Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan doubles down on controversial General Counsel pick Randy DeFoor

Jacksonville’s Mayor crossed party lines in selecting her pick for General Counsel, and she’s willing to cross at least some members of the City Council to get her choice through.

Democrat Donna Deegan plans a press conference Wednesday morning to “discuss the General Counsel nomination and to highlight the support for Randy DeFoor across the community and consolidated government.” This presser follows up on one where Deegan introduced DeFoor as her pick. This is notable given most Mayors don’t have to work so hard to sell their General Counsel picks.

Deegan, DeFoor, and “community stakeholders” will be on hand to talk to media.

The press conference announcement follows after emergency legislation was filed to refer the question of whether DeFoor, who served on the City Council through June, is legally able to serve on the Council to the Florida Ethics Commission.

The report in the Florida Times-Union notes “concern” from Council President Ron Salem that DeFoor can’t offer “advice” to the City Council for two years due to a lobbying ban, precedent established in a 2019 opinion from the same body governing how Downtown Investment Authority head Lori Boyer would interact with the City Council during her first two years in that role.

While Rules Chair Terrance Freeman hopes for a response “sooner than later,” the reality is that process would happen on Tallahassee’s timeline and not that of the Mayor or City Council. He believes “there is a cloud” over DeFoor’s nomination given the ambiguous nature of whether she can provide advice in the way the city’s lead lawyer typically does.

DeFoor was one of a number of candidates under consideration by Deegan’s appointed Qualifications Review Committee when Deegan told the committee she would be the pick, thus truncating the process.

“Once she submitted a name, our job is essentially over,” remarked member John Delaney, a former General Counsel and Mayor himself.

DeFoor will face a high hurdle before potential confirmation. Per Jacksonville municipal code, she will have to be confirmed by “no less than 13 members” of the super-majority Republican City Council.

At least one veteran member says that will be an “uphill battle.” Another points to comportment issues, saying she’s “combative” and “vindictive,” traits that don’t lend well to being General Counsel.

Meanwhile, others question the pick, with one calling it a “political payoff.”