was boarded up and clear of any immediate threat from falling timber. Beyond massive, fallen live oaks, a large turkey oak had toppled over onto the house, gouging a jagged hole-in-one side and flattening the master bedroom. “It could have been worse,” Slone said Thursday as he and his family cleaned up around their house on Highway 129. “It could have been a hole in my head.”

“Alachua County FAMU Alumni Association to host education town hall meeting 7 p.m. Sept. 12” via Voleer Thomas of the Tallahassee Democrat — Recent policies approved by the Florida Legislature regarding teaching Black history in public schools and closing the academic achievement gap in Alachua County will be discussed at a public town hall meeting. The Alachua County chapter of the Florida A&M University National Alumni Association will host the meeting to be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Thomas Center, 302 NE Sixth Ave. “This is a much-needed dialogue about the current state of Florida,” said Boderick Johnson, president of the chapter. “There have been a lot of decisions made and policies placed on the subject matter of our African American students.”

“Oil spill at Port Manatee: More than 14,000 gallons of water contaminated, Coast Guard says” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — A crude oil spill at Port Manatee has contaminated more than 14,000 gallons of water, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The spill was reported Friday via the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Response Center. Crews contained the spill site with about 1,400 feet of boom and worked over the weekend to remove the oil-laced water from the port, the Coast Guard said. Contaminated ship hulls were also cleaned. The Coast Guard is overseeing the investigation and cleanup of the spill. The military branch’s responsibilities include environmental protection compliance programs at U.S. ports. In updates on social media, the Coast Guard said that “the source and responsible party” have not been identified but are under investigation.

“Sarasota School Board Vice Chair Karen Rose files to run for re-election in 2024” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Rose, the Vice Chair of the Sarasota County School Board, filed to run for re-election, according to documents filed to the county Supervisor of Elections. Rose, who has been in her seat on the board since her election in 2020, is now set to face Liz Barker in the August 2024 Primary Election. The board Vice Chair made the motion to terminate the district’s previous Superintendent, Brennan Asplen, with whom she said she had a toxic working relationship. Rose then pushed for hiring Terry Connor, a former district administrator from Hillsborough County, because he was the only candidate with classroom teaching experience.

“Want to use a nickname at school in Lee, Collier? Parents need to fill out a form.” via Nikki Ross of the Fort Myers News-Press — Students in Lee and Collier county schools that want to go by a name other than their legal name will need to have their parents fill out a nickname consent form. The new requirement comes after a July meeting of the Florida Board of Education, where the board laid out guidelines for school districts regarding how to follow recently passed legislation. It was there that they passed multiple rules affecting LGBTQ students, including a requirement for districts to have parents sign a form before their child could go by another name, though no law specifically mentions anything about whether a child must use their legal name.

“How Jimmy Buffett created an empire” via Lora Kelly of The Atlantic — Buffett, the troubadour and celebrant of a good-times lifestyle, deserves to be remembered for more than just his music (fun though it may be). Buffett also parlayed his name recognition into a business empire that, starting with the first Margaritaville in Key West, swelled to include resorts, restaurants, food, and merchandise; Buffett became a billionaire later in life. He was beloved by his many fans, known as Parrot Heads, and he leveraged that fan base into a loyal community of customers. Beyond the Parrot Heads, he also reached hungry and thirsty visitors of all stripes: Some 20 million people visit Margaritaville-branded establishments annually.

For a man who made his name on visions of relaxation, Buffett got things done. As Taffy Brodesser-Akner wrote in The New York Times Magazine in 2018, “Buffett is still the lone occupant in the Venn diagram of People Who Outearn Bruce Springsteen and People Who Are Mistaken for Men of Leisure.” Though a 23andMe test reportedly confirmed that Jimmy was not related to Warren Buffett, the two men became friends, and the latter offered business advice to the former; Jimmy called him “Uncle Warren.” (The Oracle of Omaha is also an investor in Margaritaville Enterprises through subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway.)

Buffett himself was a distinctly American figure — a canny self-mythologizer who brought people joy and made very good money along the way. I hope you all will embrace your license to chill in his honor. As they might say at Margaritaville: Fins up. It’s 5 o’clock somewhere.

“Buffett’s death reminds us of the precious Florida we’ve lost to divisive politics” via Fabiola Santiago of the Miami Herald — Today’s Florida — with its neo-Nazi demonstrators screaming along highways and hysterical moms trying to stop their kids, and ours, from being happily gay — is the anti-Buffett. Combative. Hideous. Leaves a bad taste in your mouth. This is why the Margaritaville icon’s death, at 76, four years after being diagnosed with the rare skin cancer called Merkel cell carcinoma, has hit us particularly hard. He was the good American personified — goofy, carefree, and a wanderer in flowery shirts, at home and in the world. In the state the Mississippi-born, Alabama-raised Buffett adopted as his own, we mourn far more than the death of a charismatic singer-songwriter and his soul-lifting music, urging us to laugh at life as the antidote to insanity.

“Lessons from Florida: DeSantis vilifies minorities. Imagine what he’d do as President” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Under DeSantis, Florida has used the power of government to assault the freedoms of anyone he and his supporters consider different. Black people, gay and trans people and immigrants have all felt the unmistakable hostility of the state. In his pursuit of a far-right record that could outstrip Trump’s, DeSantis has systematically, during five years in office, with a lockstep Republican Legislature, turned Florida into an unwelcoming place for many. As DeSantis runs for President, voters across the country only have to look at Florida to understand what he’s pushing. Divisiveness. Anger. Marginalization of anyone who might not be white, Christian, straight or whose family doesn’t go back generations in the United States.

“Vivek Ramaswamy, as in fake. Do not take this Trump puppet seriously” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Ramaswamy takes his presidential candidacy more seriously than anyone else should. Any politician who calls climate change a “hoax” needs a new line of work. It’s impossible to attribute any depth to someone who peddles such banal ideas. He would abolish the FBI, IRS, Department of Education and Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and term-limit appointed officials at eight years, leaving the government impoverished, incompetent and defenseless against criminal gangs and terrorists. None of that will happen, but it sounds good to those who don’t know any better. His signature issue is to repeal the voting rights guaranteed to 18-year-olds by the 26th Amendment since 1971, 15 years before he was born. He would raise the voting age to 26.

“Buffett had fans of all political stripes. He was no fan of Trump.” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Buffett had fans across the political spectrum, but he supported and lent his talents to help elect Democrats in Florida and elsewhere. Buffett, who died Friday at age 76, was not a fan of either Trump or DeSantis. He campaigned for the Democrats who ran against both Republicans. He died in Sag Harbor, on the eastern end of Long Island. After his famous Key West years, Buffett was a longtime part-time resident of Palm Beach and was still registered to vote there. Buffett was well-known as a singer, songwriter and entrepreneur. “What is perhaps less known, especially to those outside of Florida, was Buffett was very politically involved. A major environmentalist, Buffett has held concerts and fundraisers for Democratic politicians in Florida since the 1980s,” Matthew Isbell, a Democratic data strategist, wrote.

“Disney Cruise Line queues up old and new features for new ship Disney Treasure” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — A vein of nostalgia will run throughout the new features coming new ship Disney Treasure from Disney Cruise Line when it debuts in late 2024 from Port Canaveral. That includes some dad jokes. A bar inspired by the Jungle Cruise theme park ride will be serving up puns and beverages alongside venues that pay deference to some of the older titles in the Disney Vault such as 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and a certain Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow. Also on tap is a new dinner theater experience based on the Disney Pixar movie “Coco,” a new dessert venue themed to “Zootopia” and a spate of updates to features found on sister ship Disney Wish making their second appearance on the growing DCL fleet.

Celebrating today are former U.S. Rep. Kendrick Meek, former Rep. Bobby Olszewski, Abel Harding, and Joe Mobley of The Fiorentino Group.

