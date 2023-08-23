August 23, 2023
Never Back Down account briefly suspended from X

A.G. GancarskiAugust 23, 20234min1

NBD suspend
The DeSantis super PAC has questions for Elon Musk about the temporary shutdown.

As Republican presidential candidates prepare to debate in Milwaukee, a prominent super PAC supporting Ron DeSantis was briefly deplatformed on X.

Visitors to the Never Back Down Twitter account on Wednesday morning were greeted with an untimely message. “Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules,” the main account screen reads. 

It’s #GOPDebate day and the Never Back Down account was just suspended for no apparent reason,” posted Matt Wolking, who directs strategic communications for the super PAC. “What is going on, Elon Musk?”

That sentiment was reposted by the super PAC’s spox, Erin Perrine. When we reached out to Never Back Down for more information, they provided a link to Wolking’s post in lieu of a statement.

Accounts can be suspended for a number of reasons, including “safety” concerns such as “abuse/harassment” and “hateful conduct,” as well as so-called “platform manipulation.” The suspension notice posted publicly offers no insight into the specific reason for the temporary ban though.

The account was quickly reinstated, though with an incorrect follower count. Whereas the account had more than 18,000 followers before the suspension, it was in single digits after the reinstatement.

Wolking continued to question the suspension, meanwhile, saying the PAC “asked X and Musk to disclose whether … Trump-backed accounts and their affiliated bot network have recently engaged in mass reporting against the Never Back Down account in order to manipulate X’s rules.”

The official account of the DeSantis campaign, the DeSantis War Room, remains unsuspended. Its last post was a blast of Anthony Fauci on Tuesday at this writing.

___

This is a developing story and may be updated.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Earl Pitts "Nature Boy" American

    August 23, 2023 at 10:52 am

    Good morntimg America,
    Elon suspended “The Ronald”? And on “Debate Eve?
    Thats it America I, Earl Pitts American, just paid off that little Facebook nerd boy to stand down so I, Earl Pitts “Nature Boy” American, am now next in line for the “Cage Match” “No Disqulifacation” “Beat Down” “Smack Down” “Winner Take All” “Gruge Match”.
    If that softey Elon wins I, Earl Pitts American, must give Elon my multi-million-dollar political advisement/King-Maker business.
    When I, Earl Pitts American, give Elon the smack-down he deserves Elon must give me Twitter/X and his outer space division.
    Tesla? Oh H€LL No that business is swirling the (RAPPER No Thank You.

    Reply

