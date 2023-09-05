Showdown looms for Jacksonville Mayor, City Council over General Counsel pick

The President of the Jacksonville City Council is weighing in on a controversial nominee for General Counsel.

And in doing so, he signals a showdown between the executive and legislative branches regarding the city’s prospective lead lawyer.

On Tuesday morning, Republican Ron Salem addressed the nomination of Randy DeFoor, a former Republican Council member who has met opposition from her former colleagues since Democratic Mayor Donna Deegan advanced the nomination last year.

Salem said that he expected the Deegan administration to sidestep the nomination process by appointing DeFoor as the Interim General Counsel this month, and to that end he is keeping the nomination on a normal cycle and setting it up for a vote Sept. 26.

“It has become clear to me that appointing DeFoor as the acting General Counsel effect of Oct. 1 is under serious consideration, if not already decided, after discussions with the Office of General Counsel including the present Acting General Counsel on Friday,” Salem said.

The President added that he believes “this places the General Counsel’s office in a situation where decisions could be made between Oct. 1 and when we receive the decision on Oct. 20, that could be challenged or reversed,” he said, referring to a request for a ruling on DeFoor’s eligibility to serve from the state Ethics Commission.

“Therefore, I want to provide the City Council the opportunity to express themselves prior to Oct. 1. If the nomination fails, the Mayor is then completely responsible for any decisions that are made.”

Mayor Deegan and the City Council both seek opinions from the Ethics Commission regarding whether DeFoor, who left the Council at the end of June, is legally able to be the city’s lead lawyer without a two-year cooling off period banning recent office holders from lobbying the Council.

Deegan contended last month that sexism and political retribution drove the Council’s reluctance to consider the nomination, which Deegan advanced as the appointed Qualifications Committee was reviewing potential candidates.

“The same forces who tried to sell JEA and are now actively working against Randy’s nomination, are putting pressure on our Council people. They’re using their typical playbook, dividing our community, scorched earth tactics, whisper campaigns, and outright lies that impugn Randy’s good character, false and frankly sexist accusations that Randy allegedly doesn’t have the right temperament to lead this office,” Deegan said.

Former General Counsel Jason Gabriel, who chaired the selection committee, wrote a memo outlining the Mayor’s Office position that DeFoor would be able to serve despite not having a two-year cooling off period after leaving elected office.

He argues the “post-office provisions of these specific rules ban or restrict lobbying on issues of policy, appropriations, or procurement, things which are not the province of the General Counsel and not relevant to the instant case.”

He also contends “both the express provisions of the State Constitution itself and Subsection 112.3121(12), explicitly carve out public officers from carrying out their duties of public office, define lobbying with activities that are irrelevant to the duties of the City General Counsel and principally carve out legal services and representation altogether.”

Furthermore, Gabriel argues that “because an employment position in the City’s central legal office (the Office of General Counsel) is: (1) within the same political subdivision as the City Council and the Mayor and (2) mandated to provide legal advice and representation (not any other advocacy or lobbying), the Council member cannot exploit special knowledge gained by virtue of the Council member’s former public office.”

Previous reporting outlines “concern” from Council President Salem that DeFoor can’t offer “advice” to the City Council for two years due to a lobbying ban, precedent established in a 2019 opinion from the same body governing how Downtown Investment Authority head Lori Boyer would interact with the City Council during her first two years in that role.