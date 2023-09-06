September 6, 2023
Ron DeSantis says Florida ‘sympathetic’ to mothers facing abortion decision over economic hardship

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 6, 2023

DeSantis abortion
'When they don't get support from the father, then it can be overwhelming.'

During an interview on Fox News, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida was “sympathetic” to expectant mothers mulling abortion, and that the fathers of the unborn children should pay child support to the mothers.

“Most of these women do not want to have abortions, but they feel like they have no other options because they get no support. And that’s because a lot of these men are nowhere to be found,” DeSantis told Kayleigh McEnany.

“They should absolutely be providing support,” DeSantis added. “They should absolutely be held accountable.”

DeSantis said that in Florida, being “pro-life means for the whole kit and caboodle,” noting that state law expands postpartum medical care and options for foster care and adoption.

“I think a lot of it comes down to whether women think it’s financially feasible to do that. And when they don’t get support from the father, then it can be overwhelming. So we in Florida are sympathetic to those women in that situation,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis signed legislation banning abortion in most cases at the sixth week of gestation earlier this year.

That law isn’t yet in effect. The Supreme Court is set to review a ban of abortion, passed in 2022, after the 15th week of pregnancy. Yet DeSantis has contended there is no path to extend the six-week ban nationally given a lack of “consensus” in other states.

Meanwhile, though the current law offers no recourse for women who were impregnated by these men who are “nowhere to be found,” it wasn’t for lack of trying, as a Democrat in the House filed an ultimately failed amendment that would have required men to pony up if they impregnated underaged mothers.

An amendment on the six-week ban bill from Rep. Katherine Waldron would have compelled the father of a baby whose underaged mother was denied an abortion to put up a $300,000 bond for financial support of the mother and imposing a condition of no contact on the father. That bond, to be extracted at the sixth week of gestation, would have been in effect until the child is an adult or can live independently, whichever comes first.

Ultimately, that and other Democratic amendments did not make the final legislation.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

