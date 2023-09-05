Chad Johnson jumps into race for open HD 22 seat

A former Levy County Commissioner just entered the race to succeed Rep. Chuck Clemons.

Chad Johnson, a professional auctioneer, filed for the House District 22 contest.

“As a lifelong resident of the district and businessman, I understand the values and issues important to the working families of House District 22,” the Chiefland Republican said.

“My experience, as well as my commitment to take a stand against the radical agenda of the Left, have compelled me to put my name on the ballot. In the state Legislature, I will work tirelessly for more jobs, better schools, conservation of our natural resources, and to protect the values of the Free State of Florida.”

Johnson is the third Republican in the race. He’ll face Raemi Eagle-Glenn and Robert Woody. To date, only Republicans have filed for the open seat.

The district covers Gilchrist, Levy and parts of Alachua counties. Johnson is stressing his own roots in the region.

The University of Florida (UF) graduate holds a degree in Food and Resource Economics and worked as an ambassador at UF’s Institute of Food and Agriculture Sciences. He has lived in Levy County since 1994 with his wife, Angela Quincey. The couple has four children.

Johnson first held public office after then-Gov. Charlie Crist appointed him to the Levy County Commission. He filled an office left open after former Commissioner Tony Parker was arrested on federal charges of soliciting bribes, according to the Gainesville Sun.

After filling Parker’s seat for more than a year, Johnson won a full term on the commission on his own.

Johnson now works as an auctioneer and regional sales manager with Datamars.

He promised to consider the community’s specific needs into account in the House.

“Our population is growing, and I want to do my part to maintain our quality of life while boosting the economic opportunities for the citizens and families of District 22,” Johnson said. “I am honored to have so many supporters that have encouraged me to pursue this office. With their help, I am confident that we will win.”