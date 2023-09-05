Jared Moskowitz supports clean vote on disaster funding as Kat Cammack files House bill

Florida lawmakers from both sides of the aisle say Congress must immediately replenish the federal Disaster Relief Fund (DRF).

Republicans in Florida’s congressional delegation are calling for a clean vote to restore a largely exhausted fund, which is managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, could demand a Senate vote as soon as Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz said the relief funding must pass Congress even if decoupled from other budget requests. He filed a bill in June that would provide the fund with $11.5 billion to ensure it could not be depleted in the midst of hurricane season.

“We need immediate action from the House and the Senate to address this crisis,” Moskowitz said. “Failure to act will leave FEMA crippled during the height of Hurricane Season.”

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, a Gainesville Republican, just filed a similar bill in the House, one that asks for $16 billion, similar to Scott’s legislation.

The issue in Washington has become complicated. While FEMA leaders say the fund is largely depleted, President Joe Biden included a request for $12 billion for that purpose as part of a supplemental funding request with other properties. Most notably, that includes $44 billion in funding for military support for Ukraine, spending that has become increasingly controversial with Republicans in Congress.

A former Florida Division of Emergency Management Director, Moskowitz actually issued a call for the bill’s passage after visiting the aftermath of fires in Maui, Hawaii.

He filed the bill at the same time Scott and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio filed a similar bill in the Senate.

“I’ve seen a lot of devastation. But I’ve got to be honest: the damage from the Lāhainā fires was overwhelming,” Moskowitz said. “With the ongoing disasters happening more and more frequently, the DRF is now almost completely diminished. Disaster response has been and should always be bipartisan.”

Scott, a Republican Senator and former Florida Governor, filed legislation in the Senate that would budget $16.5 billion for the fund. He has also promised to bring the bill to the Senate floor for a vote. The U.S. Senate is scheduled to reconvene this week after an August recess.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, has publicly stated she will object if Scott seeks a clean vote on the disaster relief separate from Ukraine funding.

Moskowitz said he supports Biden’s full appropriations request and believes it should move forward. However, if that package stalls because of the political climate on the Hill, the Disaster Relief Fund should still be funded. Stating the “politics of the moment” should never stand in the way of emergency management funding, Moskowitz said he will support a clean vote.

Cammack, a Gainesville Republican, and U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, a Panama City Republican, last week led a letter to congressional leaders seeking a clean vote on replenishment of the fund. While that was signed by 16 members of Florida’s congressional delegation, all were Republicans.

On Tuesday, Cammack announced a companion bill to Scott’s legislation.

“Communities across Florida’s Third Congressional District have been devastated by Hurricane Idalia,” Cammack said.

“As we work to rebuild and recover over the next days, weeks, and months, I’m proud of how Floridians are working together to support each other during this time. From neighbors and business owners to community leaders and law enforcement, we’re never shy to lend a hand to those in need.”

The bill would also authorize the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue block grants to Florida citrus growers impacted by natural disasters last year.

Cammack said it was important to have a clean vote on only disaster funding.

“My Florida colleagues and I are committed to ensuring federal resources are available to everyone affected, which includes shoring up the FEMA Disaster Relief Fund, which does not have the funds necessary to help with Idalia recovery and other national natural disasters,” she said.

“The Federal Disaster Responsibility Act will help get Floridians back on their feet and make sure we continue to support the areas devastated by this catastrophic storm.”