September 5, 2023
Donald Trump memo plays up divide between Ron DeSantis super PAC, campaign

A.G. Gancarski

230204182904-trump-desantis-republican-primary-split
'Clearly, this SuperPAC views the campaign staffers of Ron! Inc. with disdain, even contempt.'

In a new memo, the Donald Trump campaign is trying to paint a picture of deep divides between the Ron DeSantis camp and the Never Back Down super PAC.

“Let’s recap the terrible summer the ‘impressive’ Ron Dee-Santis campaign has had and what it means for the fall,” begins the document.

Strategists Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles were behind the memo, which went on to trash DeSantis’ efforts so far.

“First, there is no Dee-Santis ‘campaign.’ After several reboots, the dumping of their ‘Manager’ and re-shuffling of the deck chairs, the Dee-Santis campaign is a shell of its once former self. Nearly broke, and spending what Primary cash they have in a desperate attempt to build a small-dollar donor base beyond Florida, the Dee-Santis operation has now completely entrusted its success to a SuperPAC,” Trump’s team argues.

“Clearly, this SuperPAC views the campaign staffers of Ron! Inc. with disdain, even contempt.  Why else would you leak a debate instructions memo, polling data, and other strategic information? Because all the ‘chiefs’ (and there are a lot of them!) at Always Back Down, or No Big Deal, don’t trust the ‘brain trust’ of Ron! Inc. SAD.”

The memo goes on to outline further the argument that Never Back Down has captured the campaign.

“With the SuperPAC in control of everything Ron and Casey Dee-Santis do, say, and think — including their mode of transportation — it’s not at all surprising that the ‘chiefs’ are continuing their all-out spending spree in a desperate attempt to regain 1st place loser status (that’s second place for those not following) in the early Caucus and Primary states,” the memo asserts.

“Following Ron Dee-Santis’s potted-plant performance at the debate in Milwaukee (he needed a ‘Big Moment’ according to Chief Strategist, Chief Executive Officer of Axiom, and Chief leaker of memos and presentations, Jeff Roe) the current Governor of Florida continues to see a downward spiral in his polling numbers.”

If there is one saving grace for DeSantis, it’s that the Trump campaign continues to attack him, thus showing that despite the polls and the bombast, he still is seen as the biggest threat to the former President in the nomination fight.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

